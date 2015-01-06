LOL! Brad Pitt Teaches Audience to Pronounce David Oyelowo’s Name in a Sing-Along

Even David Oyelowo himself has spoken out about people pronouncing his name wrongly (click here if you missed it) so it is no surprise that his friend and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is trying to get the world to pronounce the name right.
Calling him a breakthrough actor of 2014, Brad Pitt led a sing along to teach the audience how to say David Oyelowo’s name properly during the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday evening (January 3) in Palm Springs, California.
The 51-year-old actor presented the ‘Selma’ actor with the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role as the influential Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Lmaoooo This made me remember my first day in US.. Despite the fact that my name is a common Nigerian name they still find it hard to pronounce it.. My teacher will call me oleethunda my classmate will call me Tuna fish ;p;
Proper Breakthrough!
with all the drama, he still pronounced it wrong…lol
Gosh! I so love brad pitt, and so proud of our very own brother david oyelowo.
Oprah did same also.
51 ke… Brad pitt don old
hahahaha kolo man, great teacher
loooooool………………..
You know you have arrived when Brad Pitt has a lengthy discussion and sing-a-long with your surname…. Congrats Davido Oyelowo, may this open more doors for you in Hollywood…
His talent and his movies will open more doors for him. Brad Pitt is only talking about him because everyone else is. Congrats to him for his roles in The Butler, Lincoln, Selma and his Golden Globe nomination. Brad Pitt NO significance or role in this man’s career.
I thought Brad Pitt’s production company produced this film.
Can’t blame him for trying though. Lol.
@Tunde ur comment made my day ,tuna fish .lols.
In the middle of singing I noticed brad Pitt has nail polish on. Lol.
awww nice
Brad Pitt the hypeman! Did a good job.
But I wanted to cry about the alienation in people not being able to appreciate a fab name like O-yee-lo-wo (rdmmd) how to pronounce it right (cause it’s not yellow-o or whatever) and what it means and in Naija for free you could get the feeling of pride just from ppl saying your name right, or falling in love with you because of what it means, or whatever. Melting pots of cultures are fine, fun, but being the ‘minority’ in America is crap. Simple names they choose not to understand. Languages, no. Foreign points of view? Eh, not really.
Anyway, Nigerians should try and learn other cultures sha, not follow Yankee in its ignorance.
I won’t blame them just like that. These people make great effort to pronounce African names right. As simple as I thought my name is (Kemi) some still finds it difficult to pronounce; from Kim, to Kem, to Kimi etc. I think its their tongue.