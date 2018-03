President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday swore in the new Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who was appointed last Thursday.

The president also inaugurated the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the presidentโ€™s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The event took place at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

See photos from the swearing in below.

