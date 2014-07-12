We Be All Night! Beyoncé & Jay Z Pack on the PDA on Stage



“I Love You like XO”

So about those rumours…

Beyoncé and Jay Z gave concert goers an eyeful during performances at their “On The Run” tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Music’s power couple were not shy to get more than touchy on stage, and share kisses.

P. S HBO has announced that a TV special on their collaborative tour will debut in September.

Check out photos.



Photo Credit: Beyonce-Counter | Beyonce