BNXmas2015: Events This Weekend – Christmas Edition, Part 3

Hi BellaNaijarians,
December is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited!
We’ve got the scoop on all the events happening this festive period right from today till the last day in December.
Are you ready to have fun with your loved ones?
***
Nostalgia | Art Exhibition
The exhibition explores the derivation of Nostalgia, the sentimental value of how pain affects oneself. The exhibition will run for a period of six weeks.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015 – Sunday, January 24, 2016
Time: Monday – Friday (10 AM) | Saturday & Sunday (12 PM)
Venue: MODÉ, 4 Olumo Street, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos
MMR Fashion Entrepreneurship & Investment Forum
Want to learn the success secrets of some of the best fashion, beauty and business entrepreneurs of our time? Then you need to be at the Fashion Entrepreneurship and Investment Forum taking place in preparation for the Music Meets Runway event!
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel Orchid Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos
Beauty In & Out | Workshop
You are invited as a special guest to a 1 day workshop tagged BEAUTY IN & OUT! Speakers include Ololade Fanimokun of Facetalk, Lanre Olusola – The Catalyst life coach, Shina Atilola – The Business Strategist/Communication Expert, Ada Iwugo – Strategist at House of Tara, Nwaukwa Ifeanyi – Celebrity Makeup Artist.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Best Western Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos
Contact: 08023465653
Prive Atelier Kosibah Launch
Yemi Osunkoya, the designer behind the Kosibah label, will be showcasing designs from his 2016 Turner inspired couture bridal collection.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Privé Atelier bridal store
Genesis Fashion Show
The second season of the Genesis Fashion show is here again and this time it promises to be packed with loads of fashion, shopping, fun, networking and celebrity appearances. This year’s edition of the Genesis fashion show has the theme – Imagine.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Incubator, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos
The Wardrobe Stylists x Drey Styles
As it is the festive season The Wardrobe Stylists has teamed up with Drey Styles to offer 10 FREE one on one styling appointments
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Meidei, New 3 Old 6 Ogbunike Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Opposing Forces: An Exhibition By Tunde Alara
Olatunde Alara is a self-taught experimental visual artist who works primarily with mixed media such as collages, painting and felt tip pen.
Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Kinky Apothecary Pop-Up Hair Shop at #AWCABIG60
Join Kinky Apothecary at their Pop-Up Hair Shop during the #AWCABIG60
Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Paint The Night Africa
Want to join the fun? Head over to Ginger Tapas & Grill this weekend!
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Ginger Tapas & Grill, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: PTNAfrica@gmail.com
Spoken Word & Poetry Night
If you love poetry join Donna the poet, Iquo Eke, Aye-Ola, Obii, Elizabeth and Dipe at the #AWCABIG60.
Date: Thursday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Hang Out With Lolo1 Of Wazobia FM
As the year comes to end and in the season of celebration, Lolo1 of Wazobia FM is inviting you to a cocktail evening as we celebrate the Season.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Fahrenheit Loft Hotel, No. 312, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos
Torpedo Mascaw’s Birthday
Several artistes will join Freedom Hall in celebrating Torpedo Mascaw’s birthday. Isaac Gerald, Donna, Olulu, Ivori ,Nana Aisha, Phrance, Ranti, Candy Solomon, Bemyoda, Ruddy Tee, Orode light, Ayoola Mabiaku. Juggernaut, Oyin Braithwaite, Pelumi Baba, Honey Adum, Novo, Oyemi, Elizabeth Adeola Ayoola, Moses Audu and Torpedo Mascaw himself will be performing live.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, Lagos
The Beatz Awards
It’s not every time awards ceremonies in Nigeria celebrate the individuals working behind the scenes in the music industry. The Beatz Awards aims to do just that.
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Muson Centre, Lagos
Contact: 0806139764 | 08023030701
GBT Auditions
This is Your Lucky Chance To Perform Live @ The Popular Loudnproudlive Series an opportunity of lifetime a live band set (full band).
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2015
Time: 8 PM
Venue: X Factor Lounge, 52 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos
Stranger Lagos Presents “Post Futuristic Objects”
Stranger brings you objects and desiderata of post futuristic significance re-imagined for contemporary use. Mysterious and cerebral Gifts will be found here.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Uti Leads the Stars Charity Show
It’s Christmas season again and this year marks 5 years of charity and the fourth edition of the ‘Uti Leads the Stars’ charity show. Entertainers Headlining the event include: Desmond Elliot, Cynthia Morgan, Falz The Bad Guy, Toke Makinwa, Mr 2Kay, Niniola, Ruth Kadiri, Temi Dollface, Daniel K Daniel,Toni Tones, Feza from Big Brother Africa, King Dremo and Mai Atafo plus Nollywood actress/trained nurse Kiki Omeli.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Calabar Hall. No 25 Ajoa road,Off Olufemi Street, Off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos
COPA Lagos
At the 2015 edition of COPA Lagos, guests will have the opportunity of previewing contemporary and beachwear collections from top Nigerian designers such as Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, Andrea Iyamah, Okun Beachwear, Tzar and Iconic Invanity. on Sunday December 20, the ‘Shoki’ crooner, Lil Kesh; the ‘Wash’ maestroTekno; ‘The Celebrity Girlfriend’ artiste; Falz, Naeto C, Boj, Ycee will be on stage at the musical concert set to thrill beach soccer fans at Nigeria’s flagship beach soccer tournament.
Date: Friday, December 18 – Sunday, December 20, 2015
Venue: Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello, Victoria Island
Ticket: Day 1 – Regular (N1,000) VIP (N10,000) | Day 2 -Regular (N1,000) VIP (N10,000) | Day 3 – Regular (N1,500) VIP (N15,000)
Black Tears – A Video & Performance By Tito Aderemi-Ibitola
‘Black Tears’ takes the form of highly performative video shorts, climaxing in great emotional upheaval and ending in tears, the video shorts will be accompanied by a live performance piece of the same pattern.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
#BaseWhiteXmasParty
Fresh from being named “Nigeria’s Hottest Artist of 2015” by MTV Base (DStv channel 322), YBNL frontman Olamide is set to headline a roster of superstar artists who will descend on Ikeja City Mall Grounds for the biggest “White Christmas” party ever.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos
SoundCity Urban Blast Festival
It would be a heavy line up with Iyanya, Kiss Daniel, Davido, Victoria Kimani, Reminisce leading a whole bunch of others to the Biggest live Television concert.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Landmark Evet Centre, Oniru Lekki Lagos
Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged
We’re sure by now everyone has heard that Trey Songz will be performing live at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
Zazaii Official Opening
This weekend at Zazaii they’ll be hosting guests at their store for the official opening.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 36, Balarabe Musa Crescent, off Samuel Manuwa, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: cs@zazaii.com
Afropolitan Vibes
Joining BANTU on the main stage at Freedom Park will be Hiphop artist NAETO C, Soul crooner BRYMO and singer/songwriter AYO AWOSIKA. There are also a couple of surprise performances in store for you.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, Lagos Island, Lagos
The Unofficial Wazobia Ciroc Party
Gather around with colleagues, friends and family this Friday to engage with Ciroc Cocktail Splash for an exciting night of non-stop music, food and fun with loads of giveaways.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Sheraton Pool Side, 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos
Chef Imoteda Hosts #Awcabig60 Café
Imoteda is a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef who has long shared her passion for cooking with family and friends before deciding to share it with the world. She’s the Head Chef at “Heels in the Kitchen” and when she’s not in the kitchen where she practically lives, she can be found curled up in bed online shopping for clothes, accessories and most importantly SHOES.
Date: Friday, December 18 & Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Club Cocoon Launch
It’s going to be a total shutdown as the biggest and the first purposed built club in Asaba – Club Cocoon.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Club Cocoon, 3 Ogochukwu Moweta Street off Summit/DLA Road, Asaba, Delta State
The Pink Account & Network Walkathon
The aim of this event is to empower the first three females winners with business tools that they can use to start their own business. There will also be lots of consolation gifts courtesy the Pink Account & Network.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Keystone Bank, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos
Nitro Fight Night
Enjoy a night out at the Nitro club with their Nitro Fight Night every Friday.
Date: Friday, December 18, 2015
Time: 11 PM
Venue: 14 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos
International Designers and Designs Conference
This is a free event and focuses on the business of fashion especially start-ups.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Media Centre, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos
The Big Bang Sales 2015
The aim of the event is to create a fun and value-based end of year shopping experience for both buyers and sellers, where merchants can sell their old stock, slow moving goods, and discounted products at huge discounts to the participants of this event.
Date: Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos
Meet & Greet Michelle Dede
Join the brand ambassador for Emmaus Beauty at a Meet & Greet this weekend.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Medplus, 7 Admiralty Way, Lekki 1, Lagos
Walking in Purpose | Book Reading by Frances Okoro
Join Frances Okoro in a book reading and discussion event this weekend.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 1 PM
Venue: RCCG, The Oasis Library, 3 Keystone Bank Crescent, off Adeyemo Alakija, Victoria Island, Lagos
Delusion | The University Rave
Are you a university student looking to have some fun this Christmas break? Then this is a party you must attend!
Date: Saturday, December 19th, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 17 Adeleke Midas Exquisite, off Allen Road, Ikeja, Lagos
Ticket: Regular – N2000 (Guys), Free (Girls) | VIP – N4000 (Guys), N1000 (Girls)
Don’t Drop The Mic
For those of you who haven’t been to the Don’t Drop The Mic show at Bogobiri House on Saturday nights, DDTM is an Urban Variety Show where performers or artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle rap, perform, battle and improvise on the spot.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 4 PM
Venue: -Nouveau Center 12, Babatunde Jose Rd (Former Festival Road), Off Adetokunbo Ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: 08098711724 | 08157167133
iConcur Concert
The Koko Master – D’banj alongside Alhaji Orezi, Skales and Yung L have been confirmed to join the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa – Timaya and other notable superstars like 2Face Idibia, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr. 2Kay at the most anticipated event to happen in Port Harcourt – iConcur Concert.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 5 PM
Venue: The Hub, 187 Peter Odili Road, Port-Harcourt
Ticket: Regular (Back Row Standing) – N3000 | Regular – (Front Row Standing) – N5000 | VIP – N10,000 | Table – N300,000
Gidi Xmas Concert
GIDI XMAS Concert is a musical concert themed by music, poetry and giving. A Project by IYE Arts and produced by female saxophonist Phebean Tosin Oluwadare.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: AYO Bankole Centre for Arts, 32, Yesufu Sanusi Street, off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos
Ticket: Children – N500 | Students – N1,000 (with valid ID) | Regular – N2,000 | VIP – N5,000
Zazaii presents The Popup Party
Calling all vendors to the Zazaii Pop-up! Join them for a pop-up party to celebrate the revamp of L’espace and launch of Zazaii. This is an opportunity for merchants to exhibit, promote and sell to a new range of clientele.
Date: Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 36, Baralabe Musa Crescent, Off Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: cs@zazaii.com | 09035925562
Maison Fahrenheit 1st Anniversary
After a roller-coaster year, Maison is celebrating its first birthday with a party to celebrate Rue 80; the stylish roof top lounge overlooking the Atlantic Ocean; the Pool bar and culinary contributions of La Spiga; the eclectic ground floor restaurant.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: 09098762063 | info@maisonfahrenheit.com
Hard Rock Café Opening
The Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, opening is an exclusive strictly by invitation event.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 8: 30 PM
Venue: Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Road, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos
The Arena Relaunch
Victoria Island Hot Spot, The Arena formally announces its Re-Launch! Newly renovated ‘The Arena’ boasts of a luxurious & spacious lounge and party spot.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 9 PM
Venue: 3rd Floor Dream Plaza, 7 Bishop Abayode Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
THISEMBER
DJ Cuppy, Sin City and DJ Olu present “THISEMBER” – a string of parties you don’t want to miss.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 10 PM
Venue: Cova Lounge, Mega Plaza, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island
Contact: 08087505579 | sincitylagos@gmail.com
Remy Martin presents “Efya”
Join Ghanaian songstress Efya in Accra this weekend for a fun event.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 10 PM
Venue: Soho, Marina Mall, Airport Road, Accra
Contact: fosuaa@sixthsensemanifesto.com
Nitro Wedding Afterparty
Need to unwind after a wedding on Saturday? Head over to Nitro Club for their Nitro Wedding Afterparty every Saturday.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015
Time: 11 PM
Venue: 14 Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos
Samantha’s presents ‘Lagos Uncorked’ Food Festival
Lagos Uncorked is the premier destination for foodies and wine aficionados. Enjoy food and drink from the best vendors the city has to offer with fun activities from Bouncing Castle to face painting for the children and Outdoor movie screening. Exhibitors get the opportunity to promote and sell their foods or products to a wide variety of guests.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 2, Olawale Daodu off Kingsway road, Ikoyi. Lagos
Eat.Drink.Festival
Eat.Drink.Festival is a one day food and art festival brought to you by Eat.Drink.Lagos and Modé. In a single day, guests will be able to eat and drink from an extensive selection of Lagos’s best food vendors. Check out www.eatdrinkfestival.com to see the full lineup of vendors for the day and their menus.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: MODÉ, 4 Olumo Street, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos
Kidsport Charity Cup Season 7
Kidsport is an interactive kids community using sports and entertainment as a uniting thread for athletes, kids and families. Kidsport, however, puts more emphasis and efforts in bringing the opportunities first to the less priviledged.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Campos Mini Stadium, Joseph Street off Broad Street, Lagos
MAJU Shopping Party
Womenswear brand Maju is more than ready for the holiday season. With the release of its lookbook , and the unveiling of DJ Cuppy as the face of their Holiday Collection, Maju is inviting all shoppers to their Shopping Party this Sunday.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Oriki Spa, 7B Ojo Olobun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
A Place For Reflections | Short Film
#AWCABIG60 presents “A Place for Reflections” – a series of thought invoking short films by acclaimed Nigerian directors.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: A Whitespace Creative Agency, 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Lagos
Christmas Football & Family Day ‘Kick for Love’
The football event will feature two sets of matches. The first match is a kick about by football enthusiasts and fans who attend the event and who would like to ‘Kick for Love.’
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: COD Football Turf, City of David Road, off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria lsland
Kubis Fabric | Grand Opening
With the holidays around the corner, there’s bound to be non-stop celebrations and partying. Be part of the official opening of the Kubis Fabric Lekki Showroom.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 11 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos
Contact: 08067499768 | 01-2933865
Grill At The Pent | Party 99
Grill At The Pent is celebrating their 99th party this Sunday!
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The Penthouse, Megaplaza, Victoria Island, Lagos
Nnenna & Friends End of the Year Show
All is set for the Nnenna & Friends End of Year Show 2015. Hosted by Nnenna, the Nnenna & Friends Live Show comes up on special occasions every year and remains an avenue to entertain children, teens and their families; while discovering talents inherent in children as well as give corporate bodies an opportunity to have direct contact with their target audience.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos
Contact: 08173147426 | 08166261805
Koyesax Concert
For Koye Sax, music has always been a therapeutic and enabling force which promotes 360 degree communication and empowering links across humankind and to win more souls for Jesus. To heal the blind and sick and perform signs and wonders.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: N10,000 | N25,000
Private Launch of 24 x Cuppy Collection
Join DJ Cuppy as she launches the limited edition “Cupcake Collection”.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 3 Ogbunike Street, off Wole Olateju street ( Near Angle Villa ) Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
#BeatFMChristmasConcert
Nigeria’s hottest radio station, Beat FM has unveiled a shocking lineup of UK Grime music superstars to perform at the Beat FM Christmas Concert. Headlining the lineup are Multiple MOBO award winner Skepta and 2014 MOBO Best Grime Artiste winner Stormzy. Joining them on the bill are Grime duo Krept and Konan whose single “Certified” featuring Rick Ross is gaining worldwide airplay.
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: N5,000 | N20,000 | N500,000 | N1,000,000
Contact: 08033085331
Chef Jeff Hosts #AWCABIG60 Café
Jeff stumbled into cooking as a passion from his days in self-catered accommodation at university in the UK. He went from knowing nothing to engaging his new university housemates in sampling different exciting dishes he had to offer. His goal for any diner is to deliver on key elements: sweet, kick, zing!
Date: Sunday, December 20, 2015
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: A Whitespace Creative Agency, 58 Raymond Njoku Road, Lagos
10th ASF Memorial Christmas Concert 2015
The 10th Anniversary Christmas Concert will take place in the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre. Two performances will hold; a matinee and an evening performance.
Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Time: 2:30 PM | 6:30 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: Children – N5,000 | Adult – N10,000
Music Meets Runway
The 5th Edition of Music Meets Runway 2015 takes place at the Eko Hotel & Suites. Organised by Le Reve Events, the annual MMR celebration, which has been running since 2011 fuses the best of fashion and music in Africa, bringing together some of Africa’s finest creative artists and showcasing their talents to a huge audience.
Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: General – N5,000 | VIP – N30,000 | Gold VIP – N100,000
Hands on Masterclass
D’Artiste by Dodos presents the first “Hands-on Makeup Masterclass” for all makeup professionals and non-professionals hosted by award winning makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara.
Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Le Paris Hotel, 16 Babatunde Dabiri Street,Off Awkuzu Street Lekki Phase 1
Ticket: N15,000
Contact: 08139340801 | dartistebydodos@gmail.com
Adiah Music and Freedom Hall Nigeria’s Night of Poetry
Join Adiah Music and Freedom Hall Nigeria for a night of great music & poetry in great atmosphere! This event will be in support of Acts of Love charity. Artists on the night include MoAdiah, Kaline, Isaac Gerald, Phrance, Honey Adum, Nana Aisha and many more.
Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Time: 6:30 PM
Venue: BBQ ‘R’ US, 6 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Tickets: 1500 Naira
Contact: 08083858148 | 08124069628
Access Mavin Concert
It’s happening for the first time in Africa, right here in Lagos. Access Bank teams up with Mavin Records to present the AccessMavin Concert! This concert will headline all the stars in the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.
Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Ticket: N499 (Via PayCapture)
Butterscotch Evenings
Following years of successfully hosting Lagos to one of the most exquisite dining and world class entertainment experiences, Butterscotch Evenings is back!
Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
Lagos Shutdown Party
Buzz Live presents Lagos Shutdown Party – A Christmas Eve Edition. Come party with your favourite celebrities and Top DJs from the U.S, UK and Nigeria.
Date: Thursday, December 24, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: 08096448289
Naija Food And Drinks Fair
The Food & Drinks Fair is conceptualized to be a platform to satisfy the demand and lack in quality and nutritious meals for consumers and food lovers at the Elegushi beach this Christmas season.
Date: Friday, December 25 – Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 9 AM
Venue: The Deck Beach Bar, Elegushi Beach, Lekki, Lagos
Chill Time @ The Arena
Enjoy the Christmas edition of Chill Time at the Arena Sports Bar & Lounge this weekend.
Date: Saturday, December 26, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Dream Plaza, 7 Bishop Abayode Cole, Off Ademola Adetokunbo, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: 08093944257
#NAYAParty2015
Nigerian American Mothers for Youth Advancement (NAMYA) is inviting Young Adults to a night of entertainment, music and dance, celebrating the holidays with NAYA (Nigerian American Young Adults).
Date: Saturday, December 26, 2015
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 76 Industrial Highway, Essington, P.A. 19029
2015 African Kids And Teens Fashion Week
The African Kids and Teens Fashion Week is an event created to showcase the best of African fashion for kids and teenagers. The first edition was held in 2014, where kids and teenagers alike rocked the runway, while designers display incredible fashion outfits for kids and teenagers.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Mauve 21 Event Center, Adeoyo Junction, Ring-Road, Ibadan
Cointreau SUNDAZE
If you are a certified BellaNaijarian, you will know that BN is turning 10 in 2016. Leading up to our milestone year, we kickstarted our celebration with the super successful #BBNWonderland and now get ready for SUNDAZE.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Date: 1 PM
Venue: Maison Fahrenheit, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: RSVP@bellanaija.com
Fashion Cookout
Come and be Part of the Biggest Popup Fashion and Food Fair on Victoria Island.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Club N-tyce 1310 Karimu Kotun Street Victoria Island
PTS Concert
All dressed up with nowhere to go? Then bring your friends to the PTS Concert to experience powerful ministrations featuring the talents of Cobhams, Femi Jacobs, Saco, Okiki Jesu, Judah Theatre and many more.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The New Multipurpose Hall, Federal College of Education, St Finbarrs College Road, Akoka
Let’s Talk | Forum
Let’s Talk is an open networking and discussion forum targeted at young Nigerians, 25 and above. Imagine a space with hundred other young professionals, entrepreneurs, wives, husbands, parents like you, amazing cocktail food, drinks, classic lounge music and quality discussions about the things that affect your everyday life as an adult living in Nigeria – that’s what Let’s Talk is.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Social Place, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: N2,000
Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC 2)
Olamide who has been releasing hits after hits since 2013 held the first edition of the concert in December 2014, at the expo centre of the Eko hotel and suites. It was rated the most anticipated concert in December 2014, being a concert circled around a single artist during the festive period (December).
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: Regular – N7,000 | VIP – N25,000
2015 Top Naija Music Awards Nominees Concert/Party
The night that we all have been waiting for is finally here, the second edition of the 2015 Top Naija Music Awards Nominees Concert/Party. And this time, it is bigger, classier and better.
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2015
Time: 7 PM
Venue: BBQ R US, 6 Akin Olugbade, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos
Kakadu | Musical
“Kakadu the Musical” is an exciting and spectacular musical play on love, conflict, friendship and tragedy. It is an exciting, inspirational and moving experience that uses Kakadu, the famous nightclub of the sixties as a backdrop for an era, which gave birth to wonderful music and the distinctive social life that followed the birthing of a young nation.
Date: Tuesday, December 29 & Wednesday, December 30, 2015 | Friday, January 1 – Sunday, January 3, 2016
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos
Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | VIP – N20,000
Wizkid Live in Concert
Multiple award winning act, Wizkid will be headlining the spectacular Industry Night Special edition.
Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | VIP – N20,000
Wakaa The Musical
Wakaa The Musical is a play about the trials, successes and experiences of six young graduates with varied background, a wager between them after graduation has a twist when the realities of life and the folly of their choices hit them. Eventually they reunite, coming full circle.
Date: Wednesday, December 30 – Sunday, January 3, 2016
Time: 1 PM | 3 PM | 4 PM | 5 PM | 7:30 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: Regular – N5,000 | Standard – N10,000 | VIP – N25,000 | Gold VIP – N50,000
Headies 2015
The annual event, which recognizes the talents of Nigerian music stars and rewards them in grand style is expected to attract the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s entertainment industry including superstar musicians, A-list Nollywood artistes, media personalities and many others.
Date: Wednesday, December 30th, 2015
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos
__________________________________________________________________________________________
BellaNaija.com is not responsible for the organization or further promotion of these events, neither do we have a stake in their sales or popularity. Inclusion in “Events This Weekend” is Free. Contact – adsales (at) bellanaija.com on or before Wednesday every week if you will like your event to be included. Note that BN reserves the right to choose which events are featured. “Pay to attend” parties attract a fee.
LAGOSIANS CARRY GO!!!!! NA ONLY UNA
Bella Nwanne you have made it this Christmas o ?! See ads…wow!!
Dodo, can you not see “Inclusion in events this weekend is free” at the bottom?
and can’t you also see… “Pay to attend” parties attract a fee.”
Wow
My People, please try and see “The Chibok Girls: Our Story” at MUSON center this weekend.
lots and lots of fun for LAGOSIANS. Abuja, una too dey fall hand, na to dey form fake fake nonsense una sabi
Events are now big time money making business!
Someone should start a business as “Events Organizer” in Lagos and make sure to invite all the well known Bella Naija photo loving party hoppers have a “red carpet”with a background on some dingy wall for photographs, and you’ll be doing break dance to the bank every weekend.
Just a tip for the unemployed Naija youth carrying CV around…and do not forget to advertise on BN too, hehehe.
You’re welcome…Muuaaa 🙂