BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Find out Who Tops the Chart on Episode 6 of “The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo”

19.04.2016 at By 2 Comments

Top 12 countdown3

On this week’s episode of The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo, there’s a lot more new music! Cobhams Asuquo and his team made a lot of serious adjustments in this new episode.

You want to find out, give it a listen here:

 

2 Comments on Find out Who Tops the Chart on Episode 6 of “The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo”
  • Lala April 20, 2016 at 3:53 am

    refreshing!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Wale April 20, 2016 at 7:50 am

    I would really appreciate it if the list can be read without opening the link……Please

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija