Atiku Abubakar Cancels Birthday Dinner in Reaction to Kano Bombing

29.11.2014

Atiku

Former vice-president of Nigeria and 2015 presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has cancelled his birthday dinner celebration because of the Kano Central Mosque bombing that claimed over 200 lives and left scores injured.

Abubakar planned to hold the dinner today, Saturday 29th November, celebrate his 68th birthday, however; he cancelled the event due to the tragic incident.

Read the statement posted on his Facebook page about his decision to cancel the event:

H.E Atiku Abubakar has this evening cancelled his 68th birthday celebration dinner, in reaction to #KanoBombBlast.

Atiku stated that he could not in good conscience continue with the celebration when the national mood is that of mourning.

According to Atiku, “There will be many more years to celebrate birthdays, but tonight is a very sad and sober one for Nigeria. It’s best we just pray at home. I would appeal to all who are able, to send donations in cash and kind to the victims of the bomb blast and Internally Displaced Persons in the North East.”

After Christian and Muslim prayers were said for the victims of the bomb blast and terror attacks, Atiku left the venue. The event become a prayer session for victims of terror and safety of the country at large.

 

27 Comments on Atiku Abubakar Cancels Birthday Dinner in Reaction to Kano Bombing
  Muah November 29, 2014 at 10:43 pm

    FAKE sympathy! So just because of this I should vote for you? No way Mr. try again

    Love this! 192 Reply
    Olivia November 30, 2014 at 3:47 am

      This man is a strategist. My gosh whoever his social media associate is, is a genius. -O_O-

      Love this! 37
    Red November 30, 2014 at 9:32 pm

      Some major Olivia Pope moves!

      Love this! 13
    Idomagirl November 30, 2014 at 12:54 pm

      As in. All na wash. But at least he is even attempting to pretend to care, unlike some people we know.

      Love this! 36
    NagosBigBoi November 30, 2014 at 4:20 pm

      Pretending to care is actually worse! I would rather a man who is not afraid to show me his true position on things/issues. That way I can know who to ask to support a cause. Dis man is not worth electing as a shit carrier. For heavens sake many of the displaced are from his home state! Has he contributed to help shelter them in camps? Feed them? Help clothe them?

      Love this! 53
    Iris November 30, 2014 at 4:50 pm

      Possibly fake, possibly not. Either way his politics is more strategic. It also shows that he has some common sense. This is what a normal politician would and should do. Meanwhile the other one continued with his Nollywood soiree like nothing happened. It wasn't even a remotely important event with world leaders – an celebratory dinner for Heaven's sake! When has that man EVER cancelled any jollification in the face of a national tragedy ehn? When?

      Love this! 54
    Iris November 30, 2014 at 4:51 pm

      a celebratory dinner*

      Love this! 11
    Idomagirl December 2, 2014 at 1:40 am

      Exactly.

      Love this! 10
  tunmi November 29, 2014 at 10:51 pm

    You certainly cannot say Atiku is not making a case for himself.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  jake ro November 29, 2014 at 11:45 pm

    All b/c of election.stop decieving yourself mr atiku.you guys have milked your nation dry.enough is enough.people that maybe casting their votes for people like you, babangida and the the rest of the theives that their sanity need to be examined

    Love this! 126 Reply
  Ndubuisi November 29, 2014 at 11:55 pm

    Good thng for him to do because i think Nigerian government need to do something to stop this steady bombing.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  NagosBigBoi November 30, 2014 at 8:01 am

    200 school girls kidnapped and “sold to marriage slavery”……………….Carry on wiv d birthday party
    40 School boys killed during assembly……..carry on wiv birthday party
    Multiple people blown up in motor parks and markets…….carry on wiv birthday party
    Millions of people internally displaced by BH…….carry on wiv birthday party
    I guess OUR EXCELLENCY just started paying attention to the news! This is the crassest thing possible to pretend that you care just for personal gain. Make una shine eye oh!

    Love this! 78 Reply
    Idomagirl November 30, 2014 at 12:53 pm

      Your post is confusing.

      Love this! 15
    Hian November 30, 2014 at 4:47 pm

      Oyine, I tire o.

      Love this! 11
  lala November 30, 2014 at 3:06 pm

    Typical politrickcian, trying to get public attention. We can see through this insincere move.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  tee gal November 30, 2014 at 3:08 pm

    Make una shine una eye oooooo

    Love this! 7 Reply
  kio November 30, 2014 at 5:33 pm

    Pretence or not he is making an effort to show that he cares, has Jonathan ever pretended to care? at least this is his way of showing that the masses come before personal interest, baby steps

    Love this! 22 Reply
    jay November 30, 2014 at 7:35 pm

      Your comment is soo dumb! Unbelievable

      Love this! 37
  missappleberry November 30, 2014 at 6:45 pm

    You won't still earn our votes! Snake!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  bruno November 30, 2014 at 7:57 pm

    are these people that are commenting nigerians, I am impressed with the comments I am reading oh.

    every body eye don dey shine. this is how we should be always. ALERT AT ALL TIMES. they can not deceive us.

    we shouldnt be falling for their tricks. yeye politicians.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  mujer November 30, 2014 at 11:36 pm

    Oh so sensitive. I want to see someone use their Oil and import/export and "other source" dollars and euros to set up a state of the art triage center with state of the art equipment that can respond to the casualties from this #riseofdpooranddisenfranchised movement. Unfortunately, as "profound as it may sound for the celebrant", canceling birthday celebrations to join in crying where the blood being cried over did not come from your veins just aint cutting it.

    Love this! 20 Reply
    Idomagirl December 2, 2014 at 1:46 am

      I don't understand, he should only cry if the blood came from his veins?

      Love this! 8
  taju December 1, 2014 at 6:06 am

    Why does this guy look like an alien – or is it only me that thinks so? Weird!!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  bb December 1, 2014 at 9:12 am

    Pretense or not, I think he has done better than our very own GEJ who went to celebrate birthday with an 100years old man right after the most horrible blast we had in this country.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  kenitola December 1, 2014 at 9:55 am

    oshe….i smell politics,.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  John ibe December 1, 2014 at 10:56 am

    i respect everything about former VP.Alhaji atiku Abubakar. The only thing I disagree is the calling our President Jonathan a treat to democracy. Just b/cos he's coming out for presidential primary under APC should not make you start this Jonathan bashing. Pls are you a creditable ulternative? Can you beat president Jonathan I election 2015? Campaign better issues pls. John ibe

    Love this! 9 Reply
  sirOscie. December 1, 2014 at 1:30 pm

    Well done Turakin Nigeria.
    This can only come from a Statesman like you no wonder you are the people’s choice for 2015…
    I believe CHANGE will come with you in Aso Rock and May the souls cut short by the wicked act of the insurgents Rest in God’s peace. Amen.

    Love this! 8 Reply
