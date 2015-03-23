BellaNaija

‘Captain of My Heart and Our Life’ – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wishes Hubby a Happy Birthday with Loving Message

23.03.2015

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde & Matthew EkeindeToday is the birthday of Captain Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday and his wife, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, gave him a shout out on Instagram with a throwback photo of their wedding day and a loving message.

She posted:

#Happybirthday Captain of my heart and our life. You are thoughtful,peaceful and God fearing… What a blessing! 19 years! #happy marriage anniversary to Us. Love you too much for your own good

Photo Credit: Instagram/realomosexy

15 Comments on ‘Captain of My Heart and Our Life’ – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wishes Hubby a Happy Birthday with Loving Message
  • blackcoffee March 23, 2015 at 11:53 am

    AWWWWW, This is what i call Love,you rock Omosexy, happy birthday to you sir

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • prince March 23, 2015 at 11:56 am

    I am so happy for this couple. happy birthday Captain and have wedding anniversary.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Lup March 23, 2015 at 12:13 pm

    This is the joy and the blessing of making the right decision at the right time. Beautiful couple. I think one of the reason she so successful is the the stability in her marriage. Happy wedding anniversary.

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • Olaola March 23, 2015 at 3:03 pm

      I think She is lucky and i’m happy for her. Not many people who go into marriage at the age she did gets as lucky as her.

      Love this! 18
  • Oy March 23, 2015 at 12:20 pm

    AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW.. *sniffs*

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Joe March 23, 2015 at 12:31 pm

    God is good..Omo sexy for life

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ March 23, 2015 at 1:37 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Long and lasting union is all i wish them though….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Helena March 23, 2015 at 3:23 pm

    and she got married at 18
    women in their 40s can’t even keep a home
    HBD to Captain

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • C’est moi March 23, 2015 at 9:01 pm

    Hmmm things arent as they seem ohh.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Omole March 23, 2015 at 10:39 pm

    The man never use cream for here. Hin just waste fine, dark skin for nothing! Mscheww

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Lacey March 24, 2015 at 12:28 am

    Thank you Omole! I guess he is using Omotola’s cream. How can a fine dark man like this do this to himself! Anyway his wife still loves him,so this one is my own amebo ! Happy Anniversary!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • MOM March 24, 2015 at 8:47 am

    now u see wia meriah got her dark skin as the parents are both fair now. meanwhile happy anniversery

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Antenna March 24, 2015 at 11:53 am

    If you look closely this man is not as dark as you guys think…he just didnt maintain his complexion then but with marriage and rest of mind every thing same out…Happy birthday to him and Happy Anniversary to them>>>Cheers !!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • MOA March 31, 2015 at 1:09 am

    Happy Birthday to you, chaptain Matthew. wishing you long life and unmerited favour. HWA omosexy! i envy your family. Congratulations!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • kaffy April 4, 2015 at 10:15 pm

    HWA

    Love this! 1 Reply
