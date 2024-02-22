“Becoming King” Documentary Captures David Oyelowo’s 7-Year Adventure to play Martin Luther King Jr in “Selma”

American streaming platform Paramount Plus in honour of Black History Month released a film documentary titled “Becoming King” on David Oyelowo’s seven-year adventure and journey to play Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 movie “Selma”.

Released on February 19, 2024, the docu-film is directed by Jessica Oyelowo and was executed as a collaboration between Yoruba Saxon and MTV Entertainment Studios, with David and Jessica Oyelowo serving as the producers of the project.

In an exclusive interview announcing the film’s presence on Paramount Plus, Jessica Oyelowo said, “More than ten years ago, I picked up a camera and I started documenting David preparing to play Dr. King in the film Selma before the film even had its greenlight. He went on a seven-year adventure with this film. It was a lot of ups and a lot of downs, a lot of highs and a lot of lows and Becoming King is a documentary that shows us his story”

Watch the interview below:

