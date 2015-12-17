BNXmas2015: Events This Weekend – Christmas Edition, Part 3

Hi BellaNaijarians,

December is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited!

We’ve got the scoop on all the events happening this festive period right from today till the last day in December.

Are you ready to have fun with your loved ones?

Nostalgia | Art Exhibition

The exhibition explores the derivation of Nostalgia, the sentimental value of how pain affects oneself. The exhibition will run for a period of six weeks.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015 – Sunday, January 24, 2016

Time: Monday – Friday (10 AM) | Saturday & Sunday (12 PM)

Venue: MODÉ, 4 Olumo Street, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos

MMR Fashion Entrepreneurship & Investment Forum

Want to learn the success secrets of some of the best fashion, beauty and business entrepreneurs of our time? Then you need to be at the Fashion Entrepreneurship and Investment Forum taking place in preparation for the Music Meets Runway event!

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel Orchid Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos

Beauty In & Out | Workshop

You are invited as a special guest to a 1 day workshop tagged BEAUTY IN & OUT! Speakers include Ololade Fanimokun of Facetalk, Lanre Olusola – The Catalyst life coach, Shina Atilola – The Business Strategist/Communication Expert, Ada Iwugo – Strategist at House of Tara, Nwaukwa Ifeanyi – Celebrity Makeup Artist.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Best Western Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Contact: 08023465653

Prive Atelier Kosibah Launch

Yemi Osunkoya, the designer behind the Kosibah label, will be showcasing designs from his 2016 Turner inspired couture bridal collection.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Privé Atelier bridal store

Genesis Fashion Show

The second season of the Genesis Fashion show is here again and this time it promises to be packed with loads of fashion, shopping, fun, networking and celebrity appearances. This year’s edition of the Genesis fashion show has the theme – Imagine.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Incubator, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

The Wardrobe Stylists x Drey Styles

As it is the festive season The Wardrobe Stylists has teamed up with Drey Styles to offer 10 FREE one on one styling appointments

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Meidei, New 3 Old 6 Ogbunike Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Opposing Forces: An Exhibition By Tunde Alara

Olatunde Alara is a self-taught experimental visual artist who works primarily with mixed media such as collages, painting and felt tip pen.

Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Kinky Apothecary Pop-Up Hair Shop at #AWCABIG60

Join Kinky Apothecary at their Pop-Up Hair Shop during the #AWCABIG60

Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Paint The Night Africa

Want to join the fun? Head over to Ginger Tapas & Grill this weekend!

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Ginger Tapas & Grill, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: PTNAfrica@gmail.com

Spoken Word & Poetry Night

If you love poetry join Donna the poet, Iquo Eke, Aye-Ola, Obii, Elizabeth and Dipe at the #AWCABIG60.

Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Hang Out With Lolo1 Of Wazobia FM

As the year comes to end and in the season of celebration, Lolo1 of Wazobia FM is inviting you to a cocktail evening as we celebrate the Season.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Fahrenheit Loft Hotel, No. 312, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos

Torpedo Mascaw’s Birthday

Several artistes will join Freedom Hall in celebrating Torpedo Mascaw’s birthday. Isaac Gerald, Donna, Olulu, Ivori ,Nana Aisha, Phrance, Ranti, Candy Solomon, Bemyoda, Ruddy Tee, Orode light, Ayoola Mabiaku. Juggernaut, Oyin Braithwaite, Pelumi Baba, Honey Adum, Novo, Oyemi, Elizabeth Adeola Ayoola, Moses Audu and Torpedo Mascaw himself will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, Lagos

The Beatz Awards

It’s not every time awards ceremonies in Nigeria celebrate the individuals working behind the scenes in the music industry. The Beatz Awards aims to do just that.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Muson Centre, Lagos

Contact: 0806139764 | 08023030701

GBT Auditions

This is Your‎ Lucky Chance To Perform Live @ The Popular Loudnproudlive Series‎ an opportunity of lifetime a live band set (full band).

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015

Time: 8 PM

Venue: X Factor Lounge, 52 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos

Stranger Lagos Presents “Post Futuristic Objects”

Stranger brings you objects and desiderata of post futuristic significance re-imagined for contemporary use. Mysterious and cerebral Gifts will be found here.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Uti Leads the Stars Charity Show

It’s Christmas season again and this year marks 5 years of charity and the fourth edition of the ‘Uti Leads the Stars’ charity show. Entertainers Headlining the event include: Desmond Elliot, Cynthia Morgan, Falz The Bad Guy, Toke Makinwa, Mr 2Kay, Niniola, Ruth Kadiri, Temi Dollface, Daniel K Daniel,Toni Tones, Feza from Big Brother Africa, King Dremo and Mai Atafo plus Nollywood actress/trained nurse Kiki Omeli.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Calabar Hall. No 25 Ajoa road,Off Olufemi Street, Off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos

COPA Lagos

At the 2015 edition of COPA Lagos, guests will have the opportunity of previewing contemporary and beachwear collections from top Nigerian designers such as Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, Andrea Iyamah, Okun Beachwear, Tzar and Iconic Invanity. on Sunday December 20, the ‘Shoki’ crooner, Lil Kesh; the ‘Wash’ maestroTekno; ‘The Celebrity Girlfriend’ artiste; Falz, Naeto C, Boj, Ycee will be on stage at the musical concert set to thrill beach soccer fans at Nigeria’s flagship beach soccer tournament.

Date: Friday, December 18 – Sunday, December 20, 2015

Venue: Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello, Victoria Island

Ticket: Day 1 – Regular (N1,000) VIP (N10,000) | Day 2 -Regular (N1,000) VIP (N10,000) | Day 3 – Regular (N1,500) VIP (N15,000)

Black Tears – A Video & Performance By Tito Aderemi-Ibitola

‘Black Tears’ takes the form of highly performative video shorts, climaxing in great emotional upheaval and ending in tears, the video shorts will be accompanied by a live performance piece of the same pattern.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

#BaseWhiteXmasParty

Fresh from being named “Nigeria’s Hottest Artist of 2015” by MTV Base (DStv channel 322), YBNL frontman Olamide is set to headline a roster of superstar artists who will descend on Ikeja City Mall Grounds for the biggest “White Christmas” party ever.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos

SoundCity Urban Blast Festival

It would be a heavy line up with Iyanya, Kiss Daniel, Davido, Victoria Kimani, Reminisce leading a whole bunch of others to the Biggest live Television concert.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Landmark Evet Centre, Oniru Lekki Lagos

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

We’re sure by now everyone has heard that Trey Songz will be performing live at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Zazaii Official Opening

This weekend at Zazaii they’ll be hosting guests at their store for the official opening.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 36, Balarabe Musa Crescent, off Samuel Manuwa, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: cs@zazaii.com

Afropolitan Vibes

Joining BANTU on the main stage at Freedom Park will be Hiphop artist NAETO C, Soul crooner BRYMO and singer/songwriter AYO AWOSIKA. There are also a couple of surprise performances in store for you.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, Lagos Island, Lagos

The Unofficial Wazobia Ciroc Party

Gather around with colleagues, friends and family this Friday to engage with Ciroc Cocktail Splash for an exciting night of non-stop music, food and fun with loads of giveaways.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Sheraton Pool Side, 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos

Chef Imoteda Hosts #Awcabig60 Café

Imoteda is a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef who has long shared her passion for cooking with family and friends before deciding to share it with the world. She’s the Head Chef at “Heels in the Kitchen” and when she’s not in the kitchen where she practically lives, she can be found curled up in bed online shopping for clothes, accessories and most importantly SHOES.

Date: Friday, December 18 & Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Club Cocoon Launch

It’s going to be a total shutdown as the biggest and the first purposed built club in Asaba – Club Cocoon.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Club Cocoon, 3 Ogochukwu Moweta Street off Summit/DLA Road, Asaba, Delta State

The Pink Account & Network Walkathon

The aim of this event is to empower the first three females winners with business tools that they can use to start their own business. There will also be lots of consolation gifts courtesy the Pink Account & Network.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Keystone Bank, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos

Nitro Fight Night

Enjoy a night out at the Nitro club with their Nitro Fight Night every Friday.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2015

Time: 11 PM

Venue: 14 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos

International Designers and Designs Conference

This is a free event and focuses on the business of fashion especially start-ups.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Media Centre, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

The Big Bang Sales 2015

The aim of the event is to create a fun and value-based end of year shopping experience for both buyers and sellers, where merchants can sell their old stock, slow moving goods, and discounted products at huge discounts to the participants of this event.

Date: Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

Meet & Greet Michelle Dede

Join the brand ambassador for Emmaus Beauty at a Meet & Greet this weekend.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Medplus, 7 Admiralty Way, Lekki 1, Lagos

Walking in Purpose | Book Reading by Frances Okoro

Join Frances Okoro in a book reading and discussion event this weekend.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 1 PM

Venue: RCCG, The Oasis Library, 3 Keystone Bank Crescent, off Adeyemo Alakija, Victoria Island, Lagos

Delusion | The University Rave

Are you a university student looking to have some fun this Christmas break? Then this is a party you must attend!

Date: Saturday, December 19th, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 17 Adeleke Midas Exquisite, off Allen Road, Ikeja, Lagos

Ticket: Regular – N2000 (Guys), Free (Girls) | VIP – N4000 (Guys), N1000 (Girls)

Don’t Drop The Mic

For those of you who haven’t been to the Don’t Drop The Mic show at Bogobiri House on Saturday nights, DDTM is an Urban Variety Show where performers or artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle rap, perform, battle and improvise on the spot.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 4 PM

Venue: -Nouveau Center 12, Babatunde Jose Rd (Former Festival Road), Off Adetokunbo Ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: 08098711724 | 08157167133

iConcur Concert

The Koko Master – D’banj alongside Alhaji Orezi, Skales and Yung L have been confirmed to join the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa – Timaya and other notable superstars like 2Face Idibia, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr. 2Kay at the most anticipated event to happen in Port Harcourt – iConcur Concert.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Hub, 187 Peter Odili Road, Port-Harcourt

Ticket: Regular (Back Row Standing) – N3000 | Regular – (Front Row Standing) – N5000 | VIP – N10,000 | Table – N300,000

Gidi Xmas Concert

GIDI XMAS Concert is a musical concert themed by music, poetry and giving. A Project by IYE Arts and produced by female saxophonist Phebean Tosin Oluwadare.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: AYO Bankole Centre for Arts, 32, Yesufu Sanusi Street, off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos

Ticket: Children – N500 | Students – N1,000 (with valid ID) | Regular – N2,000 | VIP – N5,000

Zazaii presents The Popup Party

Calling all vendors to the Zazaii Pop-up! Join them for a pop-up party to celebrate the revamp of L’espace and launch of Zazaii. This is an opportunity for merchants to exhibit, promote and sell to a new range of clientele.

Date: Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 8 PM

Venue: 36, Baralabe Musa Crescent, Off Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: cs@zazaii.com | 09035925562

Maison Fahrenheit 1st Anniversary

After a roller-coaster year, Maison is celebrating its first birthday with a party to celebrate Rue 80; the stylish roof top lounge overlooking the Atlantic Ocean; the Pool bar and culinary contributions of La Spiga; the eclectic ground floor restaurant.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 8 PM

Venue: 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: 09098762063 | info@maisonfahrenheit.com

Hard Rock Café Opening

The Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, opening is an exclusive strictly by invitation event.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 8: 30 PM

Venue: Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Road, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos

The Arena Relaunch

Victoria Island Hot Spot, The Arena formally announces its Re-Launch! Newly renovated ‘The Arena’ boasts of a luxurious & spacious lounge and party spot.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 9 PM

Venue: 3rd Floor Dream Plaza, 7 Bishop Abayode Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

THISEMBER

DJ Cuppy, Sin City and DJ Olu present “THISEMBER” – a string of parties you don’t want to miss.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Cova Lounge, Mega Plaza, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island

Contact: 08087505579 | sincitylagos@gmail.com

Remy Martin presents “Efya”

Join Ghanaian songstress Efya in Accra this weekend for a fun event.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Soho, Marina Mall, Airport Road, Accra

Contact: fosuaa@sixthsensemanifesto.com

Nitro Wedding Afterparty

Need to unwind after a wedding on Saturday? Head over to Nitro Club for their Nitro Wedding Afterparty every Saturday.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 11 PM

Venue: 14 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos

Samantha’s presents ‘Lagos Uncorked’ Food Festival

Lagos Uncorked is the premier destination for foodies and wine aficionados. Enjoy food and drink from the best vendors the city has to offer with fun activities from Bouncing Castle to face painting for the children and Outdoor movie screening. Exhibitors get the opportunity to promote and sell their foods or products to a wide variety of guests.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 11 AM

Venue: 2, Olawale Daodu off Kingsway road, Ikoyi. Lagos

Eat.Drink.Festival

Eat.Drink.Festival is a one day food and art festival brought to you by Eat.Drink.Lagos and Modé. In a single day, guests will be able to eat and drink from an extensive selection of Lagos’s best food vendors. Check out www.eatdrinkfestival.com to see the full lineup of vendors for the day and their menus.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: MODÉ, 4 Olumo Street, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos

Kidsport Charity Cup Season 7

Kidsport is an interactive kids community using sports and entertainment as a uniting thread for athletes, kids and families. Kidsport, however, puts more emphasis and efforts in bringing the opportunities first to the less priviledged.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Campos Mini Stadium, Joseph Street off Broad Street, Lagos

MAJU Shopping Party

Womenswear brand Maju is more than ready for the holiday season. With the release of its lookbook , and the unveiling of DJ Cuppy as the face of their Holiday Collection, Maju is inviting all shoppers to their Shopping Party this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Oriki Spa, 7B Ojo Olobun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

A Place For Reflections | Short Film

#AWCABIG60 presents “A Place for Reflections” – a series of thought invoking short films by acclaimed Nigerian directors.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: A Whitespace Creative Agency, 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Lagos

Christmas Football & Family Day ‘Kick for Love’

The football event will feature two sets of matches. The first match is a kick about by football enthusiasts and fans who attend the event and who would like to ‘Kick for Love.’

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: COD Football Turf, City of David Road, off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria lsland

Kubis Fabric | Grand Opening

With the holidays around the corner, there’s bound to be non-stop celebrations and partying. Be part of the official opening of the Kubis Fabric Lekki Showroom.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 11 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos

Contact: 08067499768 | 01-2933865

Grill At The Pent | Party 99

Grill At The Pent is celebrating their 99th party this Sunday!

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: The Penthouse, Megaplaza, Victoria Island, Lagos

Nnenna & Friends End of the Year Show

All is set for the Nnenna & Friends End of Year Show 2015. Hosted by Nnenna, the Nnenna & Friends Live Show comes up on special occasions every year and remains an avenue to entertain children, teens and their families; while discovering talents inherent in children as well as give corporate bodies an opportunity to have direct contact with their target audience.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Contact: 08173147426 | 08166261805

Koyesax Concert

For Koye Sax, music has always been a therapeutic and enabling force which promotes 360 degree communication and empowering links across humankind and to win more souls for Jesus. To heal the blind and sick and perform signs and wonders.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: N10,000 | N25,000

Private Launch of 24 x Cuppy Collection

Join DJ Cuppy as she launches the limited edition “Cupcake Collection”.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 3 Ogbunike Street, off Wole Olateju street ( Near Angle Villa ) Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

#BeatFMChristmasConcert

Nigeria’s hottest radio station, Beat FM has unveiled a shocking lineup of UK Grime music superstars to perform at the Beat FM Christmas Concert. Headlining the lineup are Multiple MOBO award winner Skepta and 2014 MOBO Best Grime Artiste winner Stormzy. Joining them on the bill are Grime duo Krept and Konan whose single “Certified” featuring Rick Ross is gaining worldwide airplay.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: N5,000 | N20,000 | N500,000 | N1,000,000

Contact: 08033085331

Chef Jeff Hosts #AWCABIG60 Café

Jeff stumbled into cooking as a passion from his days in self-catered accommodation at university in the UK. He went from knowing nothing to engaging his new university housemates in sampling different exciting dishes he had to offer. His goal for any diner is to deliver on key elements: sweet, kick, zing!

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: A Whitespace Creative Agency, 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Lagos

10th ASF Memorial Christmas Concert 2015

The 10th Anniversary Christmas Concert will take place in the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre. Two performances will hold; a matinee and an evening performance.

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Time: 2:30 PM | 6:30 PM

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: Children – N5,000 | Adult – N10,000

Music Meets Runway

The 5th Edition of Music Meets Runway 2015 takes place at the Eko Hotel & Suites. Organised by Le Reve Events, the annual MMR celebration, which has been running since 2011 fuses the best of fashion and music in Africa, bringing together some of Africa’s finest creative artists and showcasing their talents to a huge audience.

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: General – N5,000 | VIP – N30,000 | Gold VIP – N100,000

Hands on Masterclass

D’Artiste by Dodos presents the first “Hands-on Makeup Masterclass” for all makeup professionals and non-professionals hosted by award winning makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara.

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Le Paris Hotel, 16 Babatunde Dabiri Street,Off Awkuzu Street Lekki Phase 1

Ticket: N15,000

Contact: 08139340801 | dartistebydodos@gmail.com

Adiah Music and Freedom Hall Nigeria’s Night of Poetry

Join Adiah Music and Freedom Hall Nigeria for a night of great music & poetry in great atmosphere! This event will be in support of Acts of Love charity. Artists on the night include MoAdiah, Kaline, Isaac Gerald, Phrance, Honey Adum, Nana Aisha and many more.

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: BBQ ‘R’ US, 6 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Tickets: 1500 Naira

Contact: 08083858148 | 08124069628

Access Mavin Concert

It’s happening for the first time in Africa, right here in Lagos. Access Bank teams up with Mavin Records to present the AccessMavin Concert! This concert will headline all the stars in the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Ticket: N499 (Via PayCapture)

Butterscotch Evenings

Following years of successfully hosting Lagos to one of the most exquisite dining and world class entertainment experiences, Butterscotch Evenings is back!

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Lagos Shutdown Party

Buzz Live presents Lagos Shutdown Party – A Christmas Eve Edition. Come party with your favourite celebrities and Top DJs from the U.S, UK and Nigeria.

Date: Thursday, December 24, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: 08096448289

Naija Food And Drinks Fair

The Food & Drinks Fair is conceptualized to be a platform to satisfy the demand and lack in quality and nutritious meals for consumers and food lovers at the Elegushi beach this Christmas season.

Date: Friday, December 25 – Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 9 AM

Venue: The Deck Beach Bar, Elegushi Beach, Lekki, Lagos

Chill Time @ The Arena

Enjoy the Christmas edition of Chill Time at the Arena Sports Bar & Lounge this weekend.

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Dream Plaza, 7 Bishop Abayode Cole, Off Ademola Adetokunbo, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: 08093944257

#NAYAParty2015

Nigerian American Mothers for Youth Advancement (NAMYA) is inviting Young Adults to a night of entertainment, music and dance, celebrating the holidays with NAYA (Nigerian American Young Adults).

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2015

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 76 Industrial Highway, Essington, P.A. 19029

2015 African Kids And Teens Fashion Week

The African Kids and Teens Fashion Week is an event created to showcase the best of African fashion for kids and teenagers. The first edition was held in 2014, where kids and teenagers alike rocked the runway, while designers display incredible fashion outfits for kids and teenagers.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Mauve 21 Event Center, Adeoyo Junction, Ring-Road, Ibadan

Cointreau SUNDAZE

If you are a certified BellaNaijarian, you will know that BN is turning 10 in 2016. Leading up to our milestone year, we kickstarted our celebration with the super successful #BBNWonderland and now get ready for SUNDAZE.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Date: 1 PM

Venue: Maison Fahrenheit, Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact: RSVP@bellanaija.com

Fashion Cookout

Come and be Part of the Biggest Popup Fashion and Food Fair on Victoria Island.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Club N-tyce 1310 Karimu Kotun Street Victoria Island

PTS Concert

All dressed up with nowhere to go? Then bring your friends to the PTS Concert to experience powerful ministrations featuring the talents of Cobhams, Femi Jacobs, Saco, Okiki Jesu, Judah Theatre and many more.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The New Multipurpose Hall, Federal College of Education, St Finbarrs College Road, Akoka

Let’s Talk | Forum

Let’s Talk is an open networking and discussion forum targeted at young Nigerians, 25 and above. Imagine a space with hundred other young professionals, entrepreneurs, wives, husbands, parents like you, amazing cocktail food, drinks, classic lounge music and quality discussions about the things that affect your everyday life as an adult living in Nigeria – that’s what Let’s Talk is.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Social Place, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: N2,000

Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC 2)

Olamide who has been releasing hits after hits since 2013 held the first edition of the concert in December 2014, at the expo centre of the Eko hotel and suites. It was rated the most anticipated concert in December 2014, being a concert circled around a single artist during the festive period (December).

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: Regular – N7,000 | VIP – N25,000

2015 Top Naija Music Awards Nominees Concert/Party

The night that we all have been waiting for is finally here, the second edition of the 2015 Top Naija Music Awards Nominees Concert/Party. And this time, it is bigger, classier and better.

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015

Time: 7 PM

Venue: BBQ R US, 6 Akin Olugbade, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos

Kakadu | Musical

“Kakadu the Musical” is an exciting and spectacular musical play on love, conflict, friendship and tragedy. It is an exciting, inspirational and moving experience that uses Kakadu, the famous nightclub of the sixties as a backdrop for an era, which gave birth to wonderful music and the distinctive social life that followed the birthing of a young nation.

Date: Tuesday, December 29 & Wednesday, December 30, 2015 | Friday, January 1 – Sunday, January 3, 2016

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos

Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | VIP – N20,000

Wizkid Live in Concert

Multiple award winning act, Wizkid will be headlining the spectacular Industry Night Special edition.

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2015

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | VIP – N20,000

Wakaa The Musical

Wakaa The Musical is a play about the trials, successes and experiences of six young graduates with varied background, a wager between them after graduation has a twist when the realities of life and the folly of their choices hit them. Eventually they reunite, coming full circle.

Date: Wednesday, December 30 – Sunday, January 3, 2016

Time: 1 PM | 3 PM | 4 PM | 5 PM | 7:30 PM

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | Standard – N10,000 | VIP – N25,000 | Gold VIP – N50,000

Headies 2015

The annual event, which recognizes the talents of Nigerian music stars and rewards them in grand style is expected to attract the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s entertainment industry including superstar musicians, A-list Nollywood artistes, media personalities and many others.

Date: Wednesday, December 30th, 2015

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

