We Be All Night! Beyoncé & Jay Z Pack on the PDA on Stage

Beyonce & Jay Z On The Run in New Jersey - July - 2014
“I Love You like XO”

So about those rumours…

Beyoncé and Jay Z gave concert goers an eyeful during performances at their “On The Run” tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Music’s power couple were not shy to get more than touchy on stage, and share kisses.

P. S HBO has announced that a TV special on their collaborative tour will debut in September.

Check out photos.
19 Comments on We Be All Night! Beyoncé & Jay Z Pack on the PDA on Stage
  • Timothy Ozovehe July 13, 2014 at 1:01 am

    Cute and hard working couples. #blessed

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Lindsey July 13, 2014 at 3:08 am

    So tired of these two’s PDA. That’s what couples do so why does it make news?

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • i no send July 13, 2014 at 9:51 am

    one minute we hear they are col d on stage next minute they are packing PDA so which one is it ????

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Nuel Iyamba July 13, 2014 at 11:50 am

    this hw it shld be, luvly

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Wuggy July 13, 2014 at 12:21 pm

    abegi,make we hia word!

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • babygiwa July 13, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    U can never hate on Bey and Jiga’s hustle. They are rich yet very very hard working. I have learnt so much from u guys already! Go Hov! Go Bey!

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Http://xplorenollywood.blogspot.com July 13, 2014 at 12:49 pm

    Awwww…. It’s so cute!!!!

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • seriously July 13, 2014 at 2:24 pm

    These two are trying too hard to be pefect in public . All marriages have their problems and they are no exception to the rule. Admit it and move on , the public will love you more. HAA

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Naa July 13, 2014 at 5:42 pm

      Hater!!! The public loves them even more, they admitted thr struggles already n dt dey’ve moved,,,stay thr n b standing on bicycle ohhh…,mtswww

      Love this! 47
    • Oma July 14, 2014 at 9:33 am

      lool…..”seriously” i think its you who is trying too hard..did they tell you they didn’t have problems, or they don’t struggle, or no ups and downs in their marriage.. just because they don’t come out to diss one another or let you in on their problems.. please take several seats abeg…..Beyonce sings about her struggles both in music, her life, marriage, family…..jay even rapped about it in ” mercy” the song recorded when blue was born….so whats the problem?

      Love this! 40
  • humm July 13, 2014 at 2:29 pm

    Cannt seem to get over that elevator debacle whenever i see jay. Its totally hilarious

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Sandy July 13, 2014 at 9:20 pm

    Oya, Tiwa Savage, Follow Suit. You can be sure she will copy these moves!

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • chichi hamburg July 13, 2014 at 10:18 pm

    Lovely couple

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • teekay July 14, 2014 at 10:29 am

    @sandy dont worry she would soon follow suit lol….. i love this two, go girl beyonce

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • aisha July 14, 2014 at 10:38 am

    Cute couple.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Tosin July 14, 2014 at 10:56 am

    me no likey.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • sum1special July 14, 2014 at 4:43 pm

    What a pretentious couple.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Okay July 15, 2014 at 9:30 am

    Am i the only that sees her net pantyhose torn in the back or its my eyes that is tearing that part….(the third picture….hehehehe!!))

    They are ordinary people …*in John Legend’s voice”

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • QUEEN ESTHER July 15, 2014 at 12:21 pm

    I love both of them.

    Love this! 44 Reply
