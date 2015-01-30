Calling All Aspiring Designers! Get to Make an Outfit for Nollywood Star Dakore Egbuson in the Zinkata Red Carpet Challenge

As an ardent supporter of local creative talent, BellaNaija is pleased to announce the official call to entry for the Zinkata Red Carpet Challenge, a competition that gives Nigerian designers the opportunity to create an outfit for Star Actress, Dakore Akande to wear to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards holding on the 7th March, 2015.

Created by noted fashion and image consultant, Ezinne Chinkata, The Zinkata Red Carpet Challenge is the first segment in the Zinkata Design Series, aimed at giving young designers a platform to showcase their talent.

How to participate

Visit www.zinkata.com/challenge to participate and follow the instructions for filling and submitting applications. Please note that applications close on Wednesday 11th February 2015.

Benefits of the Zinkata Challenge

For preliminary candidates:

A chance to see how their concept is received, and gain constructive feedback on their sketches

For final candidates:

Mentorship by leading industry experts including the legendary Shade Fam during the review and creation process

during the review and creation process The opportunity to work with BM Pro to create the make-up look that enhances the essence of the creation

to create the make-up look that enhances the essence of the creation The opportunity to work with Flow Fabrics to select fabrics for the creation

to select fabrics for the creation Feature on Zinkata.com website

For the winner:

Mentorship by leading industry experts during the review and creation process

Feature on Zinkata.com website after the AMVCAs

Feature in Mania Magazine amongst other top publications

Opportunity to create a capsule collection for sale at Zinkata

3 months free business establishment, operations and development advisory from Ten Stitches – a Creative Business Consultant

__________________________________________________________

BellaNaija is a Media Partner with the Zinkata Red Carpet Challenge

