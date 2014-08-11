Ebola: Catholic Church Stops Placing Communion on Worshippers’ Tongues & “Sign of Peace” Handshake

Abuja (NAN) ― The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja on Sunday announced new procedures for worshippers at Masses to check likely spread of the Ebola virus.
The procedures which include the administration of the Holy Communion on the palm of the faithful as against placing it on the tongue of the recipient, was announced by Rev. Fr. Moses Jimbili, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya.
Jimbili told parishioners at the church that the measure was a directive by the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, as check on the spread of Ebola disease.
Another change in the church’s practice was the stoppage of hand shake by worshippers done during consecration of the Holy Communion as sign of peace.
NAN also reports that Onaiyekan’s directive is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Social Communications in the archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumunku.
“Due to the prevailing national situation on the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), I am directing that the following pastoral guidelines should be observed throughout our Archdiocese till further notice.
“The sign of peace should be omitted at Mass, Communion in the hand is highly recommended and should be encouraged (unless for those who insist on receiving on the tongue),” the statement quoted the Cardinal as saying.
The cardinal also directed that special intercessory prayers should be offered during the holy mass against the spread of the virus.
Jimbili said, “You know some people sweat a lot and since one of the ways the virus can be transmitted is through sweating, it will be better to stop handshake so that one does not contract it.’’
He, however, advised worshipers to be prayerful over the Ebola scourge.
Speaking to NAN at the church, a worshiper, Tochukwu Ikwuazom, commended the diocese for the precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus and urged Nigerians to pray to God to remove the disease from the country.
Photo Credit: The Nation
What a welcomed development samething should be implemented in Lagos because I received Holy Communion in my mouth in Church today.
If I talk now,you people will say bruno has come again,but I thought all you religious people claim to have special powers, why can’t you pray the ebola away, scientists are working hard to save lives,when they eventually find the cure for ebola, nobody should say its something in the sky that gave them the cure.
You scream “”Atheist” at the slightest chance you get.. If it favour’s you …?. Don’t mock Christianity.
your trolling is ridiculous. yiu have some serious issues you need to deal with. your agressiveness is not normal
really #bruno why are you so full of critisism?
Where is the place holy ghost in this case. Can we change because devil want us to do so in the name of disease. Holy spirit take control.
*singing* Nobody wants to dieeee
lmao…..fear of the unknown! one must die of something shaaa…..God help us……
Lol, so true, noticed it in church yesterday. & 1 very silly man booked mass praying 4 protection of his family from EVD. Really?? 😀
I like it when people get realistic. Absolutely nothing wrong in taking precautionary measures
Been to anglican church and everyone drank communion from the same cup. I was shocked…hope this is not the practice in every anglican church and if it is, needs to be suspended for now immediately
Yes this is the practice in Anglican and Catholic church.
to me personally, it doesn’t make sense either giving the communion by hand or mouth , i think its all same, cos the person giving u d communion either ways have already contaminated the communion by touching it. so its all same. the only way forward is to stop communion why this issue of Ebola is still on, even if we are asked to administer the communion by self , u can mistakenly take two instead of one n decide to drop d other, by so doing u v contaminated the other communion. i rest my case. God shd pls see us through dis period.
why dont they put it on a tray and let the worshippers pick it by themselves. Except the priest will be wearing gloves sha oh.
Everybody wnts 2 go 2 heaven bt nobody wnts 2 die,lol. Our priest also made dis announcement yesterday n also 2 find way 2 organise water n disinfectant 4 hand washing
@ Frames. .. it was not designed for all of us to die in a day, unless the world is ending now.
Proudly Catholic. Other religious organizations should be part of this healthy living campaign. In whatever capacity they can do it.
HAHAHAHA DIS IS SO FUNNY. I NO FIT LAUGH ABEG
Common sense applied. Thank you!!
jamila yunusa whats so funny??? der is absolutely nothing wrong with taking precautionary measures
nothing to fear God is Alive and our priest are hygienic so note that no Catholic will contact Ebola. Proudly Catholic.