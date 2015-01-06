LOL! Brad Pitt Teaches Audience to Pronounce David Oyelowo’s Name in a Sing-Along

Even David Oyelowo himself has spoken out about people pronouncing his name wrongly (click here if you missed it) so it is no surprise that his friend and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is trying to get the world to pronounce the name right.

Calling him a breakthrough actor of 2014, Brad Pitt led a sing along to teach the audience how to say David Oyelowo’s name properly during the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday evening (January 3) in Palm Springs, California.

The 51-year-old actor presented the ‘Selma’ actor with the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role as the influential Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Check on it!