BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“You can contest elections at age 25 soon” – LEPAN Celebrates Youth as #NotTooYoungToRun Bill Scales 2nd Reading

10.06.2016 at By 3 Comments

LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0005The League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (LEPAN) on Wednesday congratulated young Nigerians for their tenacity as a bill seeking to reduce the age of candidacy required to run for elective positions in the country passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The group noted that it received with great pleasure news that the bill scaled through second reading and has been committed to the constitution review committee.

President of the group, Adewunmi Emoruwa said to the press that the group was encouraged by the level of interest and support the drive has received from majority of young Nigerians, and remarked that it was worthy of note that the House of Representatives decided to toe the path of progressiveness as other nations are making progress through deliberate youth inclusion and participation.

LEPAN had earlier organized a solidarity rally to the National Assembly ahead of the sitting where the bill christened the #NotTooYoungToRun bill was to be brought up for a second reading at the National Assembly.

The group was also joined in the rally by Senator Philip Aduda, representing Federal Capital Territory in the upper chamber, who endorsed the petition to reduce the age of candidacy and pledged his support to the cause whenever it is brought before the Senate.

LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0001 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0002 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0003 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0004
LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0006 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0007 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0008 LEPAN Congratulates Nigerian on NotTooYoungToRun Bill-June-2016-BELLANAIJA0009

3 Comments on “You can contest elections at age 25 soon” – LEPAN Celebrates Youth as #NotTooYoungToRun Bill Scales 2nd Reading
  • ElessarisElendil June 10, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Tafawa Balewa: Became PM at 49.

    Aguiyi Ironsi: Became HOS at 42

    Yakubu Gowon: Became HOS at 32

    Murtala Muhammed: Became HOS at 37

    Olusegun Obasanjo: Became HOS at 39

    Shehu Shagari: Became President at 54

    Muhammadu Buhari: Became HOS at 41

    Ibrahim Babangida: Became HOS at 44

    Sani Abacha: Became HOS at 50

    Abdulsalami Abubakar: Became HOS at 56

    Olusegun Obasanja: Became President at 62

    Umaru Yar’Adua: Became President at 56

    DR!!! Goodluck Jonathan: Became President at 53

    Did any of the above rule you well???? But yeah, let’s keep pretending age has anything to do with it. Meanwhile to more important matters, has NASS released their budget yet?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Engoz June 10, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    We are giving ourselves too much credit…because the average Nigerian youth does not have sense…yet.
    They can go ahead and reduce the age but the truth is that there is no difference between the Nigerian youth and their ancestors, Our parents even have an upper-hand because during their time education was at its best. I practically think we are even worse off than our parents. Our thought process is still unbelievably monochromatic, tribalistic, and fanatically religious. Even the ones who spout themselves as atheists are as useless as they come, can’t come to terms with how to balance liberalism and conservatism. Just go against what we consider the norm or popular opinion in Nigeria, like a swarm of bees watch how these ‘youthful’ people pounce on your opinion destructively. There is no renaissance quality in the Nigerian youth yet. Critical thinking is at its all-time low. A total overhaul of the educational system is highly needed to rectify the situation. Reduction of age is just a ‘feel good’ venture. I would be very wary leaving my destiny in the hands of the average Nigerian youth.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Radiant June 11, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Critical issues that the promoters of the bill need to understand are (1) age for candidacy is a constitutional provisions and (2) you cannot amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended by just an ordinary Act (except is it is an alteration act which has to o through all the houses of assembly of the 36 states and be passed by two-third or is it three quarter majority).

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija