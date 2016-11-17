BellaNaija

Just Right for the Season! Exclusive Look – Andrea Iyamah presents SS17 Swimwear Collection in Collaboration with Belvedere Vodka

Swimwear designer, Andrea Iyamah in collaboration with premium brand; Belvedere Vodka presented her SS17 Swimwear collection on Sunday, 6th November 2016.

The exclusive event which took place at the poolside of Temple Muse, played host to fashion designers, stylists, fashion enthusiasts and media representatives.

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_img_3801-_26_bellanaijaandrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6397-_24_bellanaijaandrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6114-_09_bellanaija

The debut party featured carefully curated pieces from the  Andrea Iyamah’s  SS17 Swim Collection, alongside a sophisticated ambience, special cocktails and non-stop music put together by Belvedere Vodka.

“The collaboration between Belvedere Vodka and Andrea Iyamah for us was a seamless one. Both brands represent authenticity, purity and creativity. Fashion and all things fashionable is a strong representation of the language Belvedere speaks and our aim is to act as a form of encouragement to brands within the Fashion Industry in this case”- Lere Awokoya, Moet Hennessy, Spirits Brand Manager

See the Photos

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6250-_15_bellanaija

Andrea Iyamah & Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6175-_10_bellanaija

Zainab Balogun

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_img_4029-_29_bellanaija

Somkele Idhalama

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_img_4056-_30_bellanaija

Yvonne Ekwere

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6190-_11_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6281-_17_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_4559-_08_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_img_3952-_27_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_img_3959-_28_bellanaija

The Collection

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_photo-2016-11-06-4-30-09-pm-_32_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_photo-2016-11-06-4-29-13-pm-_31_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_photo-2016-11-07-11-04-45-am-_34_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_photo-2016-11-07-11-04-25-am-_33_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6455-_25_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_4493-_04_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6374-_21_bellanaija

Sit, Sip & Mingle

andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6223-_12_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6227-_13_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6245-_14_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6259-_16_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6309-_19_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6311-_20_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6387-1-_22_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_6391-_23_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_4526-_06_bellanaija andrea-iyamah-ss17-belvedere-vodka_dsc_4508-_05_bellanaija

For more information on upcoming events, follow Belvedere Vodka on instagram @belvederenigeria

15 Comments on Just Right for the Season! Exclusive Look – Andrea Iyamah presents SS17 Swimwear Collection in Collaboration with Belvedere Vodka
  • Lol November 17, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    I looooove her!

    Reply
  • Xy November 17, 2016 at 7:16 pm

    The atmosphere, the guests…just feels like a hot vacation spot . This designer always delivers , lovely event

    Reply
  • A Real Nigerian November 17, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    BN please change your cover photo for this article. One of the models is having a nip slip.

    Reply
    • Lol November 17, 2016 at 8:12 pm

      My guy you just have been looking mad hard to even notice that.

      
    • Lol November 17, 2016 at 8:12 pm

      *must

      
    • Purplegirl November 17, 2016 at 9:39 pm

      Be fair. It’s swimsuits that have a lot of details. I myself noticed it at first glance

      
  • R dee November 17, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    All lovely. Keep it on

    Reply
  • Purplegirl November 17, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    Her swim wear is like perfection. I’ll be too afraid to wear or even swim in it, it’s like lounge wear for a very very private swimming pool as in the kind of pool your household staff and neighbors can’t see.

    Reply
  • Lisa November 18, 2016 at 12:12 am

    Lizards on a runway?????????

    Reply
    • Josephine November 18, 2016 at 6:14 am

      You call flawless black beauties lizards on a runway. I wonder what you look like.

      
  • tilly November 18, 2016 at 7:52 am

    the models are gorgeous thou

    Reply
  • Mo’Diva November 18, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Good concept. Favour I sight you proudly Uniabujaite

    Reply
  • Bey November 18, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Andréa is pretty

    Reply
  • Meah November 18, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    Her designs are cool, but she needs to make her things more affordable. There’s no way i’m buying a swim wear for N21,000 or $65. ko jo!

    Reply
    • NaijaPikin November 18, 2016 at 9:06 pm

      Perhaps you’re just not her target market and it’s ok. Please do not tell people how to price their goods and services. It’s rude

      
  • Post a comment

