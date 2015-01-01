She Speaks French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English! Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah on Failure then Success at TEDxEuston

Happy New Year! What an inspiring way to start to 2015!

Have you ever failed? Many times? Had family members try to intervene? Well that was Chioma Omeruah before she changed her major, a decision that led her to her calling.

Chigul is now a successful comedian and compere, best known for her ‘razz’ videos and many accents.

Watch her tell the inspiring story at TEDxEuston!

Photo Source: TEDxEuston Blog