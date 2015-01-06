BellaNaija

LOL! Brad Pitt Teaches Audience to Pronounce David Oyelowo’s Name in a Sing-Along

Brad PittEven David Oyelowo himself has spoken out about people pronouncing his name wrongly (click here if you missed it) so it is no surprise that his friend and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is trying to get the world to pronounce the name right.

Calling him a breakthrough actor of 2014, Brad Pitt led a sing along to teach the audience how to say David Oyelowo’s name properly during the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday evening (January 3) in Palm Springs, California.

The 51-year-old actor presented the ‘Selma’ actor with the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role as the influential Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Check on it!

  • Tunde January 6, 2015 at 4:57 am

    Lmaoooo This made me remember my first day in US.. Despite the fact that my name is a common Nigerian name they still find it hard to pronounce it.. My teacher will call me oleethunda my classmate will call me Tuna fish ;p;

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Jaygirl January 6, 2015 at 5:02 am

    Proper Breakthrough!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • atinuke January 6, 2015 at 6:58 am

    with all the drama, he still pronounced it wrong…lol

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • ASA NWA BABY January 6, 2015 at 7:20 am

    Gosh! I so love brad pitt, and so proud of our very own brother david oyelowo.

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • ms.b January 6, 2015 at 7:30 am

    Oprah did same also.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • like January 6, 2015 at 7:34 am

    51 ke… Brad pitt don old

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • zeb January 6, 2015 at 7:47 am

    hahahaha kolo man, great teacher

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • mizzy January 6, 2015 at 8:01 am

    loooooool………………..

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Ememobong January 6, 2015 at 8:32 am

    You know you have arrived when Brad Pitt has a lengthy discussion and sing-a-long with your surname…. Congrats Davido Oyelowo, may this open more doors for you in Hollywood…

    Love this! 59 Reply
    • Leah January 6, 2015 at 5:54 pm

      His talent and his movies will open more doors for him. Brad Pitt is only talking about him because everyone else is. Congrats to him for his roles in The Butler, Lincoln, Selma and his Golden Globe nomination. Brad Pitt NO significance or role in this man’s career.

      Love this! 32
    • Shannie January 6, 2015 at 9:49 pm

      I thought Brad Pitt’s production company produced this film.

      Love this! 34
  • tyrese delon January 6, 2015 at 9:11 am

    Can’t blame him for trying though. Lol.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • otrizzy January 6, 2015 at 11:05 am

    @Tunde ur comment made my day ,tuna fish .lols.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Gbemz January 6, 2015 at 4:29 pm

    In the middle of singing I noticed brad Pitt has nail polish on. Lol.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • tolu January 6, 2015 at 5:10 pm

    awww nice

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Tosin January 6, 2015 at 5:41 pm

    Brad Pitt the hypeman! Did a good job.
    But I wanted to cry about the alienation in people not being able to appreciate a fab name like O-yee-lo-wo (rdmmd) how to pronounce it right (cause it’s not yellow-o or whatever) and what it means and in Naija for free you could get the feeling of pride just from ppl saying your name right, or falling in love with you because of what it means, or whatever. Melting pots of cultures are fine, fun, but being the ‘minority’ in America is crap. Simple names they choose not to understand. Languages, no. Foreign points of view? Eh, not really.
    Anyway, Nigerians should try and learn other cultures sha, not follow Yankee in its ignorance.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Candid Opinion January 8, 2015 at 10:52 am

      I won’t blame them just like that. These people make great effort to pronounce African names right. As simple as I thought my name is (Kemi) some still finds it difficult to pronounce; from Kim, to Kem, to Kimi etc. I think its their tongue.

      Love this! 24
