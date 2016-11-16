Being a Playboy has no Age Limit! Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zack Orji & Victor Olaotan are “Three Wise Men” in this Comedy | Watch the Trailer

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has been announced as lead actor in the upcoming 2016 comedy-drama ‘Three Wise Men’; scheduled for release on December 9, 2016. The 55-year-old actor will appear alongside co-stars; Zack Orji and Victor Olaotan.
Click here if you missed the BTS photos on BN.
Richard Mofe Damijo portrays the character of Irikefe; a modern day Don Juan; who after three failed marriages retires and is determined to squander his entire retirement funds before his death so as to preclude his three children from inheriting anything belonging to him.
Zack Orji depicts the character of Timi; a retiree and friend of Irikefe who is married to Regina (Tina Mba); a frigid woman with strong religious beliefs. Victor Olaotan, on the other hand, portrays the character of Tobore; a loving husband who takes utmost care of his bed-ridden wife – out of boredom. Tobore joins Irikefe and Timi as they embark on streaks of hilarious escapades.
Directed by Patience Oghre Imobhio and produced by Opa Williams, ‘Three Wise Men’ features an ensemble cast, including Ebere Okaro, Thelma Nwosu, Uche Nwaefuna, Akunna Nworgu, Stanley Edirin Isokoh and a host of others.
Watch the trailer below.
Cant wait
I love all three actors but is this movie really worth it to be funded by BOI? Smh. The producers could’ve used all that money to do a better production. I’ll still watch it because I love the actors but the trailer is wack and amateurish.
Hahaha
I havnt seen zack in a movie for a while now..I so have to watch this….
zack orji…………will not be a good player oooh. That man is to stiff
Love, love, love… The producers have picked the hilarious aspects and made it into this trailer whether it translates in the movie time will tell! I dont think this should be a cinema release sha, straight to DVD or VOD, is not everything that shld in the cinemas IMO. Well done Patience.
He could probably play the ‘awkward guy’ or the guy that doesn’t really know how to do stuff I guess.
I def can’t wait. My three wise men!!!
Lol, you’re aready posting the trailer and yet the article is saying
‘RMD has been cast’ as if its a casting-offer comfirmation. Hee!!
Love the eye RMD is giving in the poster!
Lol, looks funny. Nollywood movies are improving.
Hahaha why I am laughing already. Lol
I just watched this tonight. Was a very funny movie, great acting. RMD’s character was such a case in this movie, manchelor hahaha, I also loved Tina Mba. In fact, all the characters delivered.