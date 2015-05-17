Tolu of Project Fame, Simi & Other Rising Music Stars Perform their Finest Tracks in the LoudNProudLive ‘Hit Makers’ Edition!

The LoudNProudLive ‘Hit Makers’ Edition on Thursday 30th April, 2015 at Elias Lounge featured a mix of talented artists including Simi who performed her ‘JAMB Question‘ track. The X3M Music First lady also performed alongside a live band set to the delight of the audience.

Oyinkanade thrilled the audience with his Tee-Y Mix produced track ‘Adura’ which features Olamide.

The ‘ladies favourite,’ Tolu did not disappoint performing his Don Jazzy produced hit song ‘My Lover’ and exclusive performance of new single ‘Je Mapelle Tolu‘‎ featuring MAVIN producer BabyFresh.

The Hit Makers Edition was hosted by media broadcaster Wofai Samuel and supported by GBT Winners: Isitone, Crossmatt & DaBorn who gave amaz‎ing live set performances that were well received by the attentive audience.

See photos from the event:





Catch LoudNProudLive Series every last Thursday of each month.

For more information – Website: www.loudnproudlive.com | Twitter:‎ @loudnproudlive @caramelchicng | Instagram: @loudnproudlive | Facebook: www.facebook.com/Loudnproudlive

BellaNaija is a meda partner with LoudNProud Live Series