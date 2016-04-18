Beyoncé Teases us Some More in the New ‘Lemonade’ Trailer | Watch

Just days after teasing us with a snippet of ‘Lemonade’ (click here if you missed that), Beyoncé has released the official trailer on HBO!
In the trailer, Queen Bey speaks phrases including, “The past, and the present merge to meet us here,” “What are you hiding?,” “Why can’t you see me?,” “You’re the love of my life,” and “Wrap your legs around me.”
Sadly, we still have to wait till April 23rd for the exclusive world premiere event on HBO at 9PM.
Watch the full trailer here:
ANTI intro anyone?
After all this gra gra now, it will still be something weak. ‘yawn’.
she’s always copying people
Beyoncé is lucky to have people love her bcos this woman is so overrated been out of true creativity for a while now. She will sh*t and her fans will still praise her. She releases ok music. And her fashion line is average. Why spend that much on sportswear when there are better affordable lines. Oh, bcos it’s beyonce. Gerrarahia.
gbam
She’s the queen, say whatever that comes to your brain, She remains QUEENBEY! So sharap
Feels like a scary movie trailer
Bey pls give remember to give credit to whomever you steal from this time around. just saying.
shes fading away in my head. use to be a die hard fan. now im just like whatever. shes to proud and rude in my opinion. every celebrity that launches a line comes to the event. but no shes like just put it out my stinging bees will buy them. smh!!! ivy park abi ivy wetin shes selling, she dint even appear in one store nationwide. boring individual….