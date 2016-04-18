BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Beyoncé Teases us Some More in the New ‘Lemonade’ Trailer | Watch

18.04.2016 at By 8 Comments

Just days after teasing us with a snippet of  ‘Lemonade’ (click here if you missed that)Beyoncé has released the official trailer on HBO!

In the trailer, Queen Bey speaks phrases including, “The past, and the present merge to meet us here,” “What are you hiding?,” “Why can’t you see me?,” “You’re the love of my life,” and “Wrap your legs around me.”

Sadly, we still have to wait till April 23rd for the exclusive world premiere event on HBO at 9PM.

Watch the full trailer here:

 

8 Comments on Beyoncé Teases us Some More in the New ‘Lemonade’ Trailer | Watch
  • mimi April 18, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    ANTI intro anyone?
    After all this gra gra now, it will still be something weak. ‘yawn’.

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • nene April 18, 2016 at 1:45 pm

      she’s always copying people

      Love this! 17
  • Jade April 18, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    Beyoncé is lucky to have people love her bcos this woman is so overrated been out of true creativity for a while now. She will sh*t and her fans will still praise her. She releases ok music. And her fashion line is average. Why spend that much on sportswear when there are better affordable lines. Oh, bcos it’s beyonce. Gerrarahia.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Prince April 18, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    She’s the queen, say whatever that comes to your brain, She remains QUEENBEY! So sharap

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Osaretin April 18, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    Feels like a scary movie trailer

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • swagg1 April 18, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    Bey pls give remember to give credit to whomever you steal from this time around. just saying.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • ty April 18, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    shes fading away in my head. use to be a die hard fan. now im just like whatever. shes to proud and rude in my opinion. every celebrity that launches a line comes to the event. but no shes like just put it out my stinging bees will buy them. smh!!! ivy park abi ivy wetin shes selling, she dint even appear in one store nationwide. boring individual….

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija