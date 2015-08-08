BellaNaija

Hot Tamale! Tanzanian Model Millen Magese attends ‘Crazy Hot Party!’ Hosted by Tyson Beckford

08.08.2015

Millen MageseTanzanian model Millen Magese was one of the guests at the ‘Crazy Hot Party’, hosted by fellow model Tyson Beckford at The Gregory Hotel on August 7, 2015 in New York City.

For the event the gorgeous model rocked a black two piece that showed off her toned abs and subtle cleavage.483365106 48336512212

She accessorized with drop earrings, a body chain and a gold cuff bracelet. Her beauty look added an extra ‘oomph’ to her outfit with a bold red lip and pink eyeshadow.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rommel Demano | Instagram – (@ladivamillen)

4 Comments on Hot Tamale! Tanzanian Model Millen Magese attends ‘Crazy Hot Party!’ Hosted by Tyson Beckford
  • Girlbeingreal August 9, 2015 at 11:01 am

    Emm.. Are we supposed to know this chick?

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Tai omo Yoruba nimi August 9, 2015 at 1:45 pm

    What’s hot about her ? Yes she dresses well with all the designer labels but she is just ok

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Nene August 9, 2015 at 7:29 pm

    Nigerian model Funmi, was also at this party and she is equally hot! Why no pictures of her?

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Girlie August 10, 2015 at 11:42 am

      Funmi the fashion slayer you mean

      Love this! 18
  • Post a comment

