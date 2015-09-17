The Party Everyone Loves! Timini Egbuson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Naeto C & More at Grill At The Pent’s “Grill Gang” Edition

The excitement never stops when it’s grill time!

Another fun edition of one of the hottest day parties in Lagos – Grill at the Pent (GATP) took place on Sunday 13th September 2015. And it was epic!.

The evening was filled with beautiful people having a great time, as they sipped on chilled Ciroc and ate grilled food. There was also music on board as DJ Skura & DJ Ruud kept the turn tables spinning.

Held at the Cova Lounge, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos, the trademark fun spot hosted celebrities, models, and fun-lovers to the Sunday tradition they won’t soon forget.

Grill at the Pent takes place every Sunday at Cova, Mega Plaza,Victoria Island, Lagos and will have its next edition on Sunday 30th September 2015.

GATP is powered by Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka, and brought to you by BankHead Entertainment. Partners include Weyworld and Bang and Kosher.

Media partners include: BellaNaija, 360Nobs, Style Vitae, Ono Bello , MTV Base, HeadphonesandMicPR, City People and Beat FM.

Photo Credit: Moments 4 Life Photography

