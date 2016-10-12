Protesters Storm CBN Headquarters in Abuja Demanding Emefiele’s Resignation

Some protesters under the aegis of “Concerned Women and Youths” on Tuesday stormed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Headquarters in Abuja to demand the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
They held placards with inscriptions: “Emefiele must go” and “Where is your conscience, Emefiele?”
According to TODAY.ng, the protesters converged on the headquarters of the National Council of Women’s Society (NCWS) before moving to the CBN office with placards.
“We are law-abiding and responsible citizens of this country who are bothered about the present state of the economy, particularly the continued monetary policy crisis that is causing Nigerians severe hardship. We are aware that this situation is due to the many ill-conceived and inconsistent policies of the CBN under your control as governor.
We are here to register our loss of confidence in you. The CBN under your direction has lost focus as its policies since you took over have all been unfriendly and counter-productive. We therefore demand that you immediately resign from office to enable Mr. President to appoint a more competent hand. We give you one week to resign, failure of which we shall start to occupy the front of the bank until you do so,” said Patricia Orukare, the leader of the protesters, to CBN officials who received the protest letter.
Watch the video:
Video: Women and youth during a protest demanding the removal of CBN governor Godwin Emefiele in Abuja
Credit: Olatunji Obasa pic.twitter.com/xAAuF284Ds
— The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) October 11, 2016
Photo Credit: TheSheet.ng
Am in full support abeg… That nigga dont have this country in his best interest and thats fact…..
Graphic designers and banner printers are really getting that money.
Any small thing in Nigeria, we’ll print banners.
What ever happened to cardboards and other things that can be disposed easily. Wasteful lot.
We complain about mismanagement of funds at the top. How do we manage the small we have?
Hell-Rufai!!!! You gotta fear the short man devil…And they keep using dumb and hungry southerners (especially loud but unreflective Yorubas). Before you come for me, know that they dont come any more Yoruba than I.
Emefiele must go!
Kemi Adeosun must go!!
Buhari must go!!!
They have done more harm than good, they appear confused and clueless, their policies are not friendly to the common man, Nigeria is worse than it was in 2014.
These three persons must resign.
Sometimes i wonder how much of ‘free rein’ these people actually have, especially under a tyrannical government like Buhari’s. How much of their policies have to be ‘pleasing’ to the Oga before they are implemented?
I think this group might have it wrong, instead of vilifying Emefiele and blaming him for the economy, they should blame the old man at the top and ask for his resignation.
I wouldn’t also be surprised if they were put up to this by another member of this administration, so the post can go to a ‘more deserving’ person.
If your boss is interfering with your job, and making you get consistently bad reviews and feedback, then resign please.
This is a silly question, but, do they pay these people?? All these groups that are always matching up and down in Abuja, am really interested if they are getting paid. Economy is very harsh, so is the weather, any way na way oo
Our Economy is in deep Shit. It is the President that is responsible for the economic woes not the CBN Governor. It is the President that would implement policies that would benefit the masses. The CBN Governor takes decisions from Buhari.
It gets interesting by the day
We are waiting and taking notes
Sometimes I just nsit down and imagine what could have happened if GEJ is still the president under this harsh economic conditions.
Didn’t we all march, kill each other to stop removal of subsidy?
am i the only person that noticed the slogan, “CONCERN WOMEN & YOUTH”? The managers of these protests should pay a lil more attention to their grammar lest all credibility goes out of the window on account of shoddiness.
if u can’t spell right how do i trust that u actually know what ur arguing about?