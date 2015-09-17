BellaNaija

The Party Everyone Loves! Timini Egbuson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Naeto C & More at Grill At The Pent’s “Grill Gang” Edition

17.09.2015

Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September036

Timini Egbuson & Dorcas Shola Fapson

The excitement never stops when it’s grill time!

Another fun edition of one of the hottest day parties in Lagos – Grill at the Pent (GATP) took place on Sunday 13th September 2015. And it was epic!.

The evening was filled with beautiful people having a great time, as they sipped on chilled Ciroc and ate grilled food. There was also music on board as DJ Skura & DJ Ruud kept the turn tables spinning.

Held at the Cova Lounge, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos, the trademark fun spot hosted celebrities, models, and fun-lovers to the Sunday tradition they won’t soon forget.

Check out photos.

Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September012 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September013 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September011 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September015 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September014 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September028 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September033 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September034 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September035 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September001 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September004 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September005 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September008 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September009 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September006 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September007 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September016 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September017 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September010 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September021 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September020 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September022 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September024 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September019 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September026

Just the 2 of us!

Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September023Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September039Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September038Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September040Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September002 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September018 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September030 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September031 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September025 Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September029Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September027Grill At The Pent Grill Gang Edition - Bellanaija - September032

Grill at the Pent takes place every Sunday at Cova, Mega Plaza,Victoria Island, Lagos and will have its next edition on Sunday 30th September 2015.

GATP is powered by Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka, and brought to you by BankHead Entertainment. Partners include Weyworld and Bang and Kosher.

Media partners include: BellaNaija, 360Nobs, Style Vitae, Ono Bello , MTV Base, HeadphonesandMicPR, City People and Beat FM.

Photo Credit: Moments 4 Life Photography

To find out more on the Grill At The Pent, follow them on social media – Instagram: @TheGrillAtdPent, @BankHeadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Twitter: @TheGrillAtdPent, @BankHeadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Search the Hashtags #GATP #CirocLifeNGR #BankheadParties #TheGrillGang

Drink and Celebrate Life Responsibly with Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka. 18+.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
BellaNaija is a Media Partner with Grill At The Pent Lagos

12 Comments on The Party Everyone Loves! Timini Egbuson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Naeto C & More at Grill At The Pent’s “Grill Gang” Edition

