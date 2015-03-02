BellaNaija

‘I Will Ignore Genevieve, Kiss Lupita and Marry Joselyn Dumas’ Watch JJC Skillz on Afrohits Radio Show

02.03.2015 at By 21 Comments

JJC Skillz Lookbook - October 2013 - BellaNaija010Music star and producer JJC Skillz was recently featured on ‘Afrohits’, a radio show on London’s Bang FM 103.6.

In his chat with MC Timmy, JJC Skillz talks about the music industry, producing for the likes of Ginuwine, featuring D’Banj and Don Jazzy as well as his relationship with video director Moe Musa.

He also played the ‘Afrohits 5’ question game deciding on who to Ignore, Kiss or marry out of the following African Divas- Genevieve Nnaji, Joselyn Dumas and Lupita Nyong’o .

Watch it below!

21 Comments on 'I Will Ignore Genevieve, Kiss Lupita and Marry Joselyn Dumas' Watch JJC Skillz on Afrohits Radio Show
  • Anonymous March 2, 2015 at 10:25 pm

    Each man to his own……..never heard of him though.

    Love this! 57 Reply
    • like March 3, 2015 at 5:54 am

      You can google him or two of his songs that comes to mind
      W e are African -jjc
      It’s the big bro..

      Love this! 31
  • tish March 2, 2015 at 10:47 pm

    Lol, the 3 ladies will most likely ignore you.

    Love this! 298 Reply
  • idowu March 2, 2015 at 11:41 pm

    U mean u don’t knw jjc?aah na u b d jjc gan

    Love this! 122 Reply
    • $exyD March 3, 2015 at 7:15 am

      Abi ooo…jjc and banky w plus their plenty crew that year….we are Africans…ahu!

      Love this! 33
    • Chacha March 3, 2015 at 7:59 am

      Hahahaha!!! No be small JJC he/she be.

      Love this! 41
  • Iya Oloju March 3, 2015 at 1:58 am

    He is fine….well done keep it up his songs are great

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Tana March 3, 2015 at 2:51 am

    He looks great with the beard men!

    Love this! 169 Reply
  • seyi March 3, 2015 at 6:37 am

    Ignore genevieve ke. . No wonder he hasn’t made it big in nigeria yet.. smh

    Love this! 143 Reply
    • Ewa March 3, 2015 at 8:06 am

      One man’s meat is another man’s poison. How does “ignoring Genevieve” correlate with making it big? People just make comments that do not make sense.

      Love this! 220
    • sey March 3, 2015 at 4:08 pm

      Mr oga. Use sense abeg. I meant you’re ignoring the Nigerian and marrying the non- Nigerian abeg. Not good pr for That’s what I mean!! Try use sense small abeg.

      Love this! 27
  • I no send March 3, 2015 at 7:56 am

    I guess mavins and Davido etc were “helped” my acknowledging genevieve…..cant deal abeg…sigh

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • chy March 3, 2015 at 8:57 am

    Ignore Genevieve? Ok, bye.

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • ibaf March 3, 2015 at 9:53 am

    Shocked u dont know him. He was d boss of Dbanj and Don Jazzy in London. Believe it or not. He trained Don Jazzy how to produce !!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • prince March 3, 2015 at 10:38 am

    Capital MUMU. Lupita fine reach Genevieve abi na the Oscar wey she win dey affect your senses.

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • Libra March 3, 2015 at 11:02 am

    Big uncle skills. He just spoke his mind. Just because his not singing senseless songs doesn’t mean his doing well. Eyin aye

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • josh March 3, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    See person wey dey ignore genevieve. She won’t even take notice of u

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • sidney March 5, 2015 at 7:56 pm

    I truly don’t know him. Is he an artist cos I haven’t heard his voice before and his face is unfamiliar. Anyway we can’t just know them all. I guess he is upcoming.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • abby March 6, 2015 at 2:10 pm

    if you’ve lived in Nigeria for over 15years, and you don’t know jjc..u prolly aren’t crazy bout music..I watched this interview and I have to say He is intelligent!..Good luck to him n hope Nigerians appreciate your talent.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Halia March 13, 2015 at 1:50 pm

    Ignore Genevieve? She wouldnt look at you even once! Classless fool. #ishstarter

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Joy April 13, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    Real Òlódò!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

