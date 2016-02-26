New Video: J’odie – I Lost My Mind

Interestingly, J’odie‘s new video is for her song “I Lost My Mind” which featured on her 2012 album – African Woman.

This means good music is timeless, right?

The DUN Entertainment artiste who recently got married to Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, David Nnaji is a one-time finalist at the premier season of Idols West Africa.

The song, I Lost My Mind was produced by Wole Oni for DUN Entertanment and the video was shot in Lagos by Coby.