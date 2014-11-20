BellaNaija

Miss Honduras Beauty Queen Killed by Sister’s Jealous Boyfriend

Miss Honduras

The mystery of Miss Honduras, Maria Jose Alvarado’s death has been solved.

According to Yahoo News, the 19-year-old beauty queen was shot dead by her 23-year-old sister Sofia Trinidad‘s boyfriend, Plutarco Ruiz.

Reports state that Ruiz became jealous after seeing Trinidad dancing with another man at the birthday party they were attending. He shot her in the head, and then shot Alvarado twice in the back.

He then buried the bodies along the banks of the Aguagual River in the town of Arada.

So sad.

R.I.P.

7 Comments on Miss Honduras Beauty Queen Killed by Sister's Jealous Boyfriend
  • vicmajek November 20, 2014 at 8:04 am

    pure madness!!!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • babe November 20, 2014 at 8:58 am

    Eish so heartless and brutal

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • french naira November 20, 2014 at 9:03 am

    What has humanity become? Lord help us. Pple becareful who u date. RIP

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • AW November 20, 2014 at 9:12 am

    Just like that. For dancing?

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Surely November 20, 2014 at 9:36 am

    Naija women and men, una dey hear? A certain level of jealousy is dangerous oh… When the partner gets aggressive u better leave. From slap it’ll turn to hammer in the head… Na from clap den dey enter dance.

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • Jade November 20, 2014 at 12:22 pm

      But it was not even by her partner! It was her SISTER’S BOYFRIEND that did this. What business does ge have getting jealous at a woman he is not in a relationship with? Men are sick.

      Love this! 27
    • Onye November 20, 2014 at 8:15 pm

      You seem not to be able to read. The sister was dancing with someone else and the sister’s ex decided to shoot both of them

      Love this! 25
