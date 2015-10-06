BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It was Fun, Music, Dancing & More at Grill At The Pent Abuja’s “Liberation Sunday” Daytime Party – Photos!

06.10.2015 at By 1 Comment

Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September002

On Sunday 4th October 2015, the Sky Lounge in Wuse 2, Abuja the organizers of the Grill At The Pent (GATP) treated fun lovers in the city to another edition of its monthly soiree with a theme – “Liberation Sunday“.

The event marked part of the ceremonies put together by organizers to celebrate  Nigeria Independence with great music, beautiful food, people and loads of Ciroc. The event also has celebrity appearances by Falz, Rayce and more.

Music was provided by talented DJs – Nani & Crown.

Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September001 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September002 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September003 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September004 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September005 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September006 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September007 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September008 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September009 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September010 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September011 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September012 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September013 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September014 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September018 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September017 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September016 Grill At The Pent Abuja - Bellanaija - September015

GATP Abuja takes place every 1st Sunday of the month at the Sky Lounge, Wuse 2, Adetokumbo Ademola, Abuja. The next edition takes place on Sunday, November 8th 2015.

Powered by Ciroc ultra premium vodka, Grill at the Pent Abuja is brought to you courtesy of BankHead Entertainment.

Media partners include: BellaNaija, Ono Bello, 360Nobs, Style Vitae, MTV Base, HeadphonesandMicPR, Dray Concepts, City People and Beat FM.

To find out more, follow them on Instagram: @TheGrillAtDPentAbuja, @BankHeadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Follow them on Twitter: @TheGrillAtDPentAbuja, @BankheadEntertainment or @CirocNigeria | Search the Hashtags #GATP, #CirocLifeNGR or #BankheadParties

Drink and Celebrate Life Responsibly with Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
BellaNaija is a Media Partner with Grill At The Pent Abuja

1 Comments on It was Fun, Music, Dancing & More at Grill At The Pent Abuja’s “Liberation Sunday” Daytime Party – Photos!
  • sugar October 6, 2015 at 6:21 pm

    This doesn’t look so fun, unlike the previous GATP post

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija