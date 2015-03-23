‘Captain of My Heart and Our Life’ – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wishes Hubby a Happy Birthday with Loving Message

Today is the birthday of Captain Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday and his wife, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, gave him a shout out on Instagram with a throwback photo of their wedding day and a loving message.

She posted:

#Happybirthday Captain of my heart and our life. You are thoughtful,peaceful and God fearing… What a blessing! 19 years! #happy marriage anniversary to Us. Love you too much for your own good

Photo Credit: Instagram/realomosexy