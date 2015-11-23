BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Oge Okoye celebrates her birthday with BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo & Destiny Amaka

23.11.2015 at By 41 Comments

3

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago and she marked it with her BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo and Destiny Amaka.

She also had Phyno, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Ehiz, Emmanuel Ikubese and more at her party.

See some photos below.

1 2 4 5 6

Photo Credit: Instagram – @destinyamaka | @ogeokoye

41 Comments on Oge Okoye celebrates her birthday with BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo & Destiny Amaka
  • Olivia Ruth November 23, 2015 at 6:04 pm

    But why so ratchet looking?
    Or maybe it’s the pictures?
    *runs away*

    Love this! 107 Reply
  • Debby November 23, 2015 at 6:43 pm

    the first picture???? the lady in black tho??????????

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • udyluv November 23, 2015 at 9:48 pm

      Hahahahahaha I laugh in Greek.

      Love this! 12
  • whocares November 23, 2015 at 6:51 pm

    Ko ni da fun makeup sha. To ba tun da fun, ko ni ragba fun.

    Love this! 71 Reply
    • californiabawlar November 23, 2015 at 10:35 pm

      To ba ragba fun, ko ni rawo fun…to rawo fun, awo na ma scatter!!!
      lmao!!

      Love this! 37
    • whocares November 24, 2015 at 11:39 am

      @C-bAWLER. – YOU WENT IN!! LMAOOOOOOOOOOO..

      Love this! 9
    • ATL’s finest November 23, 2015 at 10:49 pm

      Translate abeg hahaha

      Love this! 13
    • californiabawlar November 24, 2015 at 12:28 am

      hahahaha! Okay lemme try help my sister out…

      It will not better for makeup; if it better for it, it won’t better (lit. translation: buy calabash) for it;
      my comment…..
      If it buys calabash for it, it won’t better (lit. translation: buy dish) for it; and if it buys dish for it, may the dish break.
      phew!
      In short, the situation is hopelessly and progressively cursed! hehehehe.
      p.s. this line of cursing is typically used by area boys 😀

      Love this! 33
    • Pat November 24, 2015 at 12:13 am

      @whocares LOL u are cray cray

      Love this! 11
  • tilewa November 23, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    Happy birthday Oge! Blessings!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Smh November 23, 2015 at 7:06 pm

    Hmmm, what word comes to mind? Ratchet, ghetto, draq, washed out/used up, consequence of tired bleached skin, rip brazillian weave, tacky. The rest is history!!!!

    Love this! 79 Reply
    • N.a. so November 23, 2015 at 10:02 pm

      Ashewos United ?

      Love this! 28
    • Damilola November 23, 2015 at 11:54 pm

      @smh
      Hilarious
      You read them to the T, you said nothing but the truth. Hotmess.com

      Love this! 8
    • Toks November 24, 2015 at 11:11 am

      very very tacky!!! There is a thick line between being classy and trashy!!!

      Love this! 11
  • Netizen November 23, 2015 at 7:10 pm

    Werris her husband? *runs away*

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • fleur November 23, 2015 at 7:37 pm

    ermmmm, sorta interesting. Looks like the theme was “an ode to our younger years.”

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • nameoh November 23, 2015 at 7:43 pm

    me i’m just mad about all the pancake on their faces.
    anyway, happy baiday

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • n November 23, 2015 at 7:59 pm

    rukky sanda why do you hide your hands? dont worry ur not the first and wont be the last to have dark knuckles!!! happy birthday to oge okoye! i dont know if its just me but i think these BFFS have something in common or are doing something in common aside from the fact their BFFS and nollywood

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • tee November 23, 2015 at 8:04 pm

    Amaka, amaka, amaka, how many times did I call you. Ehn biko what is this on your head. Let’s even leave the hair, Wassup with your face? Your losing weight too fast and you don’t look well. This is not fashion oo

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Demilade November 23, 2015 at 8:14 pm

    Aww happy birthday Sisi Patty, God bless you. xx

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Bey November 23, 2015 at 9:00 pm

    I’m sorry they look like a bunch of runz girls……..I almost didn’t recognise Ebube.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • DRKNITE November 23, 2015 at 9:11 pm

    BN readers, lets play a game of “Guess Who Bleaching.”

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Blueberry November 23, 2015 at 9:27 pm

    Ratchedness in allbits glory!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • reezee November 23, 2015 at 9:52 pm

    Rukky,how market?

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Khloe November 23, 2015 at 9:55 pm

    End time babes

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • aikay November 23, 2015 at 10:03 pm

    When the N.A.R.B gets together expect nothing more than TRASHY from them. It just doesn’t get better. Just when I tot rukky sanda’s bday party was the trashiest, Oge just beat her record. By the way N.A.R.B. means Nigerian Association Of Runs Babes

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • ATL’s finest November 23, 2015 at 10:49 pm

    Lmao! But Oge why?????? Wharris dis??

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Sadia November 23, 2015 at 10:52 pm

    Yawn!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Umbrella November 23, 2015 at 11:01 pm

    Rukky Sanda abeg no finish all the glutathione for market na?

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Shazam November 23, 2015 at 11:05 pm

    My too much, plenty much BN commentators!! Una no dey fall hand at all at all for your on point comments!! I love you all biko. ‘U af serit all’. lmao. E get some faces in this baiday fotos wey person no suppose look too much for this kind blessed nite o jare

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • hey! November 24, 2015 at 7:08 am

    Bitter people, see the wayy y’all are running them down like they killed your child or styole your husbands or boyfriends! May I let y’all know thatg there’s a possibility this ladies won’t read your bitter comments? So knock yourselves out! Of course I see the heavy makeup and some bleached skin, what am looking for is what Give y”all the right to call them derogatory names like this. Wwhen in reality the lot of you may have bleached skin, fucking one or two married men and the likes. Abegi!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Cheeway November 24, 2015 at 8:25 am

    This rukky girl can like to look like a hot mess

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • babygiwa November 24, 2015 at 8:51 am

    Looooooool. @californiabawla and whocares are something else.
    Koni ragba fun make up to ba ragba fun oma fo patapata?
    On the real though, these women should calm down. There’s beauty in simplicity.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • babygiwa November 24, 2015 at 8:52 am

    Hmmmmmm. When the make up does not make up.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • beez November 24, 2015 at 9:39 am

    less is more… they all look worn out, bleached skin, too much make up, too much hair etc. Happy birthday oge!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mz Titilitious November 24, 2015 at 10:06 am

    LMAO u guys are wicked!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Anonymous November 24, 2015 at 10:39 am

    The women in the 1st pic with their make up all look like AYAMATANGA…lol

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • shola November 24, 2015 at 3:03 pm

    Destiny Amaka that said a rectangle has 3 sides “when you party too much, u forget all u learnt in school”

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • frank teacher November 24, 2015 at 3:21 pm

    Hotel Majesty must be paying Oge well oh…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • chi! November 24, 2015 at 3:48 pm

    Ebube looks so good,love her jumpsuit,oge’s gown is very nice.Happy birthday to u darling!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • OJ November 25, 2015 at 12:29 am

    Not really the cutest of ladies…but i would gladly close eyes and bang them anyway

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija