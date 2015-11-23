Oge Okoye celebrates her birthday with BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo & Destiny Amaka

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago and she marked it with her BFFs Ini Edo, Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo and Destiny Amaka.
She also had Phyno, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Ehiz, Emmanuel Ikubese and more at her party.
See some photos below.
Photo Credit: Instagram – @destinyamaka | @ogeokoye
But why so ratchet looking?
Or maybe it’s the pictures?
*runs away*
the first picture???? the lady in black tho??????????
Hahahahahaha I laugh in Greek.
Ko ni da fun makeup sha. To ba tun da fun, ko ni ragba fun.
To ba ragba fun, ko ni rawo fun…to rawo fun, awo na ma scatter!!!
lmao!!
@C-bAWLER. – YOU WENT IN!! LMAOOOOOOOOOOO..
Translate abeg hahaha
hahahaha! Okay lemme try help my sister out…
It will not better for makeup; if it better for it, it won’t better (lit. translation: buy calabash) for it;
my comment…..
If it buys calabash for it, it won’t better (lit. translation: buy dish) for it; and if it buys dish for it, may the dish break.
phew!
In short, the situation is hopelessly and progressively cursed! hehehehe.
p.s. this line of cursing is typically used by area boys 😀
@whocares LOL u are cray cray
Happy birthday Oge! Blessings!
Hmmm, what word comes to mind? Ratchet, ghetto, draq, washed out/used up, consequence of tired bleached skin, rip brazillian weave, tacky. The rest is history!!!!
Ashewos United ?
@smh
Hilarious
You read them to the T, you said nothing but the truth. Hotmess.com
very very tacky!!! There is a thick line between being classy and trashy!!!
Werris her husband? *runs away*
ermmmm, sorta interesting. Looks like the theme was “an ode to our younger years.”
me i’m just mad about all the pancake on their faces.
anyway, happy baiday
rukky sanda why do you hide your hands? dont worry ur not the first and wont be the last to have dark knuckles!!! happy birthday to oge okoye! i dont know if its just me but i think these BFFS have something in common or are doing something in common aside from the fact their BFFS and nollywood
Amaka, amaka, amaka, how many times did I call you. Ehn biko what is this on your head. Let’s even leave the hair, Wassup with your face? Your losing weight too fast and you don’t look well. This is not fashion oo
Aww happy birthday Sisi Patty, God bless you. xx
I’m sorry they look like a bunch of runz girls……..I almost didn’t recognise Ebube.
BN readers, lets play a game of “Guess Who Bleaching.”
Ratchedness in allbits glory!
Rukky,how market?
End time babes
When the N.A.R.B gets together expect nothing more than TRASHY from them. It just doesn’t get better. Just when I tot rukky sanda’s bday party was the trashiest, Oge just beat her record. By the way N.A.R.B. means Nigerian Association Of Runs Babes
Lmao! But Oge why?????? Wharris dis??
Yawn!
Rukky Sanda abeg no finish all the glutathione for market na?
My too much, plenty much BN commentators!! Una no dey fall hand at all at all for your on point comments!! I love you all biko. ‘U af serit all’. lmao. E get some faces in this baiday fotos wey person no suppose look too much for this kind blessed nite o jare
Bitter people, see the wayy y’all are running them down like they killed your child or styole your husbands or boyfriends! May I let y’all know thatg there’s a possibility this ladies won’t read your bitter comments? So knock yourselves out! Of course I see the heavy makeup and some bleached skin, what am looking for is what Give y”all the right to call them derogatory names like this. Wwhen in reality the lot of you may have bleached skin, fucking one or two married men and the likes. Abegi!
This rukky girl can like to look like a hot mess
Looooooool. @californiabawla and whocares are something else.
Koni ragba fun make up to ba ragba fun oma fo patapata?
On the real though, these women should calm down. There’s beauty in simplicity.
Hmmmmmm. When the make up does not make up.
less is more… they all look worn out, bleached skin, too much make up, too much hair etc. Happy birthday oge!
LMAO u guys are wicked!
The women in the 1st pic with their make up all look like AYAMATANGA…lol
Destiny Amaka that said a rectangle has 3 sides “when you party too much, u forget all u learnt in school”
Hotel Majesty must be paying Oge well oh…
Ebube looks so good,love her jumpsuit,oge’s gown is very nice.Happy birthday to u darling!
Not really the cutest of ladies…but i would gladly close eyes and bang them anyway