‘King of Kannywood’ Ali Nuhu Celebrates Birthday with His Family & Promo Pics

It was Ali Nuhu‘s 41st birthday yesterday and the ‘King of Kannywood’ (the Hausa movie industry) celebrated with his wife, Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir and kids, Ahmed and Fatima, in a close knit gathering.
The Glo ambassador captioned the above photo, ‘Family is God’s gift to you, as you are to them….. Masha Allah’.
He also posted the below promo shots on his Instagram page.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com
He looks good for his age..and damn! His genes are so strong on his children.
Like this guy. Happy birthday, Ali.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
41, omo this guy don old finish o and here i am rating him 35…… Hbd to him though….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
BIG boy happy birthday to uuuuuuuuu.
D only funky aboki dat blended wella for nollywood-HBD to d one and only ALI NUHU
What? Ali Nuhu is 41? Wow wow wow!
Please what do these northerners eat abeg? I need it in my life. 41 ke?
Dat pix background doe lol aboki will always be aboki…HBD!
Kannywood kwa? Hmmm. E good as you take explain am say na hausa movie industry cos I was already thinking – hang on – Kanayo O Kanayo now has his own ‘-wood’? 🙂
Roflol. This really cracked me up. “Kanayo O. Kanayo now has his own “wood”
happy birthday dude. didn’t know he’s up to that age. nice body and beautiful family
Ali is my best star in kanywood so happy birday to your freind
WOW! He looks good at 41
Eyitayo wats wrong with d pic background.I hate it wen mgbekes talk as if dey belong.u can never be like him even in d next hundred yrs.
Hello Mgbeke Chika, lol. even your name says you are one. The background of the 3rd pic is razz, it is razz. Finish.
Please shut up, Uby. Everything is “razz”. The fact that you are also saying someone’s name is “razz” shows how ratchet you are. Smh.
Happy Birthday, Ali Nuhu! Never knew you were married. God bless you and your lovely family.
That is great and i must say that he has a wonderful family, i love their handsome and beautiful faces.
Aboki tinzs.
Dis dude is blessed!see his beautiful wife n cute kids,his handsome face @41 plus d fame n wealth…na God oo
Thought you are in early 30’s. Good physique anyway with a lovely family. Keep it up bro ! Many more happy returns.
his genes are so strong on his children@ happy birth day to ya
wat a nyc pic.happy birthday 2 u wish u lng lyf en prosperity
KING ALI NUHU you are informal, brilliant successful young person, you are better than ADAM ZANGO anyhow and anywhere.
nyc pix
looking young @ 41
hp bd