BN Beauty: The New Way to Get Weaves Sewn In? Check Out the Corn Row Cap!

23.09.2015 at By 35 Comments

Vivica Fox Hair Collection Corn row Cap - BellaNaija - September 2015001Ladies, this might be a great way to reduce the stress on your natural hair during sew-ins!

Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox, started her hair collection line in 2009, and since then has been promoting and discovering new hair inventions.

One of them is the corn row cap.

This cap, which is very much like a wig cap, comes with corn rows already attached so it makes it easier to have your wigs sewn in. The brand claims it is “a corn row cap for easier sew ins! Less stress on your natural hair and the convenience of a wig!!”

Vivica Fox Hair Collection Corn row Cap - BellaNaija - September 2015

We love anything that would make our time at the salon less stressful, but aren’t quite sure about this one.

Some social media users are not loving the idea, and think it takes away from the art and beauty of getting your hair done, even if that process comes with a little pain. Others love the fact that they can just wear the corn row cap, and spend half the time at the salon during sew ins.

What do you think? Is this something you would buy?

Photo Credit: Vivica Fox Hair Line (Facebook)

35 Comments on BN Beauty: The New Way to Get Weaves Sewn In? Check Out the Corn Row Cap!
  • MOM September 23, 2015 at 1:25 pm

    love love love love love love this plssssssss wia can i get it as in NOWWWWWWWWWW!!!!1!

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Caligula September 23, 2015 at 1:30 pm

    I think it’s a fantastic idea! People are just mad because they didn’t invent it. If it was a white owned company like Vidal Sassoon or an Asian hair company that invented it, the backlash wouldn’t be as much. Let’s all support the black woman’s cause!

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • Beeeee September 23, 2015 at 1:44 pm

    I love it….

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Tk September 23, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    Makes no sense to me. The purpose of the cornrow is to make my natural hair flat so wearing a cap wouldn’t do that. This is no different to the normal wig cap abeg, and you can “sew on” the wig cap which is how wigs are custom made now. Cornrows are also good to keep my hair healthy, so what you on about? Next please

    Love this! 81 Reply
    • Cici September 23, 2015 at 2:20 pm

      Very true @Tk. Corn help massage your scalp for blood flow that keep the hair healthy, but you should not carry it for too long. A good two weeks or three weeks max is good.

      Love this! 22
    • NK September 23, 2015 at 2:51 pm

      Also, corn row before sewing makes your face ‘come out’. The beauty and sharpness of of one’s forehead and face will show. This cap is only good for those that are on low-cut or very scanty hair. Just my opinion…… With all said, good invention #thumps up

      Love this! 54
    • Pat September 23, 2015 at 5:03 pm

      Not sure about corn roll massaging the scalp.

      Love this! 20
    • Pat September 23, 2015 at 5:01 pm

      @Tk my thoughts exactly, when there is weave cap to sew on and protect your hair if u want with corn roll. But its still a great invention to try out.

      Love this! 16
  • freemind September 23, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    Oya, Aba! start the mass production.

    Love this! 58 Reply
    • JEGAism September 23, 2015 at 5:33 pm

      Nwanna, we haff start already Oge adiro, coming soonest to your doormot, Onitsha and Lagos starting gearing up for the haul!!!!

      Love this! 48
  • oyat September 23, 2015 at 2:17 pm

    So what’s the difference between this one and wearing a wig? I might as well just buy a wig.

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • squad September 23, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    lol what will happen to ur natural hair under when u wear this cap….Edakun wont u have to atleast weave that one too,cos wearing this cap wont make it easier for sew because of the hair underneath.

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Meme September 23, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    So my natural hair will be in cornrows , then, il have this cornrow wig cap with hair extensions sewn on it and placed on my head ? Oga oo I think that’s a lot ., no ? Maybe girls with low cut will love the idea..make your coins ms vivica!

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Pat September 23, 2015 at 5:30 pm

      “So my natural hair will be in cornrows , then, il have this cornrow wig cap with hair extensions sewn on it and placed on my head?” LOL, I thought about the same thing. I guess when wearing the cap u just pack your hair to the back.

      Love this! 20
    • Kili September 23, 2015 at 10:56 pm

      Well… I think your hair will be combed up in a bun/pony tail.

      Love this! 16
  • Zeeebby September 23, 2015 at 2:40 pm

    ISNT THIS JUST LIKE WEARING A WIG?….. THE WEAVE WILL BE SOWN ON TO THE CAP RIGHT? ….. SO THE CAP CAN FALL OFF RIGHT….DO THEY GLUE THE CAP TO UR HEAD?

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Mycupoftea September 23, 2015 at 2:50 pm

    Yes yes yes. I was just going to search online where I can buy it. I can make my own wigs now heheheheheheheheh

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • NK September 23, 2015 at 2:51 pm

    Also, corn row before sewing makes your face ‘come out’. The beauty and sharpness of of one’s forehead and face will show. This cap is only good for those that are on low-cut or very scanty hair. Just my opinion…… With all said, good invention #thumps up

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • B September 23, 2015 at 3:06 pm

    in a high pitched voice …..”SAY WAAATTT!” ermm why don’t i just wear a wig??? *scratches scalp”

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Felinda September 23, 2015 at 3:12 pm

    i love it. Congrats to vivica, when the movie checks stop coming cos you are old now, its good to invent something, I am very proud of her. I will buy it,

    trust those chinese THIEFS to start copying . I hope its patented

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Felinda September 23, 2015 at 3:15 pm

    Ms vivica i love it but i want a lace part in the middle or the sides. I am sure you are already ahead of me and thought of that. I will definitely buy it but please dont price it higher than $50.00 – maybe the people with bigger heads you can charge more.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • angel September 23, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    Love the idea! Now i can wash my hair as often as I want and not worry about my hair in the cornrows.

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • ij September 24, 2015 at 9:17 am

      exactly!! i think thats the biggest advantage , none of that hittng your poor head in the name of scratching , especially for people who have very flaky scalp.

      Love this! 18
  • Becca September 23, 2015 at 3:47 pm

    BUT WHY?
    Sounds like regressions to me.
    Sewing straight onto the wigcap provides a smooth & flat finish. Why would you now want to add some artificial rows?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • celestina September 23, 2015 at 3:48 pm

    How is this different from just wearing a wig? *confused*. If anything this corn row’d cap adds more bulk to the overall head. I no dey do hair sha so maybe it’ll be easier for custom wig makers to sew on the weave.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • MEE September 23, 2015 at 4:21 pm

    This is really inventive. This way you get to fix your hair without doing harm to your natural/relaxed hair. Excessive pulling and sewing done on the hair to install weaves damages natural/relaxed hair overtime especially to the front part of your hair. I think it differs from wigs cos wigs are already made and most times you spend quite a lot to get a “better better” wig with a style you want and that will last longer. Also for wig caps. you still need to use your hair, this one provides a better grip as well. Can’t wait to see it, hopefully it won’t be overpriced sha.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • bn lover September 23, 2015 at 4:24 pm

    But dis has been invoke for long na…..atleast I know my hair stylist does this for me wen eva I need a new wig for my mum…. and this one looks heavy. It’s supposed to be really light and flat so it lays well on your cornrow or brush up wen eva u want to use it

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • sibo September 23, 2015 at 6:30 pm

    I think this cap will be heaven sent for alopecia sufferers .But then again the wig cap has always been there. A weave is suppose to lay flat on your scalp. This contraption, will just defeat the purpose. I imagine a lumpy , unattractive big head.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Go getter September 23, 2015 at 6:31 pm

    It does not exactly replace the usual corn rows because it won’t allow leave-outs in side or centre parts. But I love it. I get a new wig every time I get a weave! Plus, I prefer wigs to weaves, the ease…

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Pipi September 23, 2015 at 7:45 pm

    The best for me is that I can make my hair myself!

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Carphy September 24, 2015 at 11:45 am

      My thoughts exactly, you made so much sense.

      Love this! 15
  • Lisa September 24, 2015 at 8:14 pm

    If you don’t want to use the cap don’t use it there maybe some people who might find this handy. So the negative comments arnt needed

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Mindblowingme September 25, 2015 at 5:17 am

    Where can I buy one please?

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Iesha September 25, 2015 at 9:35 am

    Where do u but

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Lynn Oct 1,2015 October 1, 2015 at 8:18 pm

    I am ready to put my order in now

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

