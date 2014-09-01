Jay Z & Beyonce spotted looking Happy, Carefree & Cuddled Up at the 2014 Made in America Festival

With the constant barrage of rumours about the state of their marriage, entertainment super couple Jay Z and Beyonce seem to be ignoring the negativity.
The couple were spotted together yesterday on Day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park. Beyonce showed off a new curly bob as she rocked an all-black crop top and mini ensemble while Jay Z rocked a grey t-shirt, jeans and a hat.
Jay and B cuddled up, shared jokes and danced as they enjoyed the music.
So cute!
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch | Michael Buckner/Getty Images for American Eagle
She is so beautiful!
Argh Bella Naija, ENUF with this Jay-Z ,Beyonce bore, Wat is it that they have done that wasnot done B.4 o wat is it they r doing that cant b done by any one else????????? In America Divorce is as normal as having breakfast, lunch & supper so y all this hype?
Beautiful Queen Bey!
As Matthew Knowles said…
Our queen is happy, beyhive is happy,the beygency is happy, the world is a better place again.
you are so sick Bruno….your self esteem is either very low ornot existing @ all. you were calling others pastor worshippers, now what are you doing?? *the world is a better place* reallyyyyy. because J&B are cuddled up? you really need to do a rethink before you come on here and document this height of stupidity. btw, i know you quite alright!!!!!
@bukx. I can tell you are a pastor worshipper and you are so pained your beloved pastor was caught doing the nasty, LOL. Beyonce is a rockstarr and not a pastor and she doesn’t do holy holy, she loves her gays and her gays love her, so shut up ur mouth.
Love it!!!
She looks hot. JayZ,no comment.
Lol @ Bruno. Nawa oooo
I can see,many of you pastor worshippers are still so pained that I blasted your pastor/god for cheating, if u are angry go and hug a teddy bear. Lol beyonce is a celebrity, and she should be celebrated for her hard work, pastor chris using nigerians ignorance to make money, there’s a difference.
and then…………..
i so love beyonce
What more do u expect, they knw they are being watched, hence d ‘we are perfectly happy’ stunt.
All eyes on them….waiting for the bad news
Bella Naija should be called Bruno-Naija right now…. Lools. Dude virtually owns the place. Sadly every post commentary turns to an arguement about gays & religion. It gets tiring mhen….
beyonce knows someone is always watching her. unfortunately, she can’t replicate her acting on screen. she probably has her house checked for bugs everyday to see if someone is spying, i heard madonna does that too.
I agree! Everything about her is staged and calculated.
My Dear,peoples ,these two have done what their OR company asked them to do,they have sold out tickets for their tour,raked in millions of dollars and are living happily ever after. Bikoo don’t take panadol for another person’s headache eh!
*PR Company
I second Oma n
Beyonce is the better actor between them. No matter how Jay Z tries I always sense sadness in his eyes.P.S I am no body language expert sha
Yimu. This girl is so fake, she makes Kim Kardashian more relatable
Abed is it by force to divorce, free the woman she’s not in the league of those who divorce by day 70 something
I jus cnt help buh love dis couples!
bruno sha!!!
they are really trying guys,please give them a chance to recover or let them be,ok
i just cANT understand by people would much rather bliv their marriage is on the rocks and everythin dey do is a pr stunt. i mean has it occured to u dat mayb just mayb dey may actually be happily married. Oh well d former is more thrillin dan the latter, i guess.
Beyonce is a woman of hard work in her craft since she was 9, has CLASS, effortless beauty, and is ACTUALLY talented and famous for a reason (not a glorified whore like certain people). Her husband is a hustler, redefines business mogul, and one of the biggest in the rap game. Those conspiracy nut bags on here commenting negatively on their marriage, throwing shade, or calling beyonce fake, Shove your bandwagon comments back into your mouths and save it for someone and a forum who gives a $$$$! #nosextapehere! -#positivevibes #jayonce4ever!