Exclusive – Uti Nwachukwu Writes: Do Not Carry the Vultures Into Your New Life



So, you are the kind hearted one with a passion for life?

You are the one that gets high seeing people around you flourish?

You always seem to be around people who depend on you to a large extent and helping them up gives you a spiritual high…

You’ve said the prayer: Lord use me to bless lives, use me to touch other peoples lives.

You’ve even emotionally given your own rendition of of the William McDowell gospel hit “I give myself away”…ahh the emotional chorus…”I give myself away, so you can use me”

You love with reckless abandon and are loyal to a fault.

If you have ticked yes to all those points up there , then I can bet all I have one possible outcome;

More often than not, you find yourself sitting, standing , laying alone in your thoughts…crushed to bits, asking yourself, how did I not see this, Oh Lord I was deceived, I was taken advantage of, I was sucked dry, Heal me! I’m pained, Kai Kai Kai humans are wicked and ungrateful.

Hahahahaha.

I’m right ain’t I?

Well I’ve got news for you! You are human, you are one of the few great ones left on earth.

And you are probably the most successful of your peers. Am I right? Look again, look at your career, look at your family, look at your health, compare where you are now with where you were.

Now weigh….so am I right now?? Ahaaah! Get Up! Get Moving! Do NOT….I repeat DO NOT hurt for more than 3 days (why three days you might ask…well when Baba Jesu died…in how many days did he rise? he could have taken longer you know.)

We are arguably one of the most religious nations on earth but we always select what makes us feel good.

You can’t RISE without DYING a little bit on the inside first (occupational hazards! Carry your cross o!)

The thing is we are warned by the same spiritual forces we abide by but we do not listen. It’s usually an advice, a remark, an attitude..but naaa, we overlook and are blinded by what we see.

And then you are sucked dry, unappreciated, insulted, ridiculed, sabotaged by the very same people you helped.

Oh My!! Did I just her you say…You were used??!!Really?? But wait…you prayed to God to use you to bless people now abi?

Did God ever say, the people he uses you to help will appreciate you? Did he promise us that we won’t be betrayed? Did he say the people we are loyal to MUST be loyal to us?

He doesn’t lie o! So watch it. After all, the greatest recorded sacrifice was what Jesus did for us Christian/believers.

One simple question, did they love Jesus? You get my point now yeah..and guess what…Jesus went ahead and even prayed for the same people that killed him for coming to their aid.

If na us of today! Cheiii! I can imagine the curses. Fadaaa! These wicked bastards will never enter you house as long as I’m there sitting at your right hand side o.

So my dear passionate Nigerians, I guess what I’m saying is…the best way to recover quickly, to not be pained for long and to truly let God use you to bless others is to not expect any form or gratitude, payback or loyalty in return.

Do it as your spiritual job expecting promotions just as you would your 9 to 5. You don’t have to like it but you know the pay at the end of the month is great. You can never go down as long as God uses you to lift anyone up. Quote me anywhere.

Always recognize when they have been led out of your life and never go back. If they come back for help, by all means do..but never dwell in the same territory with them ever again.

(God is love but when Lucifer tried to overthrow him, what did he do…..yeah you know the rest)

Remember, he let them out of your life after you had finished your work, learn as you work.

One thing I have learned is, it is a bad decision to let someone you are helping dwell in the same environment.

Competition sets in. They see the source of blessing and they would do anything, yes anything to steal it from you.

After all, you had the good life yeah? Na dem wan suffer forever? Do they want to be followers forever? WAKE UP!

If Jacob could steal spiritually from his own brother (who didn’t value his first born position like some of us do not protect our blessings), how much more them who are in no way connected by blood to you.

HELP…but please do so from a distance. Sponsor everything if you can, make the connections, introductions…etc.

Guess what you will rise higher again. And you will watch them succeed and like vultures feed on your left overs because you have been elevated form what they found juicy about you. Yep!

You would do so much better and brand new doors will be opened that God didn’t want to open while they were there because they with their hunger would have stolen it from you.

What’s yours is yours right? Not for long if you do not appreciate it by guarding it passionately.

Whether you want to accept it or not, just as there are divine helpers out there, there are also usurpers out there.

Desperate spiritual and physical thieves who want everything. To take it all, God blesses you but it’s up to you to ask for wisdom on how to guard and use it.

So, if you are a divine helper, another benefactor will be thrust into your life. You have been warned….”who de cry de see road o” hehehehe.

I’m no expert o, I’m no guru…I’m simply a normal guy like everyone else who has lived my life, made mistakes, learned from those mistakes and is simply sharing my philosophy and epiphany with all who share my kind of passion/spirit.

To those who have ever felt or currently feel used betrayed and unappreciated , you shall rise again like the Phoenix – Bigger! Stronger! Better! Wiser! and ever more generous knowing that your reward is bountiful and overflowing from the heavens!

God bless the kind hearts out there. And remember, it always begins with a choice.

****

Actor/Model/TV personality Uti Nwachukwu wrote this article exclusively for BellaNaija.com.