Tolu of Project Fame, Simi & Other Rising Music Stars Perform their Finest Tracks in the LoudNProudLive ‘Hit Makers’ Edition!

17.05.2015 at By 2 Comments

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015001

Tolu of MTN Project Fame 3 Performing at the LoudNProudLive Hit Makers Edition

The LoudNProudLive ‘Hit Makers’ Edition on Thursday 30th April, 2015 at Elias Lounge featured a mix of talented artists including Simi who performed her ‘JAMB Question‘ track. The X3M Music First lady also performed alongside a live band set to the delight of the audience.

Oyinkanade thrilled the audience with his Tee-Y Mix produced track ‘Adura’ which features Olamide.

The ‘ladies favourite,’ Tolu did not disappoint performing his Don Jazzy produced hit song ‘My Lover’ and exclusive performance of new single ‘Je Mapelle Tolu‘‎ featuring MAVIN producer BabyFresh.

The Hit Makers Edition was hosted by media broadcaster Wofai Samuel and supported by GBT Winners: Isitone, Crossmatt & DaBorn who gave amaz‎ing live set performances that were well received by the attentive audience.

See photos from the event:


 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015012 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015019

Host, Wofai Samuel in a Mini-Interview with Tolu

X3M Music First Lady, Simi Perfoming 'JAMB Question'

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015008

GBT Winner, Crossmatt

GBT Winner, Isitone

GBT WInner DaBorn

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015005

Wofai Samuel Interacting with the Audience

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015013 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015003 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015015 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015017

Oyinkanade Performs Tee-Y Mix produced Hit - 'Adura'

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015018 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015025 LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015022

Christian Epps & Ngozi Omambala

LoudNProudLive Hitmakers 2 - BellaNaija - May 2015007

Ngozi Omambala & Tolu

Catch LoudNProudLive Series every last Thursday of each month.

For more information – Websitewww.loudnproudlive.comTwitter:‎ @loudnproudlive @caramelchicngInstagram: @loudnproudlive | Facebook: www.facebook.com/Loudnproudlive

BellaNaija is a meda partner with LoudNProud Live Series

  • hull May 17, 2015 at 2:17 pm

    Hello Bella,
    I think you should write an article about event centers in lagos where people can have their weddings or any events. I’m sure a lot of people will be able to benefit from it. Maybe the names of the halls and their capacity.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Silk May 17, 2015 at 2:24 pm

    Chai, see tolu dat was singing gospel in zaria then.the hustle just got real…

    Love this! 19 Reply
