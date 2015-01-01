BellaNaija

She Speaks French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English! Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah on Failure then Success at TEDxEuston

Chioma Omeruah Chigul

Happy New Year! What an inspiring way to start to 2015!

Have you ever failed? Many times? Had family members try to intervene? Well that was Chioma Omeruah before she changed her major, a decision that led her to her calling.

Chigul is now a successful comedian and compere, best known for her ‘razz’ videos and many accents.

Watch her tell the inspiring story at TEDxEuston!

Photo Source: TEDxEuston Blog

39 Comments on She Speaks French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English! Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah on Failure then Success at TEDxEuston
  • @edDREAMZ January 1, 2015 at 6:43 am

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    I love this, especially her tiny voice.. Success is all i wish her….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • BEAUTIFULNBLESSED January 1, 2015 at 7:56 am

    I’M NOT GONNA BE A WASTE……..LMAO! CHI GURL, IT’S YOUR TIME SO RUN W IT. WISH YOU SUCCESS. GOB BLESSS O.

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • ATL’s finest January 1, 2015 at 8:10 am

    I speak English, German, Finnish and Italian & now learning Spanish.. My French ran off after high school lol. Bravo to her and her speech is very powerful.. It’s really important to learn a second language!!!

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • Laide January 1, 2015 at 12:25 pm

      Oh wow, how did you learn that many languages..I really want to learn as well.

      Love this! 25
  • D Main Man January 1, 2015 at 8:17 am

    Wow….French, Hausa, Spanish, Igbo & English!….That’s alot, the sky is just her starting point…………………..

    H A P P Y N E W Y E A R B E A U T I F U L P E O P LE

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • chica January 1, 2015 at 8:25 am

    And I always though chigurl was one loki…lolvery inspiring story there and good comedy.

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • Pat January 1, 2015 at 11:38 pm

      You thought she was loki because she doesn’t form or speak unnecessary phonetics. smh

      Love this! 34
    • Ada January 3, 2015 at 12:37 am

      Lol danger of a single story.

      Her dad used to be a former military governor o! She wasn’t raised poor in any way.

      Love this! 30
    • Dee one January 5, 2015 at 12:58 am

      Nope, that was her uncle not her dad…..

      Love this! 25
  • Marie Antoinette January 1, 2015 at 8:43 am

    Hahahaha! Omg! Chigul! What a beautiful way to start the year! Thanks BN!

    A very happy and prosperous new year to you my beautiful fellow Bellanaijarians. 2015 is our best year yet. Enjoy it!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • tony January 1, 2015 at 9:59 am

    Aww.. she seems like a sweet soul…

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • damsel January 1, 2015 at 10:36 am

    Chigulllllllk will not kill me with laughter,i love the babe.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • cicimilekeo January 1, 2015 at 10:39 am

    A standing ovation with two thumbs up!!!!! well done dear, so so very proud of you. the sky is your beginning point!!!!: I am so positive daddy would be proud of you.

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • omoibo January 1, 2015 at 11:46 am

    Good shyte! Failed her way to success, glad to hear her story.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • molarah January 1, 2015 at 12:15 pm

    Chigurl’s the bomb! This was such a delight to see and listen to. Higher and higher levels for you this year and beyond IJN.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • goldfinch January 1, 2015 at 12:49 pm

    I love this Chigurl. She’s amazing!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • toni tonie January 1, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    I am inspired.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • tunmi January 1, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    This reminds me of the post about learning our indigenous languages and some commenters recommended the foreign ones over the indigenous ones. THIS is how I’d like my children to learn their languages, with a blend of local (not an insult) and foreign. Thank you Chigurl for helping me learn more about you. Whatever French I learned left after I left Naija. I’m competent in Spanish and Yoruba, and more work needs to be done in those areas

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • ThankGod ForMe January 1, 2015 at 2:40 pm

    okay, now that was really funny, i think she definitely has a ‘market’ i haf laff tire.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Deedara January 1, 2015 at 3:13 pm

    Great talk by Chigul, she packed a lot of wisdom in it. She is a true example of a woman’s gift making a way for her. Great stuff.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Tracy January 1, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    Like seriously, I have had a good laughter. Yes o, we are all here to sell our market, am not gonna b a waste Biko.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Mrs Nwosu January 1, 2015 at 4:38 pm

    I am trying to get the right word to describe Chigul, she is absolutely amazing, love, love you gul. happy new year!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • hotlanta January 1, 2015 at 4:38 pm

    Chioma omeruah!!!!! Ahhh God is indeed Good kai, God ur too much, see the work of ur hand how u change the ordinary jokes she used to give us her friends to make us laugh into great international success…Father God I praise u for her…see white folks enjoying themselves.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Brownstone January 1, 2015 at 6:05 pm

    Love it! More power to you girl!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Tru January 1, 2015 at 6:18 pm

    I rep this babe. Anytime, any day #ChigurlsBiggestFan 😀

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Olori Tari January 1, 2015 at 8:42 pm

    LMFAOOO. The dancing for students on the table part had me rolling on the floor! Reminds me of some of my high school teachers. good times!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Bunmiamara January 1, 2015 at 9:19 pm

    A currently learning spanish and after am gonna learn french. languages are very essential. happy for her.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Falke by aisha January 1, 2015 at 10:44 pm

    Unbelievable

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • peo January 1, 2015 at 11:26 pm

    In tears,chigirl is funny

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • BM January 1, 2015 at 11:34 pm

    When you are standing in the inner depths of your calling, the comfort you feel in doing what you do is like a vacation, you only just get paid for it. Lol. I live this everyday! The ideas and opportunities that come your way? You would even wonder how these things came to be. Bless you sis. This is only the beginning….x

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • Funmi January 2, 2015 at 12:58 am

    SHE IS MAD CRAZY, DEAD FUNNY. BEAUTIFULLY TALENTED.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • MOSIWOMEKA January 2, 2015 at 3:38 am

    I LIKE CHI-GURL
    I WISH HER ALL THE BEST. THERE’S NO THING AS BEING YOURSELF.
    HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE!!!!!!
    GOD BLESS YOU

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • T4Toyin January 2, 2015 at 3:47 am

    Awww I love her. What a talented woman. She has a captivating presence! Her story is a great testimony of OUR plan versus GOD’s plan …sometimes you have to fail to get to where you’re destined to be! More blessings to you Chigurl

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Glowing Sapphire January 2, 2015 at 8:58 am

    Love You Chigurl!!! Muah* God Bless your Market in 2015 and Beyond!!! I’m not gonna be a Waste too…One day, the hustle will pay me… So Inspired!!! Versatile Ma…Keep Winning! Much Love!!!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • BlueEyed January 2, 2015 at 10:25 am

    Nice one chigurl, I speak French,German,English,Greek,Turkish, German and Spanish….tried Arabic but left it half way…I have a thing for languages and an ear for diversity, call it a gift but it has gotten me everywhere.

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Amh January 2, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    Wow. She’s fantastic. Can’t stop laughing. The first time I saw her was on dj exclusive video Ibebe. With bovi. The combination is funny. Her expressions were so funny. Wow ride on babe. You are gifted. Marketi.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Chinagorom Martin
    Chinagorom Martin January 4, 2015 at 9:06 pm

    This guuurl’s act is epic. She’s just spectacular.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • makeupbyebi January 5, 2015 at 10:27 am

    lmao !!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Gee January 28, 2015 at 9:09 pm

    I had the pleasure of meeting her in 2012 at the NEA awards. She was soo down to earth and very friendly. LOVE HER!!! Don’t Be a WASTE, people 🙂
    Her story just goes to tell you that when you have a passion, pursue it. Don’t let anyone take it from you. Follow your heart.

    See short clip here on her performance at NEA 2012: youtube.com/watch?v=0wBWZOkCAyQ

    Love this! 26 Reply
