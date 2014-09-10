BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“Finding a Girl for Davido!” Watch the New Episode of Reality Access with Tracy

10.09.2014 at By 26 Comments

Reality Access with Tracy Davido BellaNaija 3Who is Davido’s kind of girl?‘ Find out in this interesting episode of Reality Access with Tracy as three girls get glammed up for Davido
Reality Access with Tracy Davido BellaNaija 1
Watch

26 Comments on “Finding a Girl for Davido!” Watch the New Episode of Reality Access with Tracy
  • LaLa1 September 10, 2014 at 7:42 am

    so im assuming this show is fake…. doesn’t he have a gf?

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • mercy September 10, 2014 at 7:46 am

    For this guy’s mind oo

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • wendy September 10, 2014 at 8:27 am

    WTF is this? I cant, good for comedy there.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • dami September 10, 2014 at 8:41 am

    they want to put davido for Gobe, secondary school student

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • sula September 10, 2014 at 9:10 am

    U na wan kill urself for ds guy neck

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Ololajulo September 10, 2014 at 9:30 am

    Are these girls a buffet? Smh

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • lynara September 10, 2014 at 9:48 am

    This an old programme naa

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • olajumoke September 10, 2014 at 10:15 am

    That akorede girl is a secondary school student???

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • eniola September 16, 2014 at 2:57 pm

      if u see her u will know that she is a secodary student. BECAUSE she is slim and she luv longerthroat

      Love this! 5
  • Mizz Twerk this, Mizz Twerk that September 10, 2014 at 10:58 am

    mumu tinz for mumu people, that’s why there are only 3 comments

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Koenigin September 10, 2014 at 11:04 am

    Mscheeeeewwww
    nonsense

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • lamlam September 10, 2014 at 11:13 am

    very lame

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • princess September 10, 2014 at 11:27 am

    Lmao! Sigh! Is it me or does Davido struggle to construct sentences??? It was painful to watch, sigh!!! Still love Davido though…

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Mizzy September 10, 2014 at 11:51 am

    Am I d only 1 watchng Marvels X-Men? Loool

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Evensef September 10, 2014 at 11:52 am

    and these girls has subject them selves to this torture in the name of money?

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • i no send September 10, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    its not new we watched this months ago….he has a babe dot knw what this is sha….anyone notice who he eventually picked?? lesson here is all the effizi don’t work for some guys the prefer down to earth type for the long haul at the end of the day

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Adedox September 10, 2014 at 12:58 pm

    Interesting dou, jst a show..

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Cynthia September 10, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Ok the name dropping and awards showing is too much. He comes across as one conceited brother.

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • oremi September 10, 2014 at 4:10 pm

      U can say that again. Apart from that he’s only talent is spending daddies money.

      Love this! 33
  • jhennique September 10, 2014 at 2:26 pm

    Davido voice never break finish

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Olori Tari September 10, 2014 at 8:59 pm

    Loooool I enjoyed this video and I laughed so much. I love Davido more now, so real! Haha I love the way he kept on teasing that Akorede girl about her not beating him and how he is “scared” of her…. he is very playful!

    And that Motunrayo babe, chick looks like she fasted and prayed oo. The way she was even looking at him…But I love her confidence, she is a true fan! First time hearing Tracy’s voice or seeing her do anything… I like her or at least I like her voice.

    First time I’m watching this show too…I”ll be back!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • zeze September 11, 2014 at 2:04 am

    um why were the girls really awkward???!!!!! the one with long straight hair kept giving the camera a serious stank face! lol so strange

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Brigitte September 12, 2014 at 7:13 pm

    Isn’t it obvious what is being promoted on this video…like seriously…eschew. Just wasted the last 25minutes of my life watching this mediocre stuff

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • racks_rx September 15, 2014 at 5:27 am

    classic pimping !!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Lovely September 15, 2014 at 6:29 pm

    This was quite stupid. Tracy boo…. your show is a bit disorganized. I mean how could you not know what the winner gets?!?!!! Structure it a bit biko.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • eniola September 16, 2014 at 2:52 pm

    but dat girl called motunrayo she is fourcing her self to davido.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija