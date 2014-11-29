Atiku Abubakar Cancels Birthday Dinner in Reaction to Kano Bombing

Former vice-president of Nigeria and 2015 presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has cancelled his birthday dinner celebration because of the Kano Central Mosque bombing that claimed over 200 lives and left scores injured.
Abubakar planned to hold the dinner today, Saturday 29th November, celebrate his 68th birthday, however; he cancelled the event due to the tragic incident.
Read the statement posted on his Facebook page about his decision to cancel the event:
H.E Atiku Abubakar has this evening cancelled his 68th birthday celebration dinner, in reaction to #KanoBombBlast.
Atiku stated that he could not in good conscience continue with the celebration when the national mood is that of mourning.
According to Atiku, “There will be many more years to celebrate birthdays, but tonight is a very sad and sober one for Nigeria. It’s best we just pray at home. I would appeal to all who are able, to send donations in cash and kind to the victims of the bomb blast and Internally Displaced Persons in the North East.”
After Christian and Muslim prayers were said for the victims of the bomb blast and terror attacks, Atiku left the venue. The event become a prayer session for victims of terror and safety of the country at large.
