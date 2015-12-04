BellaNaija

  • SugaMama December 4, 2015 at 8:37 pm

    YAY! Thanks! I’m at work right now, but this is great.
    Thanks BN.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Nene December 6, 2015 at 12:56 pm

      Same here (at work, that is. It was awesome!

      Love this! 2
  • Ladi Michael December 4, 2015 at 9:02 pm

    God bless Bella naija for carrying it live..i’m super excited for watching it live!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • divora December 4, 2015 at 9:06 pm

    Abeg o wit which data wld someone watch dis programme dat lasts for ova 5hours…Abeg which channel is showing is live make I watch am dere..lol

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Sanctified December 4, 2015 at 10:06 pm

      Channel 199 on Dstv

      Love this! 2
    • Tumi December 4, 2015 at 10:39 pm

      Dstv channel 199 is showing this live

      Love this! 3
  • *curious* December 4, 2015 at 9:14 pm

    “see His glory…feels like heaven on earth”

    #Jesusisking #Jesusisboss

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • *curious* December 4, 2015 at 9:23 pm

    imela..imela..okaka..onyekuruwa…

    all stronghold of satan over this nation, Nigeria, be broken now in Jesus name!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • ak December 4, 2015 at 9:47 pm

    So why do we fly in international worship artistes and pay them millions to sing?

    Aren’t there Nigerian worship artistes that we can use?
    Even if it is to bring them in from UK/US, but lets use our own…

    Why must we “Don Moen, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, Micah Stampley” amongst others

    There’s thousands of talented and anointed NIGERIAN gospel artistes looking for work.. Please lets use our own instead of always borrowing from abroad

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • cleo December 4, 2015 at 11:27 pm

      Seriously? I have no words for you. Did you miss the local artists limed up? Frank Edwards, midnight crew ,chioma Jesus, apkororo and a host of others. There is nothing wrong a global standard.

      Love this! 59
    • Segi December 4, 2015 at 11:35 pm

      Jesus is internationa!

      Love this! 82
    • o December 4, 2015 at 11:42 pm

      Word!!!

      Love this! 15
    • Sheri December 5, 2015 at 12:39 am

      There’s always that one person…

      For your mind now you were preaching sense. Lol

      Love this! 46
    • ak December 5, 2015 at 9:10 am

      i hope all your stuffs are made locally though…and by locally i mean made in Nigeria? cos if we must complain a.k.a throw stones we must be sure we aren’t found wanting when weighed on the scale. Cos i mean, why wear imported clothes,even if it’s ok, why not weare made in Nigeria shoes,bags,perfumes etc, i mean there are very good ones too u know? Eat only Nigerian made foods and hey that does not include pasta.

      Love this! 13
    • teetee December 5, 2015 at 11:42 am

      @ak….there’s always one …lol thank God you can’t claim its your money they used to bring them as the concert is free over half the songs sang in nigerian churches are by american gospel artists sha so take a seat and enjoy the concert ok?

      Love this! 6
  • mildvoice December 4, 2015 at 10:04 pm

    I don’t understand midnight crew performance. Maybe it is because i am watching it online. SPIRITUALLY NOT FEELING IT!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ME December 4, 2015 at 10:19 pm

    I am not against Prayer o! But did you have to bring POLITICS INTO THIS EVENT?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ME December 4, 2015 at 10:27 pm

    We pray against DIVORCE. AMEN.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • mildvoice December 4, 2015 at 10:38 pm

    Great job, Frank Edwards.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • mildvoice December 4, 2015 at 10:41 pm

    I FEEL IT, FRANK EDWARD. OGHENE DOH

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Chiemeka Ugo December 4, 2015 at 10:48 pm

    Thank you lord. This is what a concert should be like. I swear if house on the rock charges 5k for this, people will pay for it. This is quality. No lip syncing and shouting too much, in the name of performing/singing. The secular artist in Nigeria have a long way. Frank edwards performance gave me crazy guzebumps.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • AngellikiRomas December 4, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    This is my first time of leaving a comment on #BellaNaija after years of of following your site.
    Thanks a lot for the live streaming, this was what i really need right now in my life because i’m waiting on the Lord for a successful/safe delivery not only for me; but to all pregnant women.
    There is peace in being in God’s presence even at the comfort of your home.

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • laila December 4, 2015 at 11:18 pm

    Love this concert. Don Moen’s performance is so good right now. I caught the end of Frank Edwards’. Did he perform Mma Mma?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Nma December 4, 2015 at 11:24 pm

    God bless u. I am so lifted tonight .

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • mildvoice December 4, 2015 at 11:25 pm

    I WILL SING- THROUGH THE SORROW AND THE PAIN. THANK YOU LORD.

    I FEEL YOU DON MOEN

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ATL’s finest December 4, 2015 at 11:34 pm

    Thanks U BN for this is Marvelous work u covered. I LOVE my people.. E-crush for Frank Edwards. *winks*

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Dozie December 4, 2015 at 11:40 pm

    Thank you so much, you’ve made my night!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Bee December 5, 2015 at 12:08 am

    I’m watching the experience on DSTV and it feels so good to experience God’s presence through worship.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ebere December 5, 2015 at 12:44 am

    Thanks BellaNaija, you are awesome…..

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Antonia HarryEbhos December 5, 2015 at 1:08 am

    Praise God forever. Thank you Bella naija for airing live. I am viewing from the UK and enjoying the Experience 10

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • delta geh December 5, 2015 at 2:33 am

    can we just commend them for the quality of the live streaming.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Sandra December 5, 2015 at 2:58 am

    Thank you so much for this Bellanaija. Was able to stream from NY and was blessed immensely! God bless you guys!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Jom December 5, 2015 at 3:04 am

    God bless you BN!?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Clara December 5, 2015 at 3:05 am

    Thanks Bella!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • californiabawlar December 5, 2015 at 3:06 am

    Joining the party!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Clara December 5, 2015 at 3:06 am

    God bless you immensely!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • nnenne December 5, 2015 at 3:09 am

    What a way to end this stressful week.
    Thanks Bella Niaja. May God heal our land!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • SUSU December 5, 2015 at 3:58 am

    The stream is offline!!!
    Bawling my eyes out. It was exremely beautiful while it lasted.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Tom Onaks December 5, 2015 at 4:11 am

    Why is the stream offline now

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Onaks December 5, 2015 at 4:38 am

    Pls this stream isn’t working again. Can someone help

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Lol December 5, 2015 at 5:41 am

    So glad to see Christians gather here and the concert.

    We are preparing for the birth of our one and only saviour.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • molarah December 5, 2015 at 10:24 pm

      Our Saviour has been born already. Around two thousand years ago, to be precise. What are you referring to?

      Love this! 3
  • Mo81 December 5, 2015 at 8:47 am

    Dis is ow a concert shld be dne no lip syncing, great sound, live streaming wasn’t in slowmo, God bless the organisers of #TheExperience10

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • nellycious December 5, 2015 at 9:14 pm

    Wonderful program. Soo inspiring

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Chacha December 9, 2015 at 9:18 am

    pls pls pls pls, i wana watch dis buh its offline…. BN do something i beg u

    Love this! 2 Reply
