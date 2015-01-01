She Speaks French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English! Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah on Failure then Success at TEDxEuston

Happy New Year! What an inspiring way to start to 2015!
Have you ever failed? Many times? Had family members try to intervene? Well that was Chioma Omeruah before she changed her major, a decision that led her to her calling.
Chigul is now a successful comedian and compere, best known for her ‘razz’ videos and many accents.
Watch her tell the inspiring story at TEDxEuston!
Photo Source: TEDxEuston Blog
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
I love this, especially her tiny voice.. Success is all i wish her….
I’M NOT GONNA BE A WASTE……..LMAO! CHI GURL, IT’S YOUR TIME SO RUN W IT. WISH YOU SUCCESS. GOB BLESSS O.
I speak English, German, Finnish and Italian & now learning Spanish.. My French ran off after high school lol. Bravo to her and her speech is very powerful.. It’s really important to learn a second language!!!
Oh wow, how did you learn that many languages..I really want to learn as well.
Wow….French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English!….That’s alot, the sky is just her starting point…………………..
H A P P Y N E W Y E A R B E A U T I F U L P E O P LE
And I always though chigurl was one loki…lolvery inspiring story there and good comedy.
You thought she was loki because she doesn’t form or speak unnecessary phonetics. smh
Lol danger of a single story.
Her dad used to be a former military governor o! She wasn’t raised poor in any way.
Nope, that was her uncle not her dad…..
Hahahaha! Omg! Chigul! What a beautiful way to start the year! Thanks BN!
A very happy and prosperous new year to you my beautiful fellow Bellanaijarians. 2015 is our best year yet. Enjoy it!
Aww.. she seems like a sweet soul…
Chigulllllllk will not kill me with laughter,i love the babe.
A standing ovation with two thumbs up!!!!! well done dear, so so very proud of you. the sky is your beginning point!!!!: I am so positive daddy would be proud of you.
Good shyte! Failed her way to success, glad to hear her story.
Chigurl’s the bomb! This was such a delight to see and listen to. Higher and higher levels for you this year and beyond IJN.
I love this Chigurl. She’s amazing!
I am inspired.
This reminds me of the post about learning our indigenous languages and some commenters recommended the foreign ones over the indigenous ones. THIS is how I’d like my children to learn their languages, with a blend of local (not an insult) and foreign. Thank you Chigurl for helping me learn more about you. Whatever French I learned left after I left Naija. I’m competent in Spanish and Yoruba, and more work needs to be done in those areas
okay, now that was really funny, i think she definitely has a ‘market’ i haf laff tire.
Great talk by Chigul, she packed a lot of wisdom in it. She is a true example of a woman’s gift making a way for her. Great stuff.
Like seriously, I have had a good laughter. Yes o, we are all here to sell our market, am not gonna b a waste Biko.
I am trying to get the right word to describe Chigul, she is absolutely amazing, love, love you gul. happy new year!
Chioma omeruah!!!!! Ahhh God is indeed Good kai, God ur too much, see the work of ur hand how u change the ordinary jokes she used to give us her friends to make us laugh into great international success…Father God I praise u for her…see white folks enjoying themselves.
Love it! More power to you girl!
I rep this babe. Anytime, any day #ChigurlsBiggestFan 😀
LMFAOOO. The dancing for students on the table part had me rolling on the floor! Reminds me of some of my high school teachers. good times!
A currently learning spanish and after am gonna learn french. languages are very essential. happy for her.
In tears,chigirl is funny
When you are standing in the inner depths of your calling, the comfort you feel in doing what you do is like a vacation, you only just get paid for it. Lol. I live this everyday! The ideas and opportunities that come your way? You would even wonder how these things came to be. Bless you sis. This is only the beginning….x
SHE IS MAD CRAZY, DEAD FUNNY. BEAUTIFULLY TALENTED.
I LIKE CHI-GURL
I WISH HER ALL THE BEST. THERE’S NO THING AS BEING YOURSELF.
HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE!!!!!!
GOD BLESS YOU
Awww I love her. What a talented woman. She has a captivating presence! Her story is a great testimony of OUR plan versus GOD’s plan …sometimes you have to fail to get to where you’re destined to be! More blessings to you Chigurl
Love You Chigurl!!! Muah* God Bless your Market in 2015 and Beyond!!! I’m not gonna be a Waste too…One day, the hustle will pay me… So Inspired!!! Versatile Ma…Keep Winning! Much Love!!!
Nice one chigurl, I speak French,German,English,Greek,Turkish, German and Spanish….tried Arabic but left it half way…I have a thing for languages and an ear for diversity, call it a gift but it has gotten me everywhere.
Wow. She’s fantastic. Can’t stop laughing. The first time I saw her was on dj exclusive video Ibebe. With bovi. The combination is funny. Her expressions were so funny. Wow ride on babe. You are gifted. Marketi.
This guuurl’s act is epic. She’s just spectacular.
I had the pleasure of meeting her in 2012 at the NEA awards. She was soo down to earth and very friendly. LOVE HER!!! Don’t Be a WASTE, people 🙂
Her story just goes to tell you that when you have a passion, pursue it. Don’t let anyone take it from you. Follow your heart.
See short clip here on her performance at NEA 2012: youtube.com/watch?v=0wBWZOkCAyQ