Who Will Win Nigerian Idol Season IV? Tuface to Perform at Grand Finale in Lagos

Come Saturday the 7th of June, 2014 all roads lead to Dream Studio, Bamako, Omole Lagos; as one of Nigeria’s biggest music artistes Tuface Idibia will light up the stage with his chart topping songs at the grand finale of the Etisalat-sponsored Nigerian Idol competition.

Season 4 of Nigerian Idol has been intense with a lot of surprises, show of emotions and riveting performances but only one will be crowned as Nigeria’s next superstar. Who would it be, Evelle or Eye-D?

Evelle

Eye-D

Eye-D

Look out for the final show this season, click HERE to see the TV stations and viewing times to catch the grand finale episode.

Missed out on all the action of the season? Don’t worry. You can follow the contestants on their journey to stardom on the 0809ja Radio Show also hosted by IllRymz; click HERE for more info on the 0809ja Radio Show.

  • @edDREAMZ June 6, 2014 at 5:31 pm

    So na only gals remain this tym, mehn those boys don fall my hand and i was hoping xolany will win…. Niceone frm etisalat though…..
  • akaemeh Elizabeth Jane June 7, 2014 at 8:02 pm

    Eye is going to be the winner. I have always known so shall it be.

