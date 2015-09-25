Dance Queen Kaffy Releases New Promo Photos! Check them out on BN

Dance queen and choreographer Kaffy has released some new photos (and quotes) as she shows off her flexibility and toned body.
The photos were shared on her Instagram page and they were shot by famed photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi.

25.09.2015
She’s got a good body that’s for sure but I guess there are other ways of showing us that instead of these semi nude photos…..
Don’t be ridiculous please! What argument do you have to back this criticism? Dancing is about showing the interaction between rhythm and body shapes and can take as many different forms of dress as dictated by the kind of dance being performed. The moral police can take several seats (first time I am actually using that cliché) on this topic. Lots of our African traditional dances are meant to be performed with a certain degree of nudity. We just need to get over it.
Love ur argument. Totally seconded.
I miss her on Project Fame. This season has been so boring.
Cover you nyash, it’s for your husband alone.
It’s a pity we claim we’re free, but become slaves to the things we’re “free” to.
No, there’s no other way to show us. Well done Kaffy, i covet this body abeg after two kids. Dopeness!!!!!!
But ‘Femme Fatal’ though? Here’s your lost ‘E’.
You’re most welcome Kaffy.
Why are many Nigerians ashamed of nudity ? Or bothered by it ? Have I lived in America too long? Am I losing my values. All I see is her showing what working out has done to her body. It’s her line of work right. and before anyone comes for me, I’m a Christian, maybe because I’m female, but if her exposing whatever is not causing anybody to sin, what is the big deal ? And if you’re going to be offended by it or tempered or know it’s gonna cause you to win, don’t simply open it. Simple. This pictures haven’t done any harm to me. So I just looked, commented and kept it going.
We were not put on earth to be mini gods, it’s not our place to judge people. Let’s be positive Biko
Oh thank you. I actually ask myself that question- the have I lived in the abroad too long? Normally, it drives me mad when people insinuate that the only reason I am liberal or accept certain things is because of that. In my view, it is simply common sense. I had an argument with a lady the other day. She told me she is naturally inclined to think that a black man with twisted hair is irresponsible (regardless of the gentleman’s pedigree. He could have just walked off the set of a modelling campaign with a power suit. still irresponsible). However, she does not bat an eyelid about Caucasian men with curly hair, or long hair. She told me, twisted hair for guys was not our heritage. I tried to explain to her that our natural hair is inclined to coil and twist. She told me that I did not have a problem with twisted hair and other vices because I had lived in the abroad too long. She tried to paint this picture of me as the person that had lost her cultural heritage, and so I did not know better. Egbami ke! I- saw- red!
Point is, I am with you. I do not think it is the geographical location. I just think more and more people these days lack common sense pure and simple. They are quick to refer to their misguided notion of “culture” or “morality” for acts they have issues with. I am ok with people hating certain things, I just wish they would be honest about it and not attribute their hatred or disdain of it to external entities that have NOTHING to do with their personal preference. The day they ever deign to read a book or explore this culture and morality. I want to be a fly on the wall.
Oh GOSH. back to the pictures. I think she looks wonderful!
I don’t ever feel her dance moves
I’m afraid to say such, I feel like I’ll be attacked by Kaf-machines (Reminiscent of the agents from Beygency). To me, there’s no finesse in her dancing, something is missing, but she is a hard worker + she made dancing a popular, legitimate form of business in Naija, and to that, I say kudos!
Looking good kaffy! I know how hard it is to get that back definition for most females.i can definitely see the results of her hard work
Pls does anyone know why Kaffy is not on Project Fame season 8? I miss her too.
She is currently a lead judge on another project called “Dance with Peter”. I want to believe that’s why she is not on Project Fame. By the way, DWP is promoted by Peter Okoye of Psquare.
Lol seriously people, haven’t you guys learnt by now that we all have diff jobs? Let her be
People are funny!
When did we start wearing ‘cloth’? No be after missionaries came and enforced their Victorian values on us???
Before that were our men not plaiting hair, our women, showing body parts???
Ironically, the same oyibo people that brought that ‘cover-cover’ now expose their bodies and theirs is a temperate region while ours is tropical!!! If anyone should ‘expose body’ should it not be us with the level of heat our country/continent has???
I mean, the way we jump on other people’s values is mind-boggling!
One would think that before the advent of the white man, we were…nothing!!!
It’s incredible how we fiercely defend imported and foreign culture at the detriment of ours…
Pity…
Thank you soo much. I made this same argument some months back. We don’t seem to know our history and we are quick to accept the white man’s definition of our identity and say nudity isn’t accepted in our culture. I don’t even think a lot of us know our culture and history.
Funny how people stylishly support nudity. Y’all should have been walking around naked na. @Kaffy, you didn’t have to show off your bum! Yes! I said it!
Decency should not be a race agenda,biko.
I’m glad she’s got a toned body she’s worked hard for, and she deserves credit for that. But let the credit ppl give come from how good she looks Properly Clothed! She’s got her mirror and her man to show ardent appreciation for every curve and arch in the privacy of their bedroom. (and before ppl say, “Well, he’s not complaining”, that isn’t a good enough reason for this.)
We’re getting to the place where all sorts of unnecessary things are being expected, tolerated and even promoted,and we need to rein it in! Haba!
Ps- If she’s working on a fitness line or something, some fab leotard/other exercise wear could’ve shown off her toned bod to perfection and still kept her butt cheeks et al fully covered.