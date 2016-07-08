All the Fab Photos from EbonyLife TV’s “On The Real” Launch with Bolanle Olukanni, OC Ukeje, Mo Abudu, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju & More

The launch for EbonyLife TV’s new show “On The Real” held a couple of days ago at the Fahrenheit Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The event was an opportunity for fans of the show to get a first look into the show and meet the cast of the show. “On The Real” is described as “edgy, exciting, fun and promises you #nosugarcoating”.
Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Adepetun, OC Ukeje, Collette Otuesho, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Orire Omatsola, Makida Moka, Tosin Odunfa, Ifan Ifeanyi Michaels, Mo Abudu, Eunice Omole and more were spotted at the launch.
Love Bolintos outfit…
Me sef wey no sabi fashion know say una no try at all at all.
Too many “mgbeke feeling funky[s]”.?
Except:
Has anybody seen it, is it one of those derivative Nigerian shows??
Mo looks graceful
Hmmm OC and his Ride or Die chick. Isiorait ooo.
Hmmm nah waah oh, i was beginning to wonder where Aunty mo left has fashion sense dt i used to admire before . At least this one is giving me life compared to the others. It looks like kemi has finally chased ibukun into the housewife that she is oh and taken over Osy Ukeje. As soon as I saw her name in the intro I knew the woman wrapper must also be in the event. Osy pls tk a clue from ur married colleagues and be proud of ur wive and flaunt her too and not stick with kemi all the time afterall ur wife fine pass her wella. I no know wetin u see for her body sef, babe looks like an ugandan chick.