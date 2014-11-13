BellaNaija

Introducing PhotoGenic Photo Booth! The Fun Element for Weddings & Product Launches

13.11.2014

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014001

Photo booths are huge in the States and the U.K, and now in Nigeria, it appears to be the coolest entertainment and branding service for major occasions like grand weddings, new product launch events and corporate parties.

Introducing PhotoGenic PhotoBooth – a unique entertainment, social and branding experience for fun birthday parties, corporate events, and grand celebrations in Lagos.

The PhotoGenic Experience is about contagious laughter, dazzling entertainment, innovative brand-engaging technology, and social media marketing wrapped around creating and capturing magical moments!

Insider’s Tip: What’s All The Hype About Photo Booths

Watch The PhotoGenic Experience at the Biggest Wedding of the Year.

PhotoGenic for Celebration Events – Weddings and Birthday Parties
Bride-To-Be or Event Planner? And you want something unique for your big day? PhotoGenic Photo Booth has you covered. The photo booth experience will leave your guests raving for weeks after the event.

From the Fabulous Photo Souvenir Favors that every guest will cherish to the Premium Photo Guestbook Album that captures the magic of the day for the wedding couple to the amazing social media integration for friends and family to instantly share the memorable moments, PhotoGenic is an irreplaceable addition to every wedding, birthday, and celebratory event. Have you fallen in love yet? Book a Photo Booth Today!

Insider’s Tip: What Brides Think About PhotoGenic

See more PhotoGenic Weddings and Party moments captured below:

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014002 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014003 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014013 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014024 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014035 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014046 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014057 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014068 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014077Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014079 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014078

PhotoGenic is amazing for kids birthdays. With popular cartoon characters and fun themes integrated into the backdrop design, photo souvenirs, and props, it’s guaranteed to drive the kids bonkers!

Insider’s Tip: Photo Booth for Fabulous Birthday Parties

See more PhotoGenic Children Birthday moments captured below:

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014004 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014005 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014006 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014007 Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014008

School Proms and Graduation Night Rock Photo Booth – There is something special and extremely exhilarating, about young adults completing a major milestone in their lives like Graduation. The students always have a wild time, enjoying the photo booth to the fullest and show us new ways to pose. See some of the experiences from secondary school and college events we have enjoyed recently.

See more PhotoGenic Prom Night and Graduation celebrations captured below:

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014009

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014010

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014011

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014012

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014014

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014015

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014016

PhotoBooth for Corporate Events – Product Launch & Activation Events
Looking for Interactive Visual Branding, Social Media Marketing, and Deep Customer Engagement? PhotoGenic Photo Booth is the ultimate choice effective Campaign Activation and Branding Engagement. We provide a completely bespoke service with flexibility to brand the photo booth, backdrops, user-interface, photo souvenirs, and even the social media experience.

For concerts, comedy shows, product activation events, expos, carnivals, trade shows, movie premiers and other types of corporate event, we use best in class technologies to deliver intense brand engagement and successful activation events. For a First-Class Branding Experience, Hire a Photo Booth Today!

Insider’s Tip: Branding Using Photo Booth: Corporate Profile – HP Nigeria
Creative Idea: See how Kit-Kat Used Photo Booth for TV Ad

See more PhotoGenic Corporate Event moments captured below: Brand the photo, the photo booth and the backdrop.

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014017

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014018

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014019

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014020

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014021

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014022

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014023

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014025

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014026

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014027

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014028

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014029

Event Planners – See what’s NEW in event branding and entertainment
PhotoGenic is the Official photo booth of WEDExpo, and during Season One of My Big Nigerian Wedding they unveiled two technological advances in event entertainment and product branding – PhotoGenic Fairies and InstaPrint.

Enjoy More Here: The Biggest Wedding of the Year by The Dream Team

PhotoGenic Fairies – the perfect addition for all events from upscale parties to branding campaigns and concerts.

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014030

PhotoGenic Fairies are a talented team of roaming photographers capturing magical moments. Handing out branded photo celebrations to guest after guest. Then enabling guests to instantly share the experience on Instagram and Facebook. Learn more about PhotoGenic Fairies

See The Magic of PhotoGenic Fairies. Watch Now!

Insider’s Tip: The Difference between a Photographer and PhotoBooth

See more PhotoGenic Fairies moments captured below:
Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014031

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014032

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014033

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014034

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014036

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014037

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014038

So why just hire a Photographer, when you can wish for a PhotoGenic Fairie? Go on, wish away – Get a Fairie Today!

PhotoGenic InstaPrint – the ultimate marketing engine to engage customers and effectively brand products.

PhotoGenic InstaPrint is hashtag printing and entertainment for event and activation campaigns. It is a fresh take on the customer brand experience for events. It’s simple, fun and highly effective for marketing campaigns. Engage your customers. Promote your brand. Expand your reach.

Learn more about PhotoGenic InstaPrint.

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014039

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014040

See How PhotoGenic InstaPrint Works!

PhotoGenic Turns Up the Celebratory Fun and Branding Experience:
When it’s time to celebrate – someone turned a year older, another year of marriage bliss, or you just graduated or it’s time to promote a brand for maximum exposure, then Hire PhotoGenic Photo Booth and we’ll Turn up the Celebratory Fun and Branding Experience.

Insider’s Tip: Carnivals, Parades, and Photo Booth Fun

No matter the type of event and for all ages – young and old, the PhotoGenic Photo Booth experience is absolutely guaranteed to be a hit! Book a PhotoBooth Now and release the fun at your next event.

Enjoy some more of PhotoGenic’s Magical Moments below.

Weddings Photos

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014041

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014042

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014043

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014044

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014045

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014047

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014048

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014049

PhotoGenic Photo Booth Setup – Classic Colored Enclosure, Red Carpet Open, and Sprial LED Lite Enclosure

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014050

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014051

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014052

More PhotoGenic Moments – See the Props, The Customized and Luxury Backdrops, the beautiful Photo Templates and most of all, the funtime everyone always has

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014053

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014054Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014055

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014056

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014058

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014059

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014060

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014061

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014062

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014063

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014064

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014065

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014066

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014067

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014069

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014070

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014071

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014072

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014073

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014074

PhotoGenic Photo Booth by Dido Studios- See celebratory Packages details below. For information on corporate packages email photogenic@didostudios.com.

 

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014075

Photogenic Photobooth - Bellanaija - November2014076

For more information about the PhotoGenic Photo Booth in Nigeria:

For Booking details: http://www.didostudios.com/book/ | Follow on Twitter & Instagram: @photogenic_photobooth | Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DidoStudios | Send an e-mail: PhotoGenic@didostudios.com | Please call: 08060903561 | 08154552666 | +17703664008 (U.S. Office)

About Ruby Aizaz
Ruby Aizaz is the Customer Service Senior Manager at Dido Studios. Her background in event planning and entertainment started over 4 years ago in Austin, Texas. She has an amazing knack for designing and creating magical moments for weddings. Follow her work on Instagram @photogenic_photobooth
_______________________________________
Advertorial – Sponsored Content

30 Comments on Introducing PhotoGenic Photo Booth! The Fun Element for Weddings & Product Launches
  • Fre November 13, 2014 at 12:26 pm

    Photo overload

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Zeal November 13, 2014 at 1:05 pm

    Nice

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Kelvin kellz November 13, 2014 at 1:21 pm

    Amazingly awesome… This is the secret behind every superb events….. #TeamPhotogenic

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Adejare Tunde November 13, 2014 at 1:39 pm

    This is really cool. U gotta experience this to feel it.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Dami November 13, 2014 at 1:47 pm

    Very cool! I attended a Wedding for my friend Yemisi and this photo booth really had people talking. Una try. Keep it up!

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • ATL’s finest November 13, 2014 at 1:50 pm

    Lol I had to keep clicking the like until I got tired!!!! Nigerians hmmm they ve come again.. Just passing by jare. What’s my own.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Cynthia November 13, 2014 at 2:41 pm

    This looks very cool and interesting. My wedding is Jan 3rd and I would like to book one of your photo booth. Thanks

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • suzy November 13, 2014 at 2:51 pm

    So cool can’t wait to use this service for my next function. Thanks for making this available in Nigeria…

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • jax teller November 13, 2014 at 3:24 pm

    Doing business with photogenic was a very satisfying experience, I didnt have to complain once.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Gemzi November 13, 2014 at 3:59 pm

    We had Photogenic at our wedding…would highly recommend. The album we got from Photogenic was amazing, so much better than from our photographer….definitely check out Photogenic, worth every penny!

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • ojeifo November 13, 2014 at 5:10 pm

    Great experience, really gets people talking and excited.. a must for any celebration

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • IB November 13, 2014 at 6:35 pm

    I was at a wedding with photogenic and we kept taking multiple pics. Had a lot of fun!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Joy November 13, 2014 at 6:55 pm

    Hmmm… See plenty plenty fine people. God willing my turn will come and I go marry too.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • adelegirl November 13, 2014 at 6:56 pm

    Sent photogenic an email inquiring about prices early this afternoon, shortly after seeing this post on here. Still haven’t gotten a response. Slow customer service is bad customer service. Hmmmph! #seethingalmostcustomer

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • PhotoGenic November 14, 2014 at 5:15 pm

      Adelegirl, we are truly sorry you didn’t receive our response. We always respond back to our emails promptly. Its very possible our response went to your junk mail. Kindly check. But just to be sure, please send me an email again or Call 0806.090.3561 | 0815.455.2666

      Love this! 25
  • toyosi November 13, 2014 at 7:16 pm

    Omo my Naija people are fine oh. I miss Naija.
    American wonder!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Obehi November 13, 2014 at 7:59 pm

    There is Photogenic and then the rest. Tried and tested, my experience with Photogenic has been funtastic.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • SunanaAmina November 13, 2014 at 8:49 pm

    Na wetin u go begin dey see everywhere and anyhow 4 naija now b dis.
    Oma to di ta aja, teran.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • ireno November 14, 2014 at 6:30 am

    Pictures are description of what someone or something is like,using photogenic in any event is making a statement n a lifetime experience full of memories

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Debs November 14, 2014 at 9:30 pm

    Ooooooh I like! Will definitely get this for our family events this Christmas!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • AIR November 14, 2014 at 9:40 pm

    Truly Photogenic! Great picture makes beautiful people.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • FulaniGirl November 14, 2014 at 10:48 pm

    I love love photobooths! I love it even more when my worlds collide. I follow Photogenic on Instagram and keep up with all their event updates. Glad to see them here as well. One of my best girl’s wedding is coming up and she is plotting to get them onboard. Excited to fool around at the booth next year.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • feggy November 15, 2014 at 1:39 am

    Photogenic really took Nigerian events by the horn and they’re going places.had a first hand experience with them and I was blown.They’ve lived up to the hype.Its taking photography to the next level.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • onose November 15, 2014 at 6:32 pm

    Supper nice. Trust the photogenic experience all times.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ALoro Oluwatimilehin November 15, 2014 at 7:55 pm

    with photogenic the smile is really contagious…. you re the best.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Dina November 16, 2014 at 3:34 am

    Photogenic Photobooth is the bomb! You guys are a must have for any occasion, and having first hand experience with your company, I may add that you guys stole the show! My kid’s birthday party was a success! so many smiles, so much fun, all the props… all thanks to the unique experience that Photogenic brought to our event. I am looking forward to having you guys come out to my future events! Much love and God bless 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • ovie oghenejobo November 16, 2014 at 9:55 am

    Fun and innovation= #photogenic….Great work

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • J.O November 16, 2014 at 9:58 am

    One word…… Creativity. Keep thinking outside the box.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • John February 4, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    Wow these are some awesome booths and pictures. I really love the idea and i think they would be super cool at trade shows.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • LOL October 31, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Na wa o. All these comments 😂😂😂 God bless you guys sha. Well done

    Love this! 0 Reply
