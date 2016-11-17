Just Right for the Season! Exclusive Look – Andrea Iyamah presents SS17 Swimwear Collection in Collaboration with Belvedere Vodka

Swimwear designer, Andrea Iyamah in collaboration with premium brand; Belvedere Vodka presented her SS17 Swimwear collection on Sunday, 6th November 2016.

The exclusive event which took place at the poolside of Temple Muse, played host to fashion designers, stylists, fashion enthusiasts and media representatives.

The debut party featured carefully curated pieces from the Andrea Iyamah’s SS17 Swim Collection, alongside a sophisticated ambience, special cocktails and non-stop music put together by Belvedere Vodka.

“The collaboration between Belvedere Vodka and Andrea Iyamah for us was a seamless one. Both brands represent authenticity, purity and creativity. Fashion and all things fashionable is a strong representation of the language Belvedere speaks and our aim is to act as a form of encouragement to brands within the Fashion Industry in this case”- Lere Awokoya, Moet Hennessy, Spirits Brand Manager

See the Photos

The Collection

Sit, Sip & Mingle

