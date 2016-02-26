BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Video: J’odie – I Lost My Mind

26.02.2016 at By 17 Comments

Interestingly, J’odie‘s new video is for her song “I Lost My Mind” which featured on her 2012 album – African Woman.

This means good music is timeless, right?

The DUN Entertainment artiste who recently got married to Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, David Nnaji is a one-time finalist at the premier season of Idols West Africa.

The song, I Lost My Mind was produced by Wole Oni for DUN Entertanment and the video was shot in Lagos by Coby.

Comment  17

Tagged With: Filed Under: Music

17 Comments on New Video: J’odie – I Lost My Mind
  • the other Ebere February 26, 2016 at 8:10 am

    The song has a nice vibe to it. The video is also nice. I just couldn’t help starring at her hair. Looks lovely.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • LeryQuess February 26, 2016 at 8:43 am

    Ahhn J’odie after how many years?? You don turn Adele?
    Anyways, This song is beautiful, Meaningful and Wonderful..
    Thanks

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Olams February 26, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Like seriously…”the song has a nice vibe to it”…will you be dancing to this kind of song?!?how about the way you felt…”the song made me sober”….

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Sha sha February 26, 2016 at 9:32 am

    I loooove Jodie,been a huge fan from Idols days. I was sad the day she got evicted.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Mimi May February 26, 2016 at 9:39 am

    This Jodie’s pix cover looks like Chukky d little horrible doll.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Tolu February 26, 2016 at 9:41 am

    Nice art and act!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • jay February 26, 2016 at 11:36 am

    Ermmmmm

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Spunky February 26, 2016 at 11:48 pm

    I had to buy her album years and had it misplaced. Sure getting another copy.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Tosin February 27, 2016 at 5:46 am

    J’odie is still J’odie – a treasure.
    Abeg no rost ya mind nah, na wetin? Jesus loves you.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Kiki February 27, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    Lovely song and video as usual. But not sure I appreciate the self harm (arm cutting) and attempted suicide (drowning in the bath) depicted in the video. As a doctor working in psychiatry, I am aware that some unwell youngsters can copy such behaviour.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Tosin February 29, 2016 at 3:48 am

      Agreed.
      Either remove that gruesome bit (it’s really like one second) or handle it, frame it as “don’t do this” before unleashing it on the public. I think that’s standard o.

      Love this! 14
    • David March 1, 2016 at 10:02 pm

      Thanks Tosin.

      Love this! 11
    • David March 1, 2016 at 10:02 pm

      Thanks for your comment and highlighting your concern.

      Love this! 11
  • David Nwachukwu February 27, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    J’odie is such a phenomenal artist! Running to purchase her album pronto.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • David March 1, 2016 at 10:02 pm

      Thanks, you can buy online, itunes, amazon etc

      Love this! 11
  • amara August 11, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    I love the song and video but I don’t get what it is about. Nice one though

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija