Mutilated by his Step Mother, Baby Musa is Recovering Well…Hospital certifies him “Fit to be Discharged”

20.06.2016

Baby Musa
Baby Musa‘s story has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories we have heard this year.
He was gruesomely mutilated by his step-mother and basically left for dead. She cut his genitals, tongue, injured his eye and broke his limbs. Thanks to good samaritans, he is on his way to recovery and has now been certified “fit for discharge” by the hospital.

A non-profit organization helped raise awareness and funds for his initial care until Aisha Buhari stepped in and covered the cost of Musa and his mum being moved to Abuja for better care.

We hope Musa remains safe and continues to recover from this trauma.

  • Prince June 20, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    To God be the glory. The heart of men is damn too wicked.

  • purplieciousbabe June 20, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    I cant read this I know it will mess me up emotionally but what a HORRID HORRID BEING!!!

    • Mz Socially Awkward… June 20, 2016 at 5:39 pm

      I know what you mean, it’s a completely messed up situation…. you just want to grab the little boy and cuddle him and make him feel protected for the rest of his life so that he’ll grow up to forget the evil done to him by wretched adults.

      And to think that so many people out there (so many willing hearts) would give anything for the blessing of adopting a little boy like this of their own. My heart’s prayer is for the Lord to especially remember Musa (I’m still wondering how his mum and him are going to cope on the outside) with so many unexpected blessings/resources and keep Angels always nearby for whenever this dear baby needs to be helped.

  • @edDREAMZ June 20, 2016 at 5:41 pm

  • Soji June 20, 2016 at 6:00 pm

    After they will say witch DEY fly for night. This woman is a PURE WITCH. There was no excuse for what she did ABSOLUTELY NO EXCUSE. I have never felt PURE HATERED for a person I’ve never met as I feel for this Woman. I pray that the pain she tried to inflict on this child that she lives and experiences that pain every NANO SECOND of her life until she ends her own wretched life.

  • Ajala & Foodie June 20, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    I do not plan reading this story. That there is even a headline like this makes me physically ill!!!! This woman needs to be mutilated. I know we are not to repay evil for evil but I can’t with this. This boy has been denied a normal life by a low life that cannot and should not be classified even as an animal. Even animals don’t treat their young ones like this. No!!! What do we even pray???? Humans need to show this piece of work no mercy and then God too should rain fire and brimstone on her. We have totally lost it as human beings,

  • Aderonke June 21, 2016 at 9:02 am

    Well done Aisha, God bless you. Pele Musa, you are a great child and obviously your future will be great!

  • True Talk June 21, 2016 at 9:46 am

    I didn’t read the initial story, how come please, where was his mother? Can someone enlighten me please. Thanks in advance.

  • baby June 21, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    oh my darling musa i am so so happy to see that you are doing well. thanks to all those who helped him only God can repay u all.

