New Video: J’odie – I Lost My Mind

Interestingly, J’odie‘s new video is for her song “I Lost My Mind” which featured on her 2012 album – African Woman.
This means good music is timeless, right?
The DUN Entertainment artiste who recently got married to Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, David Nnaji is a one-time finalist at the premier season of Idols West Africa.
The song, I Lost My Mind was produced by Wole Oni for DUN Entertanment and the video was shot in Lagos by Coby.
The song has a nice vibe to it. The video is also nice. I just couldn’t help starring at her hair. Looks lovely.
Ahhn J’odie after how many years?? You don turn Adele?
Anyways, This song is beautiful, Meaningful and Wonderful..
Thanks
Thank you.
Like seriously…”the song has a nice vibe to it”…will you be dancing to this kind of song?!?how about the way you felt…”the song made me sober”….
I loooove Jodie,been a huge fan from Idols days. I was sad the day she got evicted.
This Jodie’s pix cover looks like Chukky d little horrible doll.
Nice art and act!
Ermmmmm
I had to buy her album years and had it misplaced. Sure getting another copy.
J’odie is still J’odie – a treasure.
Abeg no rost ya mind nah, na wetin? Jesus loves you.
Lovely song and video as usual. But not sure I appreciate the self harm (arm cutting) and attempted suicide (drowning in the bath) depicted in the video. As a doctor working in psychiatry, I am aware that some unwell youngsters can copy such behaviour.
Agreed.
Either remove that gruesome bit (it’s really like one second) or handle it, frame it as “don’t do this” before unleashing it on the public. I think that’s standard o.
Thanks Tosin.
Thanks for your comment and highlighting your concern.
J’odie is such a phenomenal artist! Running to purchase her album pronto.
Thanks, you can buy online, itunes, amazon etc
I love the song and video but I don’t get what it is about. Nice one though