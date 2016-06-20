Adekunle Gold’s New Portraits by TY Bello are Pretty Awesome

Adekunle Gold has got some new portraits shot by the legendary TY Bello and the outcome is pretty awesome.
Read TY Bello’s inspiration for the shoot below.
ADEKUNLE GOLD : BECOMING KING . I’m looking forward to attending his coronation .. I got to hear unreleased music while I made his portraits . …Nothing quite like his sound .. He’s the real deal…!He’s about to be crowned and I’m certain. Im a song writer myself ..so I can tell… Nigeria and indeed the world are about to discover their new favorite genius …One day I’ll be boasting about how I heard those songs before they came out .. The idea for @adekunlegold ‘s portraits came two days before he called me . I had just read about Bezaleel on Exodus 31 .. And how God gave him creative genius to work with Gold , silver and bronze . I had made some art images that emotionally said everything I wanted but just never felt quite right … Bezaleel’s work spoke to me .. My work was missing some metal .So I began to study the use of metal in sculpture and design ….how to bring that into my work I was trying to figure out which of my artist friends I’d like to collaborate with when Adekunle Gold’s messages started flooding in . .. He sent me photographs of designs and concepts with gold elements and asked me what I thought … I just smiled .. God had gifted me beautiful work and had taken time to prepare me . I tried to stay calm as I started going on about how I was tying to decode Exodus 31 and bring it into my work .. And roughly described some ideas that I had for his album art .. I didn’t need to say much more .. He was completely in . I collaborated with Sobukola Oluwanisola , an artist friend of mine and we decided on using recycled metal built into crowns and deconstructed as pieces for the portraits . So here are our portraits Rustic and futuristic .. Our Adire clad .. King explorer ..Ready to launch !!#tybellophotography #adekunlegold #gold #music #collaboration #manandmetal #machines
I’m confused ? what is going on here
nonsense & isi ewu.
Truly the Bible says in the last days, the love of many will wax cold. Thats the only explanation for people constantly bashing people these days on social media. Cos of just one of her wor that you don’t understand out of the many. Tremendous shots she’s had now, you’re saying what you’re saying…. smh
No doubt TY Bello is a fantastic photographer, I think she always tries to over sell her photos with unessesary epistles. Most of her portraits are far fetched from realistic to me. These photos of Adekunle too much over do they worry am, but wetin I know about photography ?
epp!! am confused
I love this guy. Keep souring Adejunkle. Also 1) Bella when did TY Bello become legendary? She is good but legendary status?
2) please epp me and explain the concept. So far I see a plan on Gold but the props I don’t get. Thanks and have a lovely day
i love the close shots of his face and his back( he looks very regal in them)
but the ones of his hunching over his knees look a bit closed off to me and i don’t see the regality she was trying to convey. my two cents
Between understanding and execution something got lost…
This concept would have been better with cuffs on his hands, jewellery on his neck, crown on his head with the title “KING OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC” I love TY BELLO. I did not bother to read the epistle.
Read the story, perfectly understood…it’s the pictures I don’t quite get
The pics are clean but i dont know what those stuffs depicts. like seriously.
beautiful and soulful.
“we are not what you
think we are
we are
golden
we are golden”
– Mika
a note for those with questions…
“recycled metal built into crowns and deconstructed as pieces for the portraits . So here are our portraits Rustic and futuristic .. ”
so the concept is gold, but you have to go outside your 20th-21st century experience of gold. What is gold? Did you know it’s very very verrrry old? Older than you, older than the first living thing or the first mountain. Look up gold. Think of its possibilities. Breathe in some clean air then take another look at the pictures. It’s ok if you’re still not feeling them anyway.