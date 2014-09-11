BellaNaija

Will You be Watching? Omarion, Ray J & Soulja Boy at the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Premiere

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere EventMany do not want to admit it in public but as these “ratchet reality TV” franchises continue to grow, someone must be watching, right?

Love & Hip Hop is launching a new show with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. This one features Omarion, Ray J, Soulja Boy, Teairra Mari and Fizz from B2K.

The show officially premieres on VH1 on the 15th of September 2014 but if you are in the US, you can watch the first episode online now here.

While we await the fights and all that comes with Love & Hip Hop, here are photos from the premiere.

Ray J

Ray J

Nikki Mudarris

Nikki Mudarris

Masika Kalysha

Masika Kalysha

Soulja Boy and Nia Riley

Soulja Boy and Nia Riley

Teairra Mari

Teairra Mari

Sincere Show

Sincere Show

Yung Berg

Yung Berg

Morgan Hardman

Morgan Hardman

Hazel-E

Hazel-E

Yesi Ortiz

Yesi Ortiz

Fizz

Fizz

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy

Somaya Reece

Somaya Reece

Nia Riley

Nia Riley

Amanda Secor

Amanda Secor

Moniece Slaughter

Moniece Slaughter

Omarion and Apryl Jones

Omarion and Apryl Jones

Princess Love and Ray J

Princess Love and Ray J

Executive producer Mona Scott-Young

Executive producer Mona Scott-Young

TV personalities Amanda Secor, Fizz, Teairra Mari and Nikki Mudarris

TV personalities Amanda Secor, Fizz, Teairra Mari and Nikki Mudarris

 

Teaser

  • bruno September 11, 2014 at 7:17 am

    African americans keep shouting they want respect from whites, but how would they respect you when you star in violent,very fake and stupid reality shows where there’s lots of fighting and hair pulling. I have never, and will never ever watch any of this foolish reality shows, and I will advise people not to, its so degrading seeing black women punch and slap themselves, pull their hair, brag about which basket baller they have slept with, baby mamas everywhere.what they don’t know is, the white man owns all this networks (VH1, MTV, bravo) and he is getting more money, while keeping his dignity. The only reality shows that are good are project runway and may be americas next top model.

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Ghato September 11, 2014 at 10:39 am

      Yeah because white shows don’t fight. Real world, bad girls club, Real Housewives of New Jersey had one of the worst fights in history. So please shut up and think before you speak. I’m sure you don’t know anything outside your naija shows. Hiss.

      Love this! 57
    • bruno September 11, 2014 at 12:21 pm

      @ghato, I know your mother didn’t raise u well,I don’t have to explain anything to you cause ur dumb as sh!t. many people view black women as angry, people who love to fight and behave ghetto and this shows enforces those stereotypes, no many what white people do on reality shows, it doesn’t affect them or the white society, this shows are bad for black women and the black community in general. Bye felicia.

      Love this! 22
  • Eny September 11, 2014 at 8:21 am

    Way to go Ray J! Omarion used to be a fine boy from the days of B2K, I cant believe he’s now outgrown his beard like this. Looks *puke*!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • some hater September 11, 2014 at 9:41 am

    what a ratchet crowd. tueh! but ill watch 😀

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • sum1special September 11, 2014 at 9:59 am

    These hip hop guys be having hot girlfriends and wives.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Eve82 September 11, 2014 at 12:16 pm

    Just watched the first episode on demand…this one is worse that ATL LHH. Ray J got so much drama…I will be staying tuned for my ratchet tv shows.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • sonia paloma September 11, 2014 at 12:38 pm

    I was never a fan of American reality shows till i succumb to pressure to watch the love and hip hop atlanta and i must say i love it lol. I get to realise most of these hot women with big butt and perfect shape are 90% surgical. Chaiii

    As much as this does not add value to ones life in anyway but i go still watch am abeg. Life is too short not to watch ratchet sruff lol

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • No Way September 11, 2014 at 8:43 pm

    I will not be watching. After that she-man beat up three people…. hell nah.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • khaleesi September 12, 2014 at 12:09 am

    ratchet. everyone looks like trash except Moniece Slaughter and Princess Love

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • chi-e-z September 12, 2014 at 3:30 am

    OMG…the ratchetness 😀 uh lawd yas yas yas. that tierra gurl got 2 fightin first episode hell nauw.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Chloe September 12, 2014 at 10:05 am

    its so ratchet but I will shamelessly watch it, the same way I watch the Stevie and Joseline show sorry LHHLA

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Halia September 14, 2014 at 1:24 pm

    I sure will :0) it’s all fascinating really… In a ‘smh is this for real?’ type of way. #reminderofhownottolive

    Love this! 11 Reply
