Miss Honduras Beauty Queen Killed by Sister’s Jealous Boyfriend

The mystery of Miss Honduras, Maria Jose Alvarado’s death has been solved.
According to Yahoo News, the 19-year-old beauty queen was shot dead by her 23-year-old sister Sofia Trinidad‘s boyfriend, Plutarco Ruiz.
Reports state that Ruiz became jealous after seeing Trinidad dancing with another man at the birthday party they were attending. He shot her in the head, and then shot Alvarado twice in the back.
He then buried the bodies along the banks of the Aguagual River in the town of Arada.
So sad.
R.I.P.
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images
pure madness!!!
Eish so heartless and brutal
What has humanity become? Lord help us. Pple becareful who u date. RIP
Just like that. For dancing?
Naija women and men, una dey hear? A certain level of jealousy is dangerous oh… When the partner gets aggressive u better leave. From slap it’ll turn to hammer in the head… Na from clap den dey enter dance.
But it was not even by her partner! It was her SISTER’S BOYFRIEND that did this. What business does ge have getting jealous at a woman he is not in a relationship with? Men are sick.
You seem not to be able to read. The sister was dancing with someone else and the sister’s ex decided to shoot both of them