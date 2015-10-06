It was Fun, Music, Dancing & More at Grill At The Pent Abuja’s “Liberation Sunday” Daytime Party – Photos!

On Sunday 4th October 2015, the Sky Lounge in Wuse 2, Abuja the organizers of the Grill At The Pent (GATP) treated fun lovers in the city to another edition of its monthly soiree with a theme – “Liberation Sunday“.

The event marked part of the ceremonies put together by organizers to celebrate Nigeria Independence with great music, beautiful food, people and loads of Ciroc. The event also has celebrity appearances by Falz, Rayce and more.

Music was provided by talented DJs – Nani & Crown.

GATP Abuja takes place every 1st Sunday of the month at the Sky Lounge, Wuse 2, Adetokumbo Ademola, Abuja. The next edition takes place on Sunday, November 8th 2015.

Powered by Ciroc ultra premium vodka, Grill at the Pent Abuja is brought to you courtesy of BankHead Entertainment.

Media partners include: BellaNaija, Ono Bello, 360Nobs, Style Vitae, MTV Base, HeadphonesandMicPR, Dray Concepts, City People and Beat FM.

