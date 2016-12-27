Stop Visiting Ibori in London, You are Creating More Problems for Him – Emmanuel Uduaghan Warns

Former Governor of Delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, says those people going to London to see his predecessor, James Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him, are creating more problems for him.
Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asked those involved to “stop it”.
Ibori, who was the governor of the oil-rich state between 1999 and 2007, was released from a United Kingdom prison on Wednesday after serving a concurrent 13-year jail term for money laundering.
The Southwark Crown Court jailed him on April 17, 2012 after he pleaded guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
Since his release, friends, family member and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home, where he is under house arrest pending the conclusion of his asset confiscation case.
A video of one of such visits which has been trending on social media shows a Senator from the state, Peter Nwaoboshi, boasting about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.
The video immediately drew public criticisms with many already calling for Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.
“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it. We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity. You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine. Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities,” Uduaghan said.
Uduaghan, who is Ibori’s first cousin, is largely blamed by many for the latter’s travails.
F**k yeah give him a long rope to hang himslf with.
My people can be so stupid sometimes. Famzing with a criminal … smh.
As in
Evidence number 1,000,000 that there is something is wrong with the psyche of the average Nigerian senator. You can imagine Nigerian senators boldly taking pictures with a convict. Our ancestors would have ostracized a known thief but see what we have today. Nigeria is finished! Look at the fools we call our lawmakers? Gosh Why did I have to come from the same country with this kind of retrogressive and senile people? Why lord, whyyyyyyyy??????
They are all criminals. There is no honour among thieves. They owe their jobs to Ibori. The man has been controlling Delta state since he left. He installed his cousin and all Uduaghan’s commissioners. He now tried to sidetrack him by anointing his own successor and failed. I think it was Tony Obuh.
Okowa won, installed by Ibori and the commissioners list was written in prison. Okowa was his main visitor while in gaol. A lot of them owe him. That my friend is the story of Delta state politics. Tomorrow one of the current Senators he installed will step down for him in 2019. Is it Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central?) I think that’s the Senatorial district for Urhobos.
His main supporters are quiet – Saraki, Atiku, Okowa…
It’s Nigeria. No biggie. Sad but true.
I don’t understand some Nigerians and their concept of hero worship, even convicted criminals. Why is it hard for people to separate sentiments from common logic. This is a man who was convicted of stealing (well, laundering) public funds! I.e money meant for the people’s welfare. I wonder though, will these same people treat someone who broke into their homes and stole their properties the same way?
I don’t understand the 13 years
It’s a determinate prison sentence. “The rules governing when a prisoner is released vary depending on the length of the sentence, time spent in remand and when the offence was committed.”
He served the minimum which is one third of thirteen years. Usually struck based on different things like forfeiture of assets, good behaviour, signing up to be a shill, eligibility for release on a home detention curfew (HDC) etc.
First cousins? Delta is that small a state?
When it comes to politics, Delta state is on another level( in a radical way.) everyone who is somewhat affiliated to govt is an ass licker…if you want a prolonged career in politic, if you want to remain relevant, you should know very well how to famz and kiss ass…I’m with Uduaghan on this.
just the way it is!
When I say people from south south don’t have sense. See evidence.
lol and people from your side have sense? Silly bigot
You kunu drinkers are better than us abi?
Ibori for President….yes I said it.
Dis is ridiculous
Apart from stealing ur money what did he do for d state. He can now go and support APC after they pardon him. Ayiri has been chasing he back and front.