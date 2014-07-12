We Be All Night! Beyoncé & Jay Z Pack on the PDA on Stage

So about those rumours…
Beyoncé and Jay Z gave concert goers an eyeful during performances at their “On The Run” tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.
Music’s power couple were not shy to get more than touchy on stage, and share kisses.
P. S HBO has announced that a TV special on their collaborative tour will debut in September.
Check out photos.
Photo Credit: Beyonce-Counter | Beyonce
Cute and hard working couples. #blessed
So tired of these two’s PDA. That’s what couples do so why does it make news?
one minute we hear they are col d on stage next minute they are packing PDA so which one is it ????
this hw it shld be, luvly
abegi,make we hia word!
U can never hate on Bey and Jiga’s hustle. They are rich yet very very hard working. I have learnt so much from u guys already! Go Hov! Go Bey!
Awwww…. It’s so cute!!!!
These two are trying too hard to be pefect in public . All marriages have their problems and they are no exception to the rule. Admit it and move on , the public will love you more. HAA
Hater!!! The public loves them even more, they admitted thr struggles already n dt dey’ve moved,,,stay thr n b standing on bicycle ohhh…,mtswww
lool…..”seriously” i think its you who is trying too hard..did they tell you they didn’t have problems, or they don’t struggle, or no ups and downs in their marriage.. just because they don’t come out to diss one another or let you in on their problems.. please take several seats abeg…..Beyonce sings about her struggles both in music, her life, marriage, family…..jay even rapped about it in ” mercy” the song recorded when blue was born….so whats the problem?
Cannt seem to get over that elevator debacle whenever i see jay. Its totally hilarious
Oya, Tiwa Savage, Follow Suit. You can be sure she will copy these moves!
Lovely couple
@sandy dont worry she would soon follow suit lol….. i love this two, go girl beyonce
Cute couple.
me no likey.
What a pretentious couple.
Am i the only that sees her net pantyhose torn in the back or its my eyes that is tearing that part….(the third picture….hehehehe!!))
They are ordinary people …*in John Legend’s voice”
I love both of them.