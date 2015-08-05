Long-term Customers Surprised with Free Shopping Vouchers from Konga.com



Nigeria’s largest online mall, Konga.com has shown its appreciation to seventy (70) long-term customers in its Customer Appreciation Programme. The program wrapped up Konga’s activities to mark its third anniversary in July. Each lucky customer was rewarded with a free shopping voucher worth between N5, 000 to N20, 000. Konga Senior Managers paid surprise visits to present some of the N20,000 vouchers to beneficiaries across Lagos.

Sonia Nwakanma said: “Konga is my best online mall for shopping; their customer service and delivery time are the best when compared to other online malls. I adore Konga and would keep shopping from them.”



Kechicka Obianeli, an Outlet Manager at Visafone, also appreciated Konga for the shopping voucher and for always delivering quality services.



Olawunmi Tawose commented: “It is convenient to shop for whatever I need from the corners of my home and I buy things ranging from baby potty to generating sets and other products majorly used as gifts to friends and family. I thank Konga for the shopping voucher and will continue to purchase from them.”



Soko Clara said: “I like to buy my fragrances, jewelry and makeup and cosmetics from Konga, their prices and delivery time are fantastic and I get my products delivered in good time. I am honoured, surprised and overwhelmed.”

Remarking on the customer appreciation program, Director for Konga’s Customer Experience Team, Mayowa Adebayo said: “We know that our customers are a key contributor to our many successes as a business; we are truly grateful to all Nigerians that have embraced Konga and chosen us as their preferred online shopping mall since we began operations in July 2012. This is a token to show our appreciation.The customer is at the heart of everything we do. All our continued innovations, rapid expansion, qualitative service delivery, our 24/7 customer support, manned by highly trained and capable staff are all aimed at delighting our customers.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Advertorial– Sponsored Content