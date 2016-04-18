Beyoncé Teases us Some More in the New ‘Lemonade’ Trailer | Watch

Just days after teasing us with a snippet of ‘Lemonade’ (click here if you missed that), Beyoncé has released the official trailer on HBO!

In the trailer, Queen Bey speaks phrases including, “The past, and the present merge to meet us here,” “What are you hiding?,” “Why can’t you see me?,” “You’re the love of my life,” and “Wrap your legs around me.”

Sadly, we still have to wait till April 23rd for the exclusive world premiere event on HBO at 9PM.

Watch the full trailer here: