04.12.2015 at By BellaNaija.com 46 Comments
YAY! Thanks! I’m at work right now, but this is great.
Thanks BN.
Same here (at work, that is. It was awesome!
God bless Bella naija for carrying it live..i’m super excited for watching it live!
Abeg o wit which data wld someone watch dis programme dat lasts for ova 5hours…Abeg which channel is showing is live make I watch am dere..lol
Channel 199 on Dstv
Dstv channel 199 is showing this live
“see His glory…feels like heaven on earth”
#Jesusisking #Jesusisboss
imela..imela..okaka..onyekuruwa…
all stronghold of satan over this nation, Nigeria, be broken now in Jesus name!
Amen!!!
So why do we fly in international worship artistes and pay them millions to sing?
Aren’t there Nigerian worship artistes that we can use?
Even if it is to bring them in from UK/US, but lets use our own…
Why must we “Don Moen, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, Micah Stampley” amongst others
There’s thousands of talented and anointed NIGERIAN gospel artistes looking for work.. Please lets use our own instead of always borrowing from abroad
Seriously? I have no words for you. Did you miss the local artists limed up? Frank Edwards, midnight crew ,chioma Jesus, apkororo and a host of others. There is nothing wrong a global standard.
Jesus is internationa!
Word!!!
There’s always that one person…
For your mind now you were preaching sense. Lol
i hope all your stuffs are made locally though…and by locally i mean made in Nigeria? cos if we must complain a.k.a throw stones we must be sure we aren’t found wanting when weighed on the scale. Cos i mean, why wear imported clothes,even if it’s ok, why not weare made in Nigeria shoes,bags,perfumes etc, i mean there are very good ones too u know? Eat only Nigerian made foods and hey that does not include pasta.
@ak….there’s always one …lol thank God you can’t claim its your money they used to bring them as the concert is free over half the songs sang in nigerian churches are by american gospel artists sha so take a seat and enjoy the concert ok?
I don’t understand midnight crew performance. Maybe it is because i am watching it online. SPIRITUALLY NOT FEELING IT!!
I am not against Prayer o! But did you have to bring POLITICS INTO THIS EVENT?
We pray against DIVORCE. AMEN.
Great job, Frank Edwards.
I FEEL IT, FRANK EDWARD. OGHENE DOH
Thank you lord. This is what a concert should be like. I swear if house on the rock charges 5k for this, people will pay for it. This is quality. No lip syncing and shouting too much, in the name of performing/singing. The secular artist in Nigeria have a long way. Frank edwards performance gave me crazy guzebumps.
This is my first time of leaving a comment on #BellaNaija after years of of following your site.
Thanks a lot for the live streaming, this was what i really need right now in my life because i’m waiting on the Lord for a successful/safe delivery not only for me; but to all pregnant women.
There is peace in being in God’s presence even at the comfort of your home.
Love this concert. Don Moen’s performance is so good right now. I caught the end of Frank Edwards’. Did he perform Mma Mma?
God bless u. I am so lifted tonight .
I WILL SING- THROUGH THE SORROW AND THE PAIN. THANK YOU LORD.
I FEEL YOU DON MOEN
Thanks U BN for this is Marvelous work u covered. I LOVE my people.. E-crush for Frank Edwards. *winks*
Thank you so much, you’ve made my night!
I’m watching the experience on DSTV and it feels so good to experience God’s presence through worship.
Thanks BellaNaija, you are awesome…..
Praise God forever. Thank you Bella naija for airing live. I am viewing from the UK and enjoying the Experience 10
can we just commend them for the quality of the live streaming.
Thank you so much for this Bellanaija. Was able to stream from NY and was blessed immensely! God bless you guys!
God bless you BN!?
Thanks Bella!
Joining the party!!
God bless you immensely!
What a way to end this stressful week.
Thanks Bella Niaja. May God heal our land!
The stream is offline!!!
Bawling my eyes out. It was exremely beautiful while it lasted.
Why is the stream offline now
Pls this stream isn’t working again. Can someone help
So glad to see Christians gather here and the concert.
We are preparing for the birth of our one and only saviour.
Our Saviour has been born already. Around two thousand years ago, to be precise. What are you referring to?
Dis is ow a concert shld be dne no lip syncing, great sound, live streaming wasn’t in slowmo, God bless the organisers of #TheExperience10
Wonderful program. Soo inspiring
pls pls pls pls, i wana watch dis buh its offline…. BN do something i beg u