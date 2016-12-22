BellaNaija

BN Cuisine: We call it ‘Suya’ they call it ‘Soya’ – Here’s a Recipe for Cameroonian Soya by Precious Nkeih on Precious Kitchen

22.12.2016

Soya is a popular street food in Cameroon which is basically spicy skewered meat. It is known as Suya in Nigeria or kabobs in other parts of the world. It is a great treat to make for yourself or your family.

In this video, I show you how to make the perfect marinade that will make your meat taste extra flavourful. I hope you enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (1/2 kg) beef – I use top sirloin steak
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 inch ginger – grated
  • 4 cloves garlic – grated
  • 1 small stock cube: Maggi
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Watch the Video

