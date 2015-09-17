The Party Everyone Loves! Timini Egbuson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Naeto C & More at Grill At The Pent’s “Grill Gang” Edition

The excitement never stops when it’s grill time!
Another fun edition of one of the hottest day parties in Lagos – Grill at the Pent (GATP) took place on Sunday 13th September 2015. And it was epic!.
The evening was filled with beautiful people having a great time, as they sipped on chilled Ciroc and ate grilled food. There was also music on board as DJ Skura & DJ Ruud kept the turn tables spinning.
Held at the Cova Lounge, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos, the trademark fun spot hosted celebrities, models, and fun-lovers to the Sunday tradition they won’t soon forget.
Check out photos.
Just the 2 of us!
Grill at the Pent takes place every Sunday at Cova, Mega Plaza,Victoria Island, Lagos and will have its next edition on Sunday 30th September 2015.
GATP is powered by Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka, and brought to you by BankHead Entertainment. Partners include Weyworld and Bang and Kosher.
Media partners include: BellaNaija, 360Nobs, Style Vitae, Ono Bello , MTV Base, HeadphonesandMicPR, City People and Beat FM.
Photo Credit: Moments 4 Life Photography
To find out more on the Grill At The Pent, follow them on social media – Instagram: @TheGrillAtdPent, @BankHeadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Twitter: @TheGrillAtdPent, @BankHeadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Search the Hashtags #GATP #CirocLifeNGR #BankheadParties #TheGrillGang
Drink and Celebrate Life Responsibly with Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka. 18+.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
BellaNaija is a Media Partner with Grill At The Pent Lagos
Is BN trying to force us to like Dakore’s brother? Hmmmmm nah waah oh they specifically give him a good spot and enlarge his pictures and write the name boldly as if Egbuson can open the doors in entertainment industry. Timi dear doing red carpets can’t mk u a star ( it only succeeded for toke makinwa who was forced down our throat) but your work and talent would.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL @ TOKE MAKINWA I LOVE THAT BABE I SWEAR CAN YOU IMAGINE GIST SESSION WITHOUT HER TOPIC
Dont mind BN; HYPOOOO expert. BN keeps forcing it down our throats; we keep vomiting it out.
Timi, I don’t really like your haircut, Shola Fapson, you are fab for days! The rest, you all look like you are trying to hard to enjoy yourselves and the party.
Timini my man crush all time
Seen
https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Grill-At-The-Pent-Grill-Gang-Edition-Bellanaija-September001.jpg
who are you?? how do we meet??
Every Nigerian girls seems to have same eyebrow
Some fine boys up in this Pent …damn!!!
https://www.bellanaija.com/2015/09/17/the-party-everyone-loves-timini-egbuson-dorcas-shola-fapson-naeto-c-more-at-grill-at-the-pents-grill-gang-edition/grill-at-the-pent-grill-gang-edition-bellanaija-september035/
Girrrl I saw him and I was just about to come and ask who he is! Can somebody supply a name and also, is he single??? ???
If I ever attended this event I’d just be lost. Probably end up sleeping somewhere. #sociallyawkward.
GATP is a night function and someone is wearing shades???