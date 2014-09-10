“Finding a Girl for Davido!” Watch the New Episode of Reality Access with Tracy

‘Who is Davido’s kind of girl?‘ Find out in this interesting episode of Reality Access with Tracy as three girls get glammed up for Davido…
so im assuming this show is fake…. doesn’t he have a gf?
For this guy’s mind oo
WTF is this? I cant, good for comedy there.
they want to put davido for Gobe, secondary school student
U na wan kill urself for ds guy neck
Are these girls a buffet? Smh
This an old programme naa
That akorede girl is a secondary school student???
if u see her u will know that she is a secodary student. BECAUSE she is slim and she luv longerthroat
mumu tinz for mumu people, that’s why there are only 3 comments
Mscheeeeewwww
nonsense
very lame
Lmao! Sigh! Is it me or does Davido struggle to construct sentences??? It was painful to watch, sigh!!! Still love Davido though…
Am I d only 1 watchng Marvels X-Men? Loool
and these girls has subject them selves to this torture in the name of money?
its not new we watched this months ago….he has a babe dot knw what this is sha….anyone notice who he eventually picked?? lesson here is all the effizi don’t work for some guys the prefer down to earth type for the long haul at the end of the day
Interesting dou, jst a show..
Ok the name dropping and awards showing is too much. He comes across as one conceited brother.
U can say that again. Apart from that he’s only talent is spending daddies money.
Davido voice never break finish
Loooool I enjoyed this video and I laughed so much. I love Davido more now, so real! Haha I love the way he kept on teasing that Akorede girl about her not beating him and how he is “scared” of her…. he is very playful!
And that Motunrayo babe, chick looks like she fasted and prayed oo. The way she was even looking at him…But I love her confidence, she is a true fan! First time hearing Tracy’s voice or seeing her do anything… I like her or at least I like her voice.
First time I’m watching this show too…I”ll be back!
um why were the girls really awkward???!!!!! the one with long straight hair kept giving the camera a serious stank face! lol so strange
Isn’t it obvious what is being promoted on this video…like seriously…eschew. Just wasted the last 25minutes of my life watching this mediocre stuff
classic pimping !!!
This was quite stupid. Tracy boo…. your show is a bit disorganized. I mean how could you not know what the winner gets?!?!!! Structure it a bit biko.
but dat girl called motunrayo she is fourcing her self to davido.