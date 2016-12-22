BN Cuisine: We call it ‘Suya’ they call it ‘Soya’ – Here’s a Recipe for Cameroonian Soya by Precious Nkeih on Precious Kitchen

Soya is a popular street food in Cameroon which is basically spicy skewered meat. It is known as Suya in Nigeria or kabobs in other parts of the world. It is a great treat to make for yourself or your family.

In this video, I show you how to make the perfect marinade that will make your meat taste extra flavourful. I hope you enjoy!

Ingredients

1 pound (1/2 kg) beef – I use top sirloin steak

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 inch ginger – grated

4 cloves garlic – grated

1 small stock cube: Maggi

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Watch the Video