Movies & TV

"Becoming King" Documentary Captures David Oyelowo's 7-Year Adventure to play Martin Luther King Jr in "Selma"

Published

21 hours ago

 on

Credit: @paramountplus via Instagram

American streaming platform Paramount Plus in honour of Black History Month released a film documentary titled “Becoming King” on David Oyelowo’s seven-year adventure and journey to play Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 movie “Selma”.

Released on February 19, 2024, the docu-film is directed by Jessica Oyelowo and was executed as a collaboration between Yoruba Saxon and MTV Entertainment Studios, with David and Jessica Oyelowo serving as the producers of the project.

In an exclusive interview announcing the film’s presence on Paramount Plus, Jessica Oyelowo said, “More than ten years ago, I picked up a camera and I started documenting David preparing to play Dr. King in the film Selma before the film even had its greenlight. He went on a seven-year adventure with this film. It was a lot of ups and a lot of downs, a lot of highs and a lot of lows and Becoming King is a documentary that shows us his story”

Watch the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

The project features behind-the-scenes footage, intimate home videos and interviews with friends and mentors like Ava DuVernay, Lee DanielsGeorge Lucas and Oprah Winfrey.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Oyelowo (@becomingkingdoc)

 

