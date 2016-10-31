“I’m not ashamed of my past” – Rising OAP Grace Ogbuji opens up about her Lesbian Sex Tape a Comedian is Reportedly Blackmailing her with

Aspiring broadcaster and actress Grace Amarachi Ogbuji has been in the news since yesterday after she went on social media to open up about something she did when she was younger. According to her, about 6 years ago she experimented with a female friend out of curiosity and they made a sex tape. This sex tape is now allegedly being used to blackmail her by rising comedian Omini Aho.
She went on social media to say that even though she is scared, she is not ashamed of her past, and also referenced beauty queen Chidinma Okeke who is in a similar situation. Taking a bold step, she decided to expose the alleged blackmailer regardless of what people might say.
She wrote:
We all have done foolish things one time or the other in our lives…
Have actually done lot of foolish things,yeah lot of stupid things indeed…
Way back 2010/2011, was yet to gain admission, done with secondary education, somehow I got myself entangled in a lesbo relationship not because I was a lesbian ,out of curiosity after reading and seeing pornographic videos/images of girls making out, I just had this deep urge to have a feel of what it’s like. Well my foolish dream came true when somehow I actually got entangled in what I had always been curious to have. Just this once in my life, a video was made, well it felt good and seem sane to me then. Sometime in late August/mid September this year@ominiaho whom I actually met through the babe who did the video, he did threaten to release the video online, way back 6years ago he did ask me out which I never did accepted and I never will, I simply wasn’t interested. All of a sudden he popped up this year, calling, asking to see me, saying he’s got a job for me and all that, asking to see me, fixed a date and all that which I didn’t turn up to anyways, when he saw his plans to have me wasn’t working he decided to threaten me with the video which happened like way back 6years ago. How he got the video I don’t know? If he actually do have the video I don’t know either!
I spoke to Drea who made the video today on my way back from church, just to clear the air even tho we haven’t seen nor communicate in like years and she was shocked stating she doesn’t have the video,she deleted it a long time ago and she’s sure @ominiaho doesn’t have the video, but still i’ll drop this here. Am I scared? YES! Did I make a mistake? YES, I did made a nasty mistake!! Have I moved on, YES I have!!!…I don’t want to be another Chidinma Okeke, seeing Chidinma Okeke’s case I have no other choice but to voice out now. Am not going to lie or claim it was photoshopped, I did something stupid and am way over it and have moved on,but just incase one day something pops up,its all in the past!
Have moved away from there, I’m in my future, a better place,working towards been a better person and making sure all my dreams/visions/ambitions become a reality and till I die i’ll keep appreciating God grace who brought me out of Darkness into his marvelous light, i’ll continuously appreciate @praisefowowe whom God used as an instrument to bring me out of my mess unto God marvelous light.
Been celibate for a long time, I was so close to having sex two weeks ago but when I remember how far have come, how far it took me to build my relationship with God, I don’t want to ruin/destroy what have built with God by engaging in premarital sex and thus starting afresh to build my relationship with him (God) again. I know as Christians when you fall you get back up again and keep moving…I really don’t wanna fall nor fail God.
@ominiaho you want to release the video online,go ahead!
Responding to the allegations, Omini Aho says he never threatened her and he even shared some screenshots of their recent conversations. He also went to her office, where she is interning as a broadcaster, to look for her.
See the conversations and videos below.
The two of them also met up to resolve the issue.
Hian! People don’t learn! Have sex, enjoy d moment but don’t ever make a video! They always come out!
Why are Nigerian girls so stupid these days? Were you professionally employed in the pornographic industry that you would make a video? See you you can allow one night of useless passion to undo 10-15 years of hard work and investment? Maybe this is a course I need to develop for and provide to secondary school students. I mean, what do you do with the tape that you cannot do yourselves? I am annoyed at you. Sorry I cannot empathize. You are not the first sinner on earth. But because of your choice to be mentally retarded, you now have to lose sleep for the rest of your life.
This is exactly how the devil uses people. It’s not normal for one to just wake up and decide to try out such acts. Hmm seems the new trend is people making money out of sex tapes like that of Kim kardashian. Btw I heard Chidinma okeke paid her blackmailers N10.8m and they still leaked out her vids. Hmm ladies if you have any sex tapes go delete them now o. Cus I really dunno why you even have sex tapes to begin with.
Shame on u ominiaho or whatever ur name is,see ur big nose,God will expose u if u threatened her,the world is a cruel place cos of men like u,sies!
I dont blame you for any of your actions
What’s with people and not minding their business? So after shaming her now what is gonna be your reward????
Nigerians always quick to shame someone! Na wa o!!!
EE, this is first-class female hamstering. See all the spiritual hashtags that she sprinkled all over the place.
“Been celibate for a long time, I was so close to having sex two weeks ago . . .”
How is this even relevant to the matter on ground?
“This is what happens when you choose pancake over sense”
There’s probably no video but a panicky mind will push you to shoot yourself in the foot.
My kweshion to you is that if this didnt come up, will you ever open up to anyone? would yo u have said anything about it?
The guy said he didint threaten you and you should screenshot a place where he said so?
Na u quick jump come online doing damage control b4 the video is released.
Kontinue with your lesbian acts o
She owed no explanation if the blackmiling had not happened. Aren’t you people the one’s always shouting to hide everything – both good and bad- and keep everything private in Nigeria?
She clearly stated that she has changed and has now been celibate for a while. Our God is a merciful God so who are you to castigate her?
thanks for being bold enough to own up to your past mistake and sharing your testimony of the place were u are now…am not a lesbian or gay…..but my temptations are many and am confused… I want to be the good Christian guy and be celibate…that’s when I see one girl walk pass or remember almost everybody is doing it …why should I be left out. I need to get out of here, where I am at the moment…am not just sure how…have tried and keep going back!
Hey @Curious, trust me you ain’t alone but guess what, you wouldn’t know. Millions of individuals pass through same experiences and are winning the battle to stay celibate. Is it easy? No o. Is it worth it? Sure it is. You can do this if you really want to. Since you made up your mind to be a Christian, have u joined a Bible believing church? If not, please do. And when you do, biko face who you came to meet. The church is a congregation of different types of people. Please focus on God. Don’t idolize your pastor, he/she is human too, everyone has shortfalls. Help yourself too. Avoid temptation by being true to yourself. I trust that God’s arms of grace would embrace you and launch you into a better life. Cheers to the higher calling.
thanks @abundantlyblessed saw your reply ….am grateful.
Hi curious….. Please take it one day at a time……. And day after day you will be amazed by all you have been able to achieve thru Christ……
I myself , love to have sex….. But i also realized that i was getting tired of just having it for the sake of it….. And also i realized that i can be professing my love for God, and follw only up to 70/80% of what He tells me to do… That i have to give it all to Him, and give up fornication…. That it is for ly own salvation…..
Take it one day at at time, then one week, then one month….
Cut out sex related sources/tools/books ( in my case, i had to cut all kimani romance sprinkled with a lot of erostism……..)
Know your strenght but also your weakness ( even when i stopped having sex, i was still struggling with masturbation…. Because i was still feeding my mind with sex …. And also i saw it as a stree reliever… So please take the time to know yourself well and know what situations can lead you to having sex)
But i should have said first, look into the bibles for verses that can help you to know your worth (that the Holy Spirit lives in you…. That you do not belong to yourself….. So why would you get Gods property, the Holy Spirit home, your body get dirty)
I hope i was able to help… Xoxo… May God help us, with the over sexualized society we live in…
Warning! This is an initial soft attempt to introduce homosexuality into your culture.
I just see two people trying to take advantage of the Nigeria that has lost its priorities and Nigerians that don’t know what to celebrate again.
You guys don’t know that Chidinma is now receiving awards?
This girl has to come out and talk now, people will jump on her case and hail her on twitter.
They will probably take it a step forward and invite her to a conference to talk about confidence.
She has the right weapons, she is female claiming victimization and oh, Religion is also there.
A lot of Nigerian women are closeted lesbians. Nigerians overdo everything. Unfortunately, we don’t learn the good things.
My Granny Onieke always said: Think before you leap.
Kudos for standing up to your blackmailer. Its better u own up to whatever the blackmailer has against you because if you dont they have a tight gripe on your happiness. Go to hell Blackmailer so what? she did lesbo tinz. We all got stuff we are ashamed off. Shes already told her story so off you fuck, noting for you. I hope somebody unearths something unsavoury from your past and blackmails you too.
STOP MAKING SEX TAPES.
i dont even know why young people arent camera shy when it comes to sex tapes… must you record it? must you? and sending nudes too.. most girls i know of have sent nudes to their boyfriends before.. technology is a good thing but please (esp girls and young women) dont get carried away …
You dont owe anyone an explanation that isnt your employer, bank mortgage provider, loved one. I hate blackmailers. I anit even trying to listen to the poision stories a blackmailers got to sell. Good for you for for beating him at his game. Stupid man.
And hypocrite Nigerian girls would not stop calling Kim Kardashian a slot. I guess lesbian sex tape is the New trend…lol