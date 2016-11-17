Just Right for the Season! Exclusive Look – Andrea Iyamah presents SS17 Swimwear Collection in Collaboration with Belvedere Vodka

Swimwear designer, Andrea Iyamah in collaboration with premium brand; Belvedere Vodka presented her SS17 Swimwear collection on Sunday, 6th November 2016.
The exclusive event which took place at the poolside of Temple Muse, played host to fashion designers, stylists, fashion enthusiasts and media representatives.
The debut party featured carefully curated pieces from the Andrea Iyamah’s SS17 Swim Collection, alongside a sophisticated ambience, special cocktails and non-stop music put together by Belvedere Vodka.
“The collaboration between Belvedere Vodka and Andrea Iyamah for us was a seamless one. Both brands represent authenticity, purity and creativity. Fashion and all things fashionable is a strong representation of the language Belvedere speaks and our aim is to act as a form of encouragement to brands within the Fashion Industry in this case”- Lere Awokoya, Moet Hennessy, Spirits Brand Manager
See the Photos
The Collection
Sit, Sip & Mingle
I looooove her!
The atmosphere, the guests…just feels like a hot vacation spot . This designer always delivers , lovely event
BN please change your cover photo for this article. One of the models is having a nip slip.
My guy you just have been looking mad hard to even notice that.
*must
Be fair. It’s swimsuits that have a lot of details. I myself noticed it at first glance
All lovely. Keep it on
Her swim wear is like perfection. I’ll be too afraid to wear or even swim in it, it’s like lounge wear for a very very private swimming pool as in the kind of pool your household staff and neighbors can’t see.
Lizards on a runway?????????
You call flawless black beauties lizards on a runway. I wonder what you look like.
the models are gorgeous thou
Good concept. Favour I sight you proudly Uniabujaite
Andréa is pretty
Her designs are cool, but she needs to make her things more affordable. There’s no way i’m buying a swim wear for N21,000 or $65. ko jo!
Perhaps you’re just not her target market and it’s ok. Please do not tell people how to price their goods and services. It’s rude