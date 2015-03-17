BellaNaija

‘King of Kannywood’ Ali Nuhu Celebrates Birthday with His Family & Promo Pics

17.03.2015 at By 26 Comments

Ali Nuhu Kannywood 5 It was Ali Nuhu‘s 41st birthday yesterday and the ‘King of Kannywood’ (the Hausa movie industry) celebrated with his wife, Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir and kids, Ahmed and Fatima, in a close knit gathering.

The Glo ambassador captioned the above photo, ‘Family is God’s gift to you, as you are to them….. Masha Allah’.

Ali Nuhu Kannywood 6

The Birthday Cake! – “Cheers to the King”

He also posted the below promo shots on his Instagram page.

Ali Nuhu Kannywood Ali Nuhu Kannywood 3 Ali Nuhu Kannywood 4 Ali Nuhu Kannywood 2

Photo Credit: Instagram.com

26 Comments on ‘King of Kannywood’ Ali Nuhu Celebrates Birthday with His Family & Promo Pics
  • JustAgirl March 17, 2015 at 10:57 am

    He looks good for his age..and damn! His genes are so strong on his children.

    Love this! 108 Reply
  • Elodia Rose Angel March 17, 2015 at 11:05 am

    Like this guy. Happy birthday, Ali.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ March 17, 2015 at 11:26 am

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    41, omo this guy don old finish o and here i am rating him 35…… Hbd to him though….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • HENRY March 17, 2015 at 11:41 am

    BIG boy happy birthday to uuuuuuuuu.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Naijababeii March 17, 2015 at 11:41 am

    D only funky aboki dat blended wella for nollywood-HBD to d one and only ALI NUHU

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian March 17, 2015 at 11:58 am

    What? Ali Nuhu is 41? Wow wow wow!

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Anon March 17, 2015 at 1:00 pm

    Please what do these northerners eat abeg? I need it in my life. 41 ke?

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Eyitayo March 17, 2015 at 1:10 pm

    Dat pix background doe lol aboki will always be aboki…HBD!

    Love this! 182 Reply
  • newbie March 17, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    Kannywood kwa? Hmmm. E good as you take explain am say na hausa movie industry cos I was already thinking – hang on – Kanayo O Kanayo now has his own ‘-wood’? 🙂

    Love this! 155 Reply
    • Ella March 17, 2015 at 6:06 pm

      Roflol. This really cracked me up. “Kanayo O. Kanayo now has his own “wood”

      Love this! 36
  • prince March 17, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    happy birthday dude. didn’t know he’s up to that age. nice body and beautiful family

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Mustapha October 31, 2015 at 11:56 am

      Ali is my best star in kanywood so happy birday to your freind

      Love this! 18
  • Ife March 17, 2015 at 2:40 pm

    WOW! He looks good at 41

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • chika okoli March 17, 2015 at 3:12 pm

    Eyitayo wats wrong with d pic background.I hate it wen mgbekes talk as if dey belong.u can never be like him even in d next hundred yrs.

    Love this! 169 Reply
    • Uby March 17, 2015 at 4:04 pm

      Hello Mgbeke Chika, lol. even your name says you are one. The background of the 3rd pic is razz, it is razz. Finish.

      Love this! 85
    • Tombra March 17, 2015 at 4:36 pm

      Please shut up, Uby. Everything is “razz”. The fact that you are also saying someone’s name is “razz” shows how ratchet you are. Smh.

      Happy Birthday, Ali Nuhu! Never knew you were married. God bless you and your lovely family.

      Love this! 61
  • Everest March 17, 2015 at 3:21 pm

    That is great and i must say that he has a wonderful family, i love their handsome and beautiful faces.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • star March 17, 2015 at 10:56 pm

    Aboki tinzs.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Nb March 17, 2015 at 11:28 pm

    Dis dude is blessed!see his beautiful wife n cute kids,his handsome face @41 plus d fame n wealth…na God oo

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • chisom joe March 19, 2015 at 8:46 am

    Thought you are in early 30’s. Good physique anyway with a lovely family. Keep it up bro ! Many more happy returns.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • nafiu May 29, 2015 at 2:43 pm

    his genes are so strong on his children@ happy birth day to ya

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Safiya Hassan June 22, 2015 at 4:02 pm

    wat a nyc pic.happy birthday 2 u wish u lng lyf en prosperity

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Usman Aliyu Tambuwal September 18, 2015 at 10:37 pm

    KING ALI NUHU you are informal, brilliant successful young person, you are better than ADAM ZANGO anyhow and anywhere.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • khadjja October 14, 2015 at 1:22 pm

    nyc pix

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • bashir muhd April 25, 2016 at 1:07 am

    looking young @ 41

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • rabiuhussain June 20, 2016 at 11:25 am

    hp bd

    Love this! 2 Reply
