Adekunle Gold’s New Portraits by TY Bello are Pretty Awesome

20.06.2016

Adekunle Gold has got some new portraits shot by the legendary TY Bello and the outcome is pretty awesome.

image image image image

Read TY Bello’s inspiration for the shoot below.

ADEKUNLE GOLD : BECOMING KING . I’m looking forward to attending his coronation .. I got to hear unreleased music while I made his portraits . …Nothing quite like his sound .. He’s the real deal…!He’s about to be crowned and I’m certain. Im a song writer myself ..so I can tell… Nigeria and indeed the world are about to discover their new favorite genius …One day I’ll be boasting about how I heard those songs before they came out .. The idea for @adekunlegold ‘s portraits came two days before he called me . I had just read about Bezaleel on Exodus 31 .. And how God gave him creative genius to work with Gold , silver and bronze . I had made some art images that emotionally said everything I wanted but just never felt quite right … Bezaleel’s work spoke to me .. My work was missing some metal .So I began to study the use of metal in sculpture and design ….how to bring that into my work I was trying to figure out which of my artist friends I’d like to collaborate with when Adekunle Gold’s messages started flooding in . .. He sent me photographs of designs and concepts with gold elements and asked me what I thought … I just smiled .. God had gifted me beautiful work and had taken time to prepare me . I tried to stay calm as I started going on about how I was tying to decode Exodus 31 and bring it into my work .. And roughly described some ideas that I had for his album art .. I didn’t need to say much more .. He was completely in . I collaborated with Sobukola Oluwanisola , an artist friend of mine and we decided on using recycled metal built into crowns and deconstructed as pieces for the portraits . So here are our portraits Rustic and futuristic .. Our Adire clad .. King explorer ..Ready to launch !!#tybellophotography #adekunlegold #gold #music #collaboration #manandmetal #machines

13 Comments on Adekunle Gold’s New Portraits by TY Bello are Pretty Awesome
  • tgirl June 20, 2016 at 4:43 am

    I’m confused ? what is going on here

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • rip Ramsey June 20, 2016 at 8:10 am

      nonsense & isi ewu.

      Love this! 12
    • seyi June 20, 2016 at 10:24 am

      Truly the Bible says in the last days, the love of many will wax cold. Thats the only explanation for people constantly bashing people these days on social media. Cos of just one of her wor that you don’t understand out of the many. Tremendous shots she’s had now, you’re saying what you’re saying…. smh

      Love this! 12
  • No chaser. June 20, 2016 at 7:35 am

    No doubt TY Bello is a fantastic photographer, I think she always tries to over sell her photos with unessesary epistles. Most of her portraits are far fetched from realistic to me. These photos of Adekunle too much over do they worry am, but wetin I know about photography ?

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • joi June 20, 2016 at 8:25 am

    epp!! am confused

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Bc June 20, 2016 at 9:04 am

    I love this guy. Keep souring Adejunkle. Also 1) Bella when did TY Bello become legendary? She is good but legendary status?

    2) please epp me and explain the concept. So far I see a plan on Gold but the props I don’t get. Thanks and have a lovely day

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • judddy June 20, 2016 at 11:14 am

    i love the close shots of his face and his back( he looks very regal in them)
    but the ones of his hunching over his knees look a bit closed off to me and i don’t see the regality she was trying to convey. my two cents

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Bobosteke & Lara Bian June 20, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Between understanding and execution something got lost…

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • deb June 20, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    This concept would have been better with cuffs on his hands, jewellery on his neck, crown on his head with the title “KING OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC” I love TY BELLO. I did not bother to read the epistle.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Derin87 June 20, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    Read the story, perfectly understood…it’s the pictures I don’t quite get

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Prince June 20, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    The pics are clean but i dont know what those stuffs depicts. like seriously.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Tosin June 20, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    beautiful and soulful.

    “we are not what you
    think we are
    we are
    golden
    we are golden”
    – Mika

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Tosin June 20, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    a note for those with questions…
    “recycled metal built into crowns and deconstructed as pieces for the portraits . So here are our portraits Rustic and futuristic .. ”
    so the concept is gold, but you have to go outside your 20th-21st century experience of gold. What is gold? Did you know it’s very very verrrry old? Older than you, older than the first living thing or the first mountain. Look up gold. Think of its possibilities. Breathe in some clean air then take another look at the pictures. It’s ok if you’re still not feeling them anyway.

    Love this! 10 Reply
