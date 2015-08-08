Hot Tamale! Tanzanian Model Millen Magese attends ‘Crazy Hot Party!’ Hosted by Tyson Beckford

Tanzanian model Millen Magese was one of the guests at the ‘Crazy Hot Party’, hosted by fellow model Tyson Beckford at The Gregory Hotel on August 7, 2015 in New York City.

For the event the gorgeous model rocked a black two piece that showed off her toned abs and subtle cleavage.

She accessorized with drop earrings, a body chain and a gold cuff bracelet. Her beauty look added an extra ‘oomph’ to her outfit with a bold red lip and pink eyeshadow.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rommel Demano | Instagram – (@ladivamillen)