All the Fab Photos from EbonyLife TV’s “On The Real” Launch with Bolanle Olukanni, OC Ukeje, Mo Abudu, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju & More

08.07.2016 at By 5 Comments

Bolanle Olukanni

The launch for EbonyLife TV’s new show “On The Real” held a couple of days ago at the Fahrenheit Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was an opportunity for fans of the show to get a first look into the show and meet the cast of the show. “On The Real” is described as “edgy, exciting, fun and promises you #nosugarcoating”.

Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Adepetun, OC Ukeje, Collette Otuesho, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Orire Omatsola, Makida Moka, Tosin Odunfa, Ifan Ifeanyi Michaels, Mo Abudu, Eunice Omole and more were spotted at the launch.

See the photos below.

Red Carpet

Temi Adudu & Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu

Kemi Lala Akindoju

OC Ukeje

Akah Nnai

Yolanda Okereke

BOJ

Chuey Chu

Makida Moka

Denola Adepetun

Dumebi Agbakoba

Yetunde Ogunnubi

Eunice Omole

Bizzle Osikoya & Asa Asika

Temi Abudu & Eunice Omole

Ifan Ifeanyi Michaels

DJ Caise

Orire Omatsola

Collette Otuesho

EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0045 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0001 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0012 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0022 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0047 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0023 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0072 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0073 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0046 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0052 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0021 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0042 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0066 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0009 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0010 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0013 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0038 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0025 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0067

All the Fun Shots Inside

EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0002 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0003 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0004 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0005 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0007 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0014 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0015 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0027 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0028 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0029 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0030 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0031 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0034 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0035 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0036 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0040 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0041 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0048 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0049 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0050 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0053 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0054 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0055 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0056 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0057 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0061 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0062 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0063 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0064 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0065 EbonyLife-TV-On-The-Real-Launch-July-2016-BellaNaija0074

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

