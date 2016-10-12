BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Protesters Storm CBN Headquarters in Abuja Demanding Emefiele’s Resignation

12.10.2016 at By 10 Comments

Emefiele Must Go ProtestsSome protesters under the aegis of “Concerned Women and Youths” on Tuesday stormed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Headquarters in Abuja to demand the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

They held placards with inscriptions: “Emefiele must go” and “Where is your conscience, Emefiele?”

According to TODAY.ng, the protesters converged on the headquarters of the National Council of Women’s Society (NCWS) before moving to the CBN office with placards.

“We are law-abiding and responsible citizens of this country who are bothered about the present state of the economy, particularly the continued monetary policy crisis that is causing Nigerians severe hardship. We are aware that this situation is due to the many ill-conceived and inconsistent policies of the CBN under your control as governor.

We are here to register our loss of confidence in you. The CBN under your direction has lost focus as its policies since you took over have all been unfriendly and counter-productive. We therefore demand that you immediately resign from office to enable Mr. President to appoint a more competent hand. We give you one week to resign, failure of which we shall start to occupy the front of the bank until you do so,” said Patricia Orukare, the leader of the protesters, to CBN officials who received the protest letter.

Watch the video:

Photo Credit: TheSheet.ng

10 Comments on Protesters Storm CBN Headquarters in Abuja Demanding Emefiele’s Resignation
  • @edDREAMZ October 12, 2016 at 11:55 am

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Am in full support abeg… That nigga dont have this country in his best interest and thats fact…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • EbonyFre October 14, 2016 at 11:44 am

      Graphic designers and banner printers are really getting that money.
      Any small thing in Nigeria, we’ll print banners.
      What ever happened to cardboards and other things that can be disposed easily. Wasteful lot.
      We complain about mismanagement of funds at the top. How do we manage the small we have?

      Love this! 2
  • Ijebujesha October 12, 2016 at 11:57 am

    Hell-Rufai!!!! You gotta fear the short man devil…And they keep using dumb and hungry southerners (especially loud but unreflective Yorubas). Before you come for me, know that they dont come any more Yoruba than I.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Ellena October 12, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    Emefiele must go!
    Kemi Adeosun must go!!
    Buhari must go!!!
    They have done more harm than good, they appear confused and clueless, their policies are not friendly to the common man, Nigeria is worse than it was in 2014.
    These three persons must resign.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • The Real Oma October 12, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    Sometimes i wonder how much of ‘free rein’ these people actually have, especially under a tyrannical government like Buhari’s. How much of their policies have to be ‘pleasing’ to the Oga before they are implemented?
    I think this group might have it wrong, instead of vilifying Emefiele and blaming him for the economy, they should blame the old man at the top and ask for his resignation.
    I wouldn’t also be surprised if they were put up to this by another member of this administration, so the post can go to a ‘more deserving’ person.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Niyoola October 12, 2016 at 3:04 pm

      If your boss is interfering with your job, and making you get consistently bad reviews and feedback, then resign please.

      Love this! 10
  • interested October 12, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    This is a silly question, but, do they pay these people?? All these groups that are always matching up and down in Abuja, am really interested if they are getting paid. Economy is very harsh, so is the weather, any way na way oo

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Victor Adegoke October 12, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    Our Economy is in deep Shit. It is the President that is responsible for the economic woes not the CBN Governor. It is the President that would implement policies that would benefit the masses. The CBN Governor takes decisions from Buhari.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • nnenne October 12, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    It gets interesting by the day
    We are waiting and taking notes
    Sometimes I just nsit down and imagine what could have happened if GEJ is still the president under this harsh economic conditions.
    Didn’t we all march, kill each other to stop removal of subsidy?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • myql October 13, 2016 at 9:20 am

    am i the only person that noticed the slogan, “CONCERN WOMEN & YOUTH”? The managers of these protests should pay a lil more attention to their grammar lest all credibility goes out of the window on account of shoddiness.
    if u can’t spell right how do i trust that u actually know what ur arguing about?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija