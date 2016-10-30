BellaNaija

Ghana gives Mike Adenuga highest honour | See Photos of His Beautiful Family at the Ceremony

30.10.2016

adenuga-ghanaGlobacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga has been conferred with Ghana’s highest honour.

The conferment of “The Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG)” on the man fondly called The Guru, was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, 29 October.

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama said the Award “is in recognition of your unique and outstanding contribution to business enterprise both in Ghana and the continent of Africa at large”.

President Mahama said “through your creative business exertions, you have touched many lives in Ghana. You have provided employment for our teeming youth, artists, footballers and many more. I am particularly proud of you. This award is our way of saying a simple THANK YOU”.

In a citation that set the stage for the award, Adenuga was commended for his “transformational achievements in the telecommunications industry”, which included the laying of the historic Glo 1 optic fibre cable linking several African countries including Ghana with Europe and America.

President Mahama applauded Adenuga’s association with telecommunications in Ghana since Glo Mobile’s launch and praised the massive capital investment he has injected into the project.

He also noted that Adenuga’s investment forays and strong support for sports have drawn honours from far and near to him. He admitted that such outstanding contributions similarly recommended Adenuga for Ghana’s highest civilian honour.

Adenuga thanked Mahama for the honour and noted that the President’s “recognition and support of my modest contributions to the development of Ghana’s economy have come as a great source of pride and encouragement to me. This is more so as it is coming from Your Excellency, whose sterling qualities of leadership I admire greatly”.

mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-4 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-3 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-5 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-6 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-7 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-8 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-9 mike-adenuga-ghana-bellanaija-10

Adenuga also holds the highest civilian national award in Nigeria, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) awarded by former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

Photo Credit: Ovation

5 Comments on Ghana gives Mike Adenuga highest honour | See Photos of His Beautiful Family at the Ceremony
  • Ife October 30, 2016 at 11:09 pm

    Please does Adenuga or glo bacon have any programme for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria . If they do kindly let me know I would be happy to sign up !!!! It will be great to learn from such a business man just like what Tony is doing with TEEP!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • what is Tony doing with TEEP? Great PR October 31, 2016 at 2:00 am

    tony is not doing anything for Nigerian entrepreneurs or africa besides using an elaborate gimmick to promote himself. its getting embarrassing now he should pipe down.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Jules October 31, 2016 at 10:52 am

    Tres bien

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Kunle October 31, 2016 at 11:42 am

    An admirable feat for an admirable man

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Mo October 31, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Good to see. He should set up a foundation for youth with potential

    Love this! 4 Reply
