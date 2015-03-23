‘Captain of My Heart and Our Life’ – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wishes Hubby a Happy Birthday with Loving Message

Today is the birthday of Captain Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday and his wife, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, gave him a shout out on Instagram with a throwback photo of their wedding day and a loving message.
She posted:
#Happybirthday Captain of my heart and our life. You are thoughtful,peaceful and God fearing… What a blessing! 19 years! #happy marriage anniversary to Us. Love you too much for your own good
Photo Credit: Instagram/realomosexy
AWWWWW, This is what i call Love,you rock Omosexy, happy birthday to you sir
I am so happy for this couple. happy birthday Captain and have wedding anniversary.
This is the joy and the blessing of making the right decision at the right time. Beautiful couple. I think one of the reason she so successful is the the stability in her marriage. Happy wedding anniversary.
I think She is lucky and i’m happy for her. Not many people who go into marriage at the age she did gets as lucky as her.
AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW.. *sniffs*
God is good..Omo sexy for life
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Long and lasting union is all i wish them though….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
and she got married at 18
women in their 40s can’t even keep a home
HBD to Captain
Hmmm things arent as they seem ohh.
The man never use cream for here. Hin just waste fine, dark skin for nothing! Mscheww
Thank you Omole! I guess he is using Omotola’s cream. How can a fine dark man like this do this to himself! Anyway his wife still loves him,so this one is my own amebo ! Happy Anniversary!
now u see wia meriah got her dark skin as the parents are both fair now. meanwhile happy anniversery
If you look closely this man is not as dark as you guys think…he just didnt maintain his complexion then but with marriage and rest of mind every thing same out…Happy birthday to him and Happy Anniversary to them>>>Cheers !!!
Happy Birthday to you, chaptain Matthew. wishing you long life and unmerited favour. HWA omosexy! i envy your family. Congratulations!
HWA