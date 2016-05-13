BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

I Prostrated Before Obasanjo, He Has Forgiven Me – Doyin Okupe

13.05.2016 at By 11 Comments

Doyin Okupe - June 2014 - BellaNaija.comDoyin Okupe who was a former Media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo has settled their differences.

Okupe said in a Facebook post on Friday that he prostrated before Obasanjo, pleading earnestly for forgiveness.

Okupe who criticised Obasanjo in defence of Jonathan during the latter’s tenure as president, said that Obasanjo scolded him before finally forgiving him. He said that they both embraced and kissed each other.

Read his post below:

Last Sunday, in the company of some friends I met with Baba Obasanjo principally to try and settle and resolve the misunderstanding that has existed between Baba and I since I joined the Jonathan’s Administration.

Vintage Baba, he descended on me heavily and vented his anger copiously.

I prostrated and held his feet as a well trained Yoruba man and pleaded earnestly for his forgiveness, occasionally given short explanations for areas I considered my actions were misunderstood.

Also typical of Baba, ever willing to forgive a repentant son, we embraced, I even kissed him as a loving son.

Politics sometimes is such a bad business, you hurt your friends and even benefactors, but its all that is well that ends well.

11 Comments on I Prostrated Before Obasanjo, He Has Forgiven Me – Doyin Okupe
  • Lola May 13, 2016 at 6:26 pm

    Very important at this time,to go and beg baba,ffk his in prison,the only option left to try and save the big stomach,Buari will be back soon,and could probably be more ruthless,now that Dodgy Dave chameleon let him know they are all fantastically corrupt criminals.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • word May 13, 2016 at 6:34 pm

    For your own good, avoid him still. From antecedents, that man does not really let go.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Scoff May 13, 2016 at 6:41 pm

    Spineless twerp

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • ada May 13, 2016 at 6:52 pm

    The word “shame” does not exist in the dictionary of our politicians!

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Iris May 13, 2016 at 7:43 pm

      Exactly what I was thinking.

      Love this! 11
  • Just my 1 Cents May 13, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    Is he your God? Please fear God instead.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Taju May 13, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Broda Agbaya – Alai Ni Tiju

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • pretty May 13, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    This man gets even more stupid as the days go bye. Such a whimp! Is repulsive.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • xxxx May 13, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    who is he??
    Neva hrd of him

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • swagg1 May 14, 2016 at 12:57 am

    It wont save you from going to the big house

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Fleur May 14, 2016 at 5:14 am

    What is new? Human worship. When one human being is larger than the maker of mankind and men lay prostrate at his feet. It would be nice to hear that someone like Okupe went to the altar of the living God and actually laid down and pleaded forgiveness. Will probably never happen. Sigh

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija