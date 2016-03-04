Abductors of Three Secondary School Girls Reduce Ransom from ₦200 to ₦20 Million

The abductors of the three school girls from Babington Macaulay Seminary School have reduced the ransom they earlier demanded from to 20 million Naira. They had earlier demanded 200 million Naira – click here for more.

This information was made known through one of the parents of the girls who said he was contacted at about 2.00 am on Thursday 3rd March, 2016.

One of the girls who escaped kidnap, narrated her ordeal saying they were reading for their tests at night when they suddenly heard gunshots, the scared students started running to their hostels but unfortunately for the three girls, they were held caught by the four harmed men who attacked the school that night.

Father of one of the kidnapped girls Venerable Victor Ayo Olusa, said they are praying for their release.

The cleric, who is also the Executive Secretary, Lagos Anglican School Management Board, which oversees the running of the schools owned by the Anglican communion, including BMJS, said,

“The update is that they are still in the kidnappers den and we are trusting God; and the church is praying and the security agencies are working. We are putting our faith in God.”

However reports have it that one of the girls is ill as opposed to earlier reports that all the girls are healthy.

Some of the parents have taken their wards home while others who spoke with news men said they will join the school in praying for the release of the girls.

Lagos State Police Command stated that investigation as well as rescue efforts were still ongoing. It, however, did not explain the form of the rescue operation, saying it could jeopardize efforts made so far.

The Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has assured that the girls will be found soon.

