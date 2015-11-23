Oge Okoye celebrates her birthday with BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo & Destiny Amaka

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago and she marked it with her BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo and Destiny Amaka.

She also had Phyno, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Ehiz, Emmanuel Ikubese and more at her party.

See some photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @destinyamaka | @ogeokoye