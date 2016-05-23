The Oxford And Cambridge Club Of Nigeria Presents Spring Lecture 2016 | May 30th

The Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria cordially invites the general public to its 2016 Spring Lecture titled ‘Education: Reach for The Stars: Ensuring Access for All’ to be delivered by Ms Diane Abbott MP, one of the most recognized British Politicians, the first Black female Member of Parliament and the current Shadow Secretary of State for International Development.The lecture will hold as follows:

Date: Monday, 30th May 2016

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, 13/15 Kofo Abayomi,Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria is an association of the alumni of the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge whose membership is made up of Nigerians or alumni living in Nigeria.

Previous Spring Lectures organized by the Club have attracted global leaders from the corporate, diplomatic and academic cadres.

BellaNaija is a media partner with Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria