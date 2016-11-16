Being a Playboy has no Age Limit! Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zack Orji & Victor Olaotan are “Three Wise Men” in this Comedy | Watch the Trailer

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has been announced as lead actor in the upcoming 2016 comedy-drama ‘Three Wise Men’; scheduled for release on December 9, 2016. The 55-year-old actor will appear alongside co-stars; Zack Orji and Victor Olaotan.

Richard Mofe Damijo portrays the character of Irikefe; a modern day Don Juan; who after three failed marriages retires and is determined to squander his entire retirement funds before his death so as to preclude his three children from inheriting anything belonging to him.

Zack Orji depicts the character of Timi; a retiree and friend of Irikefe who is married to Regina (Tina Mba); a frigid woman with strong religious beliefs. Victor Olaotan, on the other hand, portrays the character of Tobore; a loving husband who takes utmost care of his bed-ridden wife – out of boredom. Tobore joins Irikefe and Timi as they embark on streaks of hilarious escapades.

Directed by Patience Oghre Imobhio and produced by Opa Williams, ‘Three Wise Men’ features an ensemble cast, including Ebere Okaro, Thelma Nwosu, Uche Nwaefuna, Akunna Nworgu, Stanley Edirin Isokoh and a host of others.

Watch the trailer below.