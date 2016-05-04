Janet Jackson is Pregnant with her First Child for Husband Wissam Al Mana

49-year-old Janet Jackson is reportedly pregnant with her first child! The entertainer has been married to Wissam Al Mana since 2012, and this will be the couple’s first child.

According to ET, a source has confirmed that Janet is pregnant, just two weeks before she celebrates her 50th birthday.

Just last month, Janet postponed her tour and posted a video saying she was planning her family. Watch the video here if you missed it!

If the news turns out to be true, Congratulations to Janet and her husband.

