Will You be Watching? Omarion, Ray J & Soulja Boy at the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Premiere

Many do not want to admit it in public but as these “ratchet reality TV” franchises continue to grow, someone must be watching, right?

Love & Hip Hop is launching a new show with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. This one features Omarion, Ray J, Soulja Boy, Teairra Mari and Fizz from B2K.

The show officially premieres on VH1 on the 15th of September 2014 but if you are in the US, you can watch the first episode online now here.

While we await the fights and all that comes with Love & Hip Hop, here are photos from the premiere.

Teaser

