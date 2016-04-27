Dakota Johnson says she is so ‘Over’ her Racy ‘Fifty Shades’ Scenes in the Latest Interview Magazine Edition

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Actress, 26-year-old Dakota Johnson actress is super sexy on the cover of the latest edition of Interview Magazine.

In the magazine, Dakota revealed her feelings about about stripping down for the hot moments on the ‘Fifty Shades movie that shot her to limelight.

Here’s an excerpt of what she said in the magazine:

On her life

“I still feel like I don’t know what I’m doing. Like, I’m unsure of what my life will be like. I mean, I have such an obsession with making movies that I probably will always do that. But sometimes my life can feel so suffocating, and then it can feel so massive, like I don’t have a handle on it at all, and I don’t know where it’s going or what I’m going to do. Right now, I’m known for making movies. And I wonder if that’s it. I don’t know. It doesn’t feel like it to me.”

On if her dad watches her sex scenes

“No! God, no. Thank God. Well, we’re not having actual sex. But I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight right now, and I’m over it.”

On not watching TV

I missed the television train at some point. I don’t know what happened, but now I’ve created a complex about it. I’m missing out on what everybody’s watching, and now I can’t even begin to think about starting to watch a television show because it’s been so long. I don’t even have a Netflix account.”

Check out her full interview here