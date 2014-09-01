BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Jay Z & Beyonce spotted looking Happy, Carefree & Cuddled Up at the 2014 Made in America Festival

01.09.2014 at By 29 Comments

American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2With the constant barrage of rumours about the state of their marriage, entertainment super couple Jay Z and Beyonce seem to be ignoring the negativity.

The couple were spotted together yesterday on Day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park. Beyonce showed off a new curly bob as she rocked an all-black crop top and mini ensemble while Jay Z rocked a grey t-shirt, jeans and a hat.

Jay and B cuddled up, shared jokes and danced as they enjoyed the music.
So cute!
American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 2American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA - Day 22014 Budweiser Made In America Festival - Day 2 - Backstage - Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch | Michael Buckner/Getty Images for American Eagle

29 Comments on Jay Z & Beyonce spotted looking Happy, Carefree & Cuddled Up at the 2014 Made in America Festival
  • Lanre September 1, 2014 at 1:31 pm

    She is so beautiful!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Jojo September 1, 2014 at 1:31 pm

    Argh Bella Naija, ENUF with this Jay-Z ,Beyonce bore, Wat is it that they have done that wasnot done B.4 o wat is it they r doing that cant b done by any one else????????? In America Divorce is as normal as having breakfast, lunch & supper so y all this hype?

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Eyitayo September 1, 2014 at 2:48 pm

    Beautiful Queen Bey!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • benny September 1, 2014 at 2:49 pm

    As Matthew Knowles said…

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • bruno September 1, 2014 at 2:52 pm

    Our queen is happy, beyhive is happy,the beygency is happy, the world is a better place again.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Bukx September 1, 2014 at 3:20 pm

    you are so sick Bruno….your self esteem is either very low ornot existing @ all. you were calling others pastor worshippers, now what are you doing?? *the world is a better place* reallyyyyy. because J&B are cuddled up? you really need to do a rethink before you come on here and document this height of stupidity. btw, i know you quite alright!!!!!

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • bruno September 1, 2014 at 3:38 pm

      @bukx. I can tell you are a pastor worshipper and you are so pained your beloved pastor was caught doing the nasty, LOL. Beyonce is a rockstarr and not a pastor and she doesn’t do holy holy, she loves her gays and her gays love her, so shut up ur mouth.

      Love this! 24
  • Mimi September 1, 2014 at 3:21 pm

    Love it!!!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Bukki September 1, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    She looks hot. JayZ,no comment.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • oyaga September 1, 2014 at 3:37 pm

    Lol @ Bruno. Nawa oooo

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • bruno September 1, 2014 at 3:41 pm

    I can see,many of you pastor worshippers are still so pained that I blasted your pastor/god for cheating, if u are angry go and hug a teddy bear. Lol beyonce is a celebrity, and she should be celebrated for her hard work, pastor chris using nigerians ignorance to make money, there’s a difference.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • papermoon September 1, 2014 at 4:04 pm

    and then…………..

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • gloria okwusi September 1, 2014 at 4:08 pm

    i so love beyonce

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Mazinggee September 1, 2014 at 4:17 pm

    What more do u expect, they knw they are being watched, hence d ‘we are perfectly happy’ stunt.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • sum1special September 1, 2014 at 4:56 pm

    All eyes on them….waiting for the bad news

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • SpeakTheTruth September 1, 2014 at 5:04 pm

    Bella Naija should be called Bruno-Naija right now…. Lools. Dude virtually owns the place. Sadly every post commentary turns to an arguement about gays & religion. It gets tiring mhen….

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • nene September 1, 2014 at 5:46 pm

    beyonce knows someone is always watching her. unfortunately, she can’t replicate her acting on screen. she probably has her house checked for bugs everyday to see if someone is spying, i heard madonna does that too.

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Leah September 2, 2014 at 12:44 am

      I agree! Everything about her is staged and calculated.

      Love this! 19
  • Oma N September 1, 2014 at 9:23 pm

    My Dear,peoples ,these two have done what their OR company asked them to do,they have sold out tickets for their tour,raked in millions of dollars and are living happily ever after. Bikoo don’t take panadol for another person’s headache eh!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Oma N September 1, 2014 at 9:23 pm

    *PR Company

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • marculey September 1, 2014 at 11:44 pm

    I second Oma n

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • queen September 2, 2014 at 2:04 am

    Beyonce is the better actor between them. No matter how Jay Z tries I always sense sadness in his eyes.P.S I am no body language expert sha

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Lilio September 2, 2014 at 4:39 am

    Yimu. This girl is so fake, she makes Kim Kardashian more relatable

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Dee September 2, 2014 at 8:52 am

    Abed is it by force to divorce, free the woman she’s not in the league of those who divorce by day 70 something

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Neneliciouz September 2, 2014 at 9:19 am

    I jus cnt help buh love dis couples!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • merci September 2, 2014 at 2:32 pm

    bruno sha!!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Rhode-Andrea LOE September 2, 2014 at 4:10 pm

    they are really trying guys,please give them a chance to recover or let them be,ok

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • nom September 2, 2014 at 5:00 pm

    i just cANT understand by people would much rather bliv their marriage is on the rocks and everythin dey do is a pr stunt. i mean has it occured to u dat mayb just mayb dey may actually be happily married. Oh well d former is more thrillin dan the latter, i guess.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Halia September 3, 2014 at 7:13 am

    Beyonce is a woman of hard work in her craft since she was 9, has CLASS, effortless beauty, and is ACTUALLY talented and famous for a reason (not a glorified whore like certain people). Her husband is a hustler, redefines business mogul, and one of the biggest in the rap game. Those conspiracy nut bags on here commenting negatively on their marriage, throwing shade, or calling beyonce fake, Shove your bandwagon comments back into your mouths and save it for someone and a forum who gives a $$$$! #nosextapehere! -#positivevibes #jayonce4ever!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija