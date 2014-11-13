Introducing PhotoGenic Photo Booth! The Fun Element for Weddings & Product Launches

Photo booths are huge in the States and the U.K, and now in Nigeria, it appears to be the coolest entertainment and branding service for major occasions like grand weddings, new product launch events and corporate parties.
Introducing PhotoGenic PhotoBooth – a unique entertainment, social and branding experience for fun birthday parties, corporate events, and grand celebrations in Lagos.
The PhotoGenic Experience is about contagious laughter, dazzling entertainment, innovative brand-engaging technology, and social media marketing wrapped around creating and capturing magical moments!
Insider’s Tip: What’s All The Hype About Photo Booths
Watch The PhotoGenic Experience at the Biggest Wedding of the Year.
PhotoGenic for Celebration Events – Weddings and Birthday Parties
Bride-To-Be or Event Planner? And you want something unique for your big day? PhotoGenic Photo Booth has you covered. The photo booth experience will leave your guests raving for weeks after the event.
From the Fabulous Photo Souvenir Favors that every guest will cherish to the Premium Photo Guestbook Album that captures the magic of the day for the wedding couple to the amazing social media integration for friends and family to instantly share the memorable moments, PhotoGenic is an irreplaceable addition to every wedding, birthday, and celebratory event. Have you fallen in love yet? Book a Photo Booth Today!
Insider’s Tip: What Brides Think About PhotoGenic
See more PhotoGenic Weddings and Party moments captured below:
PhotoGenic is amazing for kids birthdays. With popular cartoon characters and fun themes integrated into the backdrop design, photo souvenirs, and props, it’s guaranteed to drive the kids bonkers!
Insider’s Tip: Photo Booth for Fabulous Birthday Parties
See more PhotoGenic Children Birthday moments captured below:
School Proms and Graduation Night Rock Photo Booth – There is something special and extremely exhilarating, about young adults completing a major milestone in their lives like Graduation. The students always have a wild time, enjoying the photo booth to the fullest and show us new ways to pose. See some of the experiences from secondary school and college events we have enjoyed recently.
See more PhotoGenic Prom Night and Graduation celebrations captured below:
PhotoBooth for Corporate Events – Product Launch & Activation Events
Looking for Interactive Visual Branding, Social Media Marketing, and Deep Customer Engagement? PhotoGenic Photo Booth is the ultimate choice effective Campaign Activation and Branding Engagement. We provide a completely bespoke service with flexibility to brand the photo booth, backdrops, user-interface, photo souvenirs, and even the social media experience.
For concerts, comedy shows, product activation events, expos, carnivals, trade shows, movie premiers and other types of corporate event, we use best in class technologies to deliver intense brand engagement and successful activation events. For a First-Class Branding Experience, Hire a Photo Booth Today!
Insider’s Tip: Branding Using Photo Booth: Corporate Profile – HP Nigeria
Creative Idea: See how Kit-Kat Used Photo Booth for TV Ad
See more PhotoGenic Corporate Event moments captured below: Brand the photo, the photo booth and the backdrop.
Event Planners – See what’s NEW in event branding and entertainment
PhotoGenic is the Official photo booth of WEDExpo, and during Season One of My Big Nigerian Wedding they unveiled two technological advances in event entertainment and product branding – PhotoGenic Fairies and InstaPrint.
Enjoy More Here: The Biggest Wedding of the Year by The Dream Team
PhotoGenic Fairies – the perfect addition for all events from upscale parties to branding campaigns and concerts.
PhotoGenic Fairies are a talented team of roaming photographers capturing magical moments. Handing out branded photo celebrations to guest after guest. Then enabling guests to instantly share the experience on Instagram and Facebook. Learn more about PhotoGenic Fairies
See The Magic of PhotoGenic Fairies. Watch Now!
Insider’s Tip: The Difference between a Photographer and PhotoBooth
See more PhotoGenic Fairies moments captured below:
So why just hire a Photographer, when you can wish for a PhotoGenic Fairie? Go on, wish away – Get a Fairie Today!
PhotoGenic InstaPrint – the ultimate marketing engine to engage customers and effectively brand products.
PhotoGenic InstaPrint is hashtag printing and entertainment for event and activation campaigns. It is a fresh take on the customer brand experience for events. It’s simple, fun and highly effective for marketing campaigns. Engage your customers. Promote your brand. Expand your reach.
Learn more about PhotoGenic InstaPrint.
See How PhotoGenic InstaPrint Works!
PhotoGenic Turns Up the Celebratory Fun and Branding Experience:
When it’s time to celebrate – someone turned a year older, another year of marriage bliss, or you just graduated or it’s time to promote a brand for maximum exposure, then Hire PhotoGenic Photo Booth and we’ll Turn up the Celebratory Fun and Branding Experience.
Insider’s Tip: Carnivals, Parades, and Photo Booth Fun
No matter the type of event and for all ages – young and old, the PhotoGenic Photo Booth experience is absolutely guaranteed to be a hit! Book a PhotoBooth Now and release the fun at your next event.
Enjoy some more of PhotoGenic’s Magical Moments below.
Weddings Photos
PhotoGenic Photo Booth Setup – Classic Colored Enclosure, Red Carpet Open, and Sprial LED Lite Enclosure
More PhotoGenic Moments – See the Props, The Customized and Luxury Backdrops, the beautiful Photo Templates and most of all, the funtime everyone always has
PhotoGenic Photo Booth by Dido Studios- See celebratory Packages details below. For information on corporate packages email photogenic@didostudios.com.
For more information about the PhotoGenic Photo Booth in Nigeria:
For Booking details: http://www.didostudios.com/book/ | Follow on Twitter & Instagram: @photogenic_photobooth | Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DidoStudios | Send an e-mail: PhotoGenic@didostudios.com | Please call: 08060903561 | 08154552666 | +17703664008 (U.S. Office)
About Ruby Aizaz
Ruby Aizaz is the Customer Service Senior Manager at Dido Studios. Her background in event planning and entertainment started over 4 years ago in Austin, Texas. She has an amazing knack for designing and creating magical moments for weddings. Follow her work on Instagram @photogenic_photobooth
_______________________________________
Advertorial – Sponsored Content
Photo overload
Nice
Amazingly awesome… This is the secret behind every superb events….. #TeamPhotogenic
This is really cool. U gotta experience this to feel it.
Very cool! I attended a Wedding for my friend Yemisi and this photo booth really had people talking. Una try. Keep it up!
Lol I had to keep clicking the like until I got tired!!!! Nigerians hmmm they ve come again.. Just passing by jare. What’s my own.
This looks very cool and interesting. My wedding is Jan 3rd and I would like to book one of your photo booth. Thanks
So cool can’t wait to use this service for my next function. Thanks for making this available in Nigeria…
Doing business with photogenic was a very satisfying experience, I didnt have to complain once.
We had Photogenic at our wedding…would highly recommend. The album we got from Photogenic was amazing, so much better than from our photographer….definitely check out Photogenic, worth every penny!
Great experience, really gets people talking and excited.. a must for any celebration
I was at a wedding with photogenic and we kept taking multiple pics. Had a lot of fun!
Hmmm… See plenty plenty fine people. God willing my turn will come and I go marry too.
Sent photogenic an email inquiring about prices early this afternoon, shortly after seeing this post on here. Still haven’t gotten a response. Slow customer service is bad customer service. Hmmmph! #seethingalmostcustomer
Adelegirl, we are truly sorry you didn’t receive our response. We always respond back to our emails promptly. Its very possible our response went to your junk mail. Kindly check. But just to be sure, please send me an email again or Call 0806.090.3561 | 0815.455.2666
Omo my Naija people are fine oh. I miss Naija.
American wonder!
There is Photogenic and then the rest. Tried and tested, my experience with Photogenic has been funtastic.
Na wetin u go begin dey see everywhere and anyhow 4 naija now b dis.
Oma to di ta aja, teran.
Pictures are description of what someone or something is like,using photogenic in any event is making a statement n a lifetime experience full of memories
Ooooooh I like! Will definitely get this for our family events this Christmas!
Truly Photogenic! Great picture makes beautiful people.
I love love photobooths! I love it even more when my worlds collide. I follow Photogenic on Instagram and keep up with all their event updates. Glad to see them here as well. One of my best girl’s wedding is coming up and she is plotting to get them onboard. Excited to fool around at the booth next year.
Photogenic really took Nigerian events by the horn and they’re going places.had a first hand experience with them and I was blown.They’ve lived up to the hype.Its taking photography to the next level.
Supper nice. Trust the photogenic experience all times.
with photogenic the smile is really contagious…. you re the best.
Photogenic Photobooth is the bomb! You guys are a must have for any occasion, and having first hand experience with your company, I may add that you guys stole the show! My kid’s birthday party was a success! so many smiles, so much fun, all the props… all thanks to the unique experience that Photogenic brought to our event. I am looking forward to having you guys come out to my future events! Much love and God bless 🙂 🙂 🙂
Fun and innovation= #photogenic….Great work
One word…… Creativity. Keep thinking outside the box.
Wow these are some awesome booths and pictures. I really love the idea and i think they would be super cool at trade shows.
Na wa o. All these comments 😂😂😂 God bless you guys sha. Well done