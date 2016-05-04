Janet Jackson is Pregnant with her First Child for Husband Wissam Al Mana

49-year-old Janet Jackson is reportedly pregnant with her first child! The entertainer has been married to Wissam Al Mana since 2012, and this will be the couple’s first child.
According to ET, a source has confirmed that Janet is pregnant, just two weeks before she celebrates her 50th birthday.
Just last month, Janet postponed her tour and posted a video saying she was planning her family. Watch the video here if you missed it!
If the news turns out to be true, Congratulations to Janet and her husband.
Credit: ET
Well done. Delay is not denial.
They’ll make some cute babies
I’m happy for Janet. Every woman deserves to experience motherhood no matter her age.
It just reeks me when ignorant ppl start calling women of 36 e.g Linda Ikeja old and nearing menopause
It’s same ppl dat put women under pressure once dey hit 30 then they becum desperate and marry d next available man.
Even me dat I got married at 31 sum dumb ppl were telln me I shld consider freezing my eggs.
I’m just so happy for Janet, don’t blame her for prosponing the tour, pregnancy at 49 may be high risk.
congrats to ms Jackson.
but it’s not healthy getting pregnant in ur 50’s. down syndrome, complications etc
Oh SHUT UP!
As long as there is God, that baby will be fine.
At first, fools like you said it’s not possible.
Now that its shown to be possible, fools like you say its not healthy, if the baby turns out health, what discouraging ignorant excuse will you make then??? Probably that the baby is not a real baby?
Insecured men like you must be getting a jack off from trying to instill the ticking-womb fear in women!! Una carry the wahala for head like bread!
Shut up. I’m sure she knows the risk involved and I’m sure she has the best doctors by her side to ensure a safe pregnancy. Women in their 20s experience the same risks and yes I know it’s higher for older women but advances in science and healthy lifestyles has defied all these things.
That’s Mrs.
Hello Bruno! My mother had me at 50, the last of 9 children and I am highly intelligent,an achiever in all areas of my life back to back from kindergarten to a high level professional woman! The race is not to the swift my dear and my mother is alive and well enjoying the fruit of her labor.
So ladies take your time,if you get proposed to at 21, cool,31 ,fantastic,41 ,excellent,even 51,awesome! Just different strokes for different folks. God bless all men and women out there, who are looking to get married! Hold on to your faith, believe and receive in Jesus Name!Amen!!!
Congratulations Janet!!!
God bless you for this comment. You made my day
My comment was meant for Lacey
Oh please! My mum’s friend had a healthy set of twins at 52 after waiting for over 20 years. 52! Please say your congratulations and move on without making senseless and insensitive comments.
My mum had me when she was 44, I’m going to be 28 this year. There are a lot of factors that can override the predisposition.
Get a life…this is 21st century. Stop recycling old myths and read about advances in health care.
Hmmmm down syndrome ke?
The odds is almost same for 24 year old mum haven’t you seen such, it’s God who can do all things, where is folic acid double dose? These old age babies are usually very smart by the way. Congrats Janet!
every child is a gift from God so appreciate n welcome him with great love bcos d good Lord dat perfected this will give u d strength to complete it till ur day of delivery, trust in d Lord he will make his present to be with u till d end,Congratulations in advance.
Wow, she’s going to have a baby at 50. This goes to show that no time is too late and no time is too early for God to grant people their desires. I’m so happy for her. That baby is gonna be cute. Hall berry had a healthy child at 47. I have heard about women who gave birth to healthy children at late age. The tour is worth postponing biko. I wish her the best.
All kinds of mysterious yet interesting news!!!
If this is true a big Congratulations to them. God that gave her the child will perfect everything concerning the birth and growth.
Saw Janet perform late last year and she doesn’t look anything like 50. So energized and graceful. Lots of 30 year olds have nothing on her…lol.
Thumbs up Bruno. They may cuss you out but that’s just the truth.
Nigerians, facts are facts and sentiments cannot change them.
Eni just shut it! What sentiments? Here you are with so many examples of women having healthy babies at that age but you just have to be so negative. I know your type, miserable folks who are incapable of seeing any good around them, & find all means to deflate any form of happiness. She’s already pregnant! Why dont you wish her well? abi u expect her to abort the child?
congrats to her…but isnt it too late?she will be 70 wen the baby is turning 20.
Oh shut up and mind your business. What about old men who became fathers in their 70’s and 80’s married to much younger women.
Congratulations to Janet, the baby will turn out okay, with the best of medical care. i know of mothers who had their kids when they were in their early to late 40s and 50s and the kids have turned out to be healthy and intelligent. If we want to take it to the biblical times Sarah had Isaac when she was 90 years old.
Burno u have bia again oh why can’t u just wish her a safe delivery and be happy for her. Even if she is ninety and the child will be thirty so as long as mummy and daddy loves him or her. This is for the other fool that supports burno.
Even if the child comes out with down syndrome it is still a child and I will be happy with her there are some women that are crying to God to give them one and I knw God will bless them
Am so happy for Janet. God of all impossibilities. Congrats dearie. You will deliver like the Hebrew women.
With God all things are possible.