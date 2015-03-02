‘I Will Ignore Genevieve, Kiss Lupita and Marry Joselyn Dumas’ Watch JJC Skillz on Afrohits Radio Show

Music star and producer JJC Skillz was recently featured on ‘Afrohits’, a radio show on London’s Bang FM 103.6.

In his chat with MC Timmy, JJC Skillz talks about the music industry, producing for the likes of Ginuwine, featuring D’Banj and Don Jazzy as well as his relationship with video director Moe Musa.

He also played the ‘Afrohits 5’ question game deciding on who to Ignore, Kiss or marry out of the following African Divas- Genevieve Nnaji, Joselyn Dumas and Lupita Nyong’o .

Watch it below!