So Touching! Here’s how Paul Okoye saved a young Actress from Eviction

During the period the Okoye brothers were having issues, some fans and loved ones reached out to them to reunite.
Patience Erdoo Yisa is one of such – she made a video pleading with them as she shed tears. They saw the video and it was one of the things that might have motivated the Okoye reunion.
Today, she posted a touching story on Instagram of how Paul Okoye helped her out of a rut:
How @rudeboypsquare saved me from being evicted from my saloon. So many people might know me as “the girl weh cry for psquare” , but am also an up and coming actress and stylist. Recently my saloon rent expired and couldn’t pay, begged my landlady to give me sometime but she complained bitterly that she needs to pay her children’s school fees. The pressure was much, business was not moving, and the only person who would’ve helped me out (my mom) had not received her salary since February. One day I woke up and was moved to contact rudeboypsquare, though we haven’t met officially but we chatted sometime in april after releasing that video (pleading for psquare to reunite and work things out). I contacted him and explained everything to him, he replied immediately and asked for my account detials The next day I got an alert from him. The essense of writing this is to show him how grateful I am for the prompt response …., @rudeboyosquare thanks for being a brothers keeper. God bless you more and more and more with more #bankalert, Amen.@rudeboypsquare @rudeboyrecordz @peterpsquare @mamuzee2
the country is hard even for those trying to make a good living. hope she can make rent for next year.
Really happy when I hear some ladies still work hard to earn a living…God bless Paul okoye
@annabel ada, you use a feminine handle, indicating that you are a ‘lady’, clearly, you do not “”work hard to earn a living”” which is why it is news to you that “” ladies still work hard to earn a living…””
I have never called myself a feminist and sometimes, the extreme views, or rancid bitterness or virulent anger of some when expressing their feminist ideology and arguments repel me even whilst I see and sometimes, also, know, the valid causes and need for the fight. Comments like yours, however, threaten to provoke and turn one into the most extreme, most bitter, most virulently angry feminist, feminazi, woman, female ever. What has your asinine thought process got to do with a simple deed of charity and good neighbourliness and one good turn deserving another? You couldn’t just celebrate that? You had to pull down and smear all “”ladies”” with the exception of a few, as whores, mistresses, runs babes, prostitutes, sugarbabies, entitled rich kids, (the latter probably being the kindest you could ever think). Why couldn’t your comment if it just MUST have a negative spin or you die, have been: “”Really happy when I hear some guys still help ladies out financially and otherwise without expecting or demanding anything in return. God bless Paul Okoye.”” It didn’t occur to your warped perspective that she altruistically, genuinely cared so much about these brothers, this family, she appreciated the good times, the good feelings, the cheering her up in times of sadness probably, the happiness their talent TOGETHER, and their brotherhood had brought her, enough to embarrass herself and put herself out there, actually DOING something positive (not like all the mockers and scoffers, and all who just posted comments wishing them well) to get them re-united. How do you think their late mother, if she could speak, would thank her and bless her and speak blessings and blessings upon her? Don’t you think her womb is already blessed for that act? She did that not knowing that months down the line, buharinomics would put her in a situation where only the harvest from the seed she planted, unknowing, would save her. Your mind didn’t see all that to be “”really happy when I hear”” about and celebrate.
You are like your mentor buhari. You are a buharideen, who thinks that by pulling your fellow down, be it those of whom, ironically, you are part and parcel in race, ethnicity and nationality and who handed you the power to REPRESENT them and be their voice, and you go shouting from the rooftops agreeing with their enemies and mockers and colonial and present-day rapists that yes, indeed, they are ALL “”fantastically corrupt””, or, by pulling down even those most closely associated with you, by climbing the mountain tops to proclaim (TWICE) that they are nothing more than modern-day slaves fit only for your “”kitchen, living room and other room.”” It is the exact same spirit manifesting in you; you who adopt a feminine handle and then proceed to adopt some superior stance and smear and pull down your supposed fellow women, thinking you distinguish yourself and make yourself look good. You have personal issues. Go sort them out.
And, it’s about time you made the rest of us true ladies “”really happy when we hear that you, @annabel ada have begun working hard to earn a living.””
Yes! Absolutely refreshing.
Wow, great news!
Thank you Rudeboy. more grace
Good Men help and encourage women to grow. Good Man supporting businesses. Good man Paul! Women please see this! Lets encourage our men who are doing good. Not everytime Equality! Let’s stop marginalizing ourselves, there are good men who wants to see us grow!
What does “not every time, equality” have to do with this?
What does “equality” have to do with this? Are you an illiterate or what?
Please God touch someone to assist me raise money to rent a shop.They say I should start from somewhere I have been working at home and it is not easy, nobody sees my work as I don’t have shop.Please who will be the next psquare,I will appreciate and wish to train someone for free when I get a shop.08141588216
What business are you into
Any opportunity you have to sell yourselves, please seize it. What are you into? And have you tried to use Instagram, FB and Twitter to sell your business?
Thank God ooooooo
Nice one. One good turn deserves another.
Rude Boy is Peter right not Paul. ?. Anyway God bless you. Not many people believe or want to help another’s struggle. Nigerian Govt is a joke, youths like this can be given out loans and suport to start and retain small businesses. Well done ? Peter of Psquare . You and your entire family shall never lack!
nice one. always happy to read bellanaija and Lucciview. una too dey make my day joor
Well done Paul!
BN, Rudeboy is Peter oooooo!!!
Oops my mistake, Rudeboy is Paul. Make I go sleep before I make more blunders.
BN Thanks for posting.i’m into tailoring/fashion designing.
So Fan, you need to sell yourself more. If you are going to move someone to invest in you and your business, you need to make a business case. As a seamstress why do you think having a store is going to help your business grow? ( as opposed to sewing from home) what are you going to to do or be able to do in a shop that you can’t do at the moment from home.
Secondly, what are you doing or plan doing to set yourself apart, I mean tailors/seamstress /fashion designers are a dime a dozen in the country, there are many people that need help just like you do now convince the BN community as to why they should come to your aid.
Lastly, How do you plan making rent after initial investment? No one wants to hear back from you because they are not able to make rent after helping you get a shop, or that you had to close down because you could not make the rent. That is, how do you plan growing the business post getting a store? because as you can see from the original post, having a store does not guarantee more customers. I don’t know much about tailoring or fashion designing apart from what looks good on me or others when I see it but you need to make your potential investor understand why you believe a store front/shop is the next logical step to take in business.
Many Nigerian businesses fail because people make business decision based on hearsay and assumptions. Yes assumptions are made in businesses on a daily basis but there is usually a logical train of thought to them. I have always thought that for a business such as yours you can start anywhere, especially with the advent of social media. Nevertheless, if you feel otherwise then make a case, tell me why you believe a store front is the next logical step for you as a business owner and please don’t use arguments based on “they say…” Or anything like that and then steps you have taken or currently taking to try and achieve your goal. BN has given you a platform today, I hope you use it wisely.
Btw, these are questions you should be asking yourself everyday and before taking any step in business.