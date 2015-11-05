He Never Expected It! Here’s how Serena Williams Reacted when a Guy tried to steal her Phone

Serena Williams shared quite an interesting story on Instagram and Facebook yesterday as she recounted her restaurant experience where a man had tried to grab her phone and make a run for it.
Unfortunately for him she was faster and stronger.
Here’s how it happened:
Soooooo yesterday at dinner the CRAZIEST THING happened to me. I was sitting enjoying some Chinese food (delicious may I add) and this guy stands next to me. It was only 2 of us sitting at a 4 person table just chatting like we have not seen each other in years. Anyways I digress, so this guy is standing next to me and something (I have now dubbed it my SUPERHERO sense) told me to watch him. My phone was sitting in the chair but I just didn’t feel right. He was there too long.
“Is he a customer?” I thought “Is he waiting on the bathroom?” nonetheless I tried to shake this eerie feeling. However, I kept watching him from the corner of my eye. Than when least expected low and behold this common petty thief grabbed my phone and swiftly left. I looked at the chair, than shouted “Omg that dude took my phone!!” Not thinking I reacted (hence the superwoman photo) I jumped up, weaved my way in and out of the cozy restaurant (leaping over a chair or two) and chased him down. He began to run but I was too fast. (Those sprints came in handy) I was upon him in a flash!
In the most menacing yet calm no nonsense voice I could muster I kindly asked him if he “accidentally” took the wrong phone. He stumbled on his words probably not expecting this to happen. While he was thinking of the right thing to say and eventually he said “Gosh you know what I did! It was so confusing in there. I must have grabbed the wrong phone. Meanwhile My phone was ringing, my superhero sidekick quailman was face timing me so he could not possibly deny the allegations. I swiftly thanked him and left.
Superhero? Maybe? Or HELL YEA!! I’ve got the speed the jumps, the power, the body, the seduction, the sex appeal, the strength, the leadership and yet the calm to weather the storm.
Always listen to your superhero inner voice. Always keep your things close! Fight for what’s right. Stand for what you believe in! Be a superhero!
When I got back into the restaurant I received a standing ovation. I was proud. I just showed every man in there I can stand up to bully’s and other men. It was a win for the ladies! Just because you are a lady don’t be afraid to step up to any challenge and not be a victim but a hero!
SuperSerena and her sidekick quailman.
If only our reflexes were that quick *sigh*.
i love it!!!
This made me smile
Wonderful!!!! Always always stand up for what is yours and what is right and be yourself at all times. Imagine if she was there forming and crying like a typical Hollywood person, expecting someone to go get her phone, nigga for don run go!
Lol she was so smart. Hehe I trust Naija thieves, if I hear say “”He began to run but I was too fast. (Those sprints came in handy) I was upon him in a flash!”” they”ll so disappear.
Hehe…..
Over a phone? lol., but good on you Serena, but be warned for the rest of us in Africa, abeg, don’t try am, your life is worth more than a phone .
This happened to me once at Obalende. Thank God I had been listening to music, I suddenly noticed the music stopped and my earphone was dangling outside my bag. I chased the guy through traffic till he dropped the phone because I had been screaming at the top of my lungs while chasing him. Phone that I bought with my sweat.. LOL. .. Got my phone back oh, so forget that talk about “don’t try it in Africa”. If I had caught him some guys were already on hand to beat the crap out of him. Good one Serena. Oh by the way, I am a girl, and yea, I was an athlete in school.
Hahahahaha the music stopped playing right?!
Really? You know what he could do with the phone ….private/important texts, private photos, videos, etc.
does blackmail and/or extortion come to mind….?
How do you think TMZ and the rest make their money?
In this case, it is not ‘just a phone’
Abegi!!
Someone tried to rob me at an atm, I let the machine swallow my card then jumped him when he tried to steal my bag after breaking my side window…he was bloodied and broke his own phone screen by the time I was done…he was only able to scramble away cause I wore a maxi dress..
yes @Bella, Over a phone! is it his own? was it bought with sand? DO you know what valuable and private information may be contained innit?
Must everything turn into feminism?? What if it was a lady who took the phone or a man’s phone been taken by a lady?
Anyways…. Stealing is not good and always stand up for what is yours. Kpomkwem!
Must everything be seen in a negative light? Read @beauty’s comment and try to comprehend.
Yes. Everything must turn into feminism. If women have survived this world for millions of years then we are among the “fittest” inhabiting this planet. Therefore when we are able to defend ourselves we should do so and not wait for Lord farquard like some damsel in distress because it is expected.
@ Missy J do u know what he could ve done wih that phone? Probably call all d celebs & demand a$$$.. Sell all kinds of shit to Perez Hilton & TMZ.. Kudos to her ! All account info, Emails etc
everything must be about feminism
Win for the ladies? huh.
sigh
anyways try this for lagos ok?
run after an agbero who snatched your phone
or run after those boys breaking people’s glasses on the express
You go no say life no get duplicate
Wowww, this is so so lovely. Weldone Miss Williams
Way to go Serena! But I cannot and will not attempt to stand up to a thief in Nigeria…….ka o welu ula mawaa mu anya? (he will ressign my face with a slap)
over a phone you say bella?what she has on that phone, at least 10 magazines would readily pay thousands of dollars to get a hold on all thats on it.. she quick! she fast! whos tha? SERENAAAA!!!! Love me this woman any day any time.
awwww! The love and respect I have for this babe tho! She reminds me of myself, I fight for what is right in an unjust society like ours. especially my 10 naira change, I must collect it. Lol!
* redesign*
looool. Do not try this at home if you have the fitness level of a snail. Just point and cry, point and cry and hope to gods someone else does the job for you. Good for you Selena!!
Loooool @ point and cry! Omg that’s so funny
He never hespererrit ?????????
Awwwww. Super woman. Similing ?
You had to P-R-E-A-C-H… please ladies while “being” a hero, DO NOT chase anyone into a dark alley etc… let common sense take over from there… Ok. I’ve said my own.
Love her!
i’m sure she’s not on heels, how would i av run after a thief with my heels………chaiii, happy for her
@ aanu – OOOOH. Your name is absolutely gorgeous. Just know that I have entered it into my prospective baby names. No, I am not expecting a baby, but I like to collect names for the future. loool.
i have a lady friend who meet this agbero on the road close to a garage, the agbero stopped her and demanded her for phone and she rufused and the agbero gave her hot hot slap, she dropped the phone with immediate effect. all this happened in the public while everyone is watching. super hero Serena- good for U.
That’s why i can’t wait to start escrima training. Let any abgero approach after that, he will receive the beating of his life.
I agree with the person who asked if errthing has to b about eminism,I dont reely get the props to women n ol tht, ur fone got jacked, u cut up with the thief,got it back,cool, however leave the SEXIST ANGLE out of it.