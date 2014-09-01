Jay Z & Beyonce spotted looking Happy, Carefree & Cuddled Up at the 2014 Made in America Festival

With the constant barrage of rumours about the state of their marriage, entertainment super couple Jay Z and Beyonce seem to be ignoring the negativity.

The couple were spotted together yesterday on Day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park. Beyonce showed off a new curly bob as she rocked an all-black crop top and mini ensemble while Jay Z rocked a grey t-shirt, jeans and a hat.

Jay and B cuddled up, shared jokes and danced as they enjoyed the music.

So cute!



Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch | Michael Buckner/Getty Images for American Eagle