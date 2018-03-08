BellaNaija

Celebrating the Whisky Connoisseur: Johnnie Walker Blue Label hosts High Society in Honour OF RMD

08.03.2018

Saturday, March 3rd was a very special day for Richard Mofe-Damijo as Johnnie Walker hosted a gastronomic experience in his honor at South Eatery & Social House VI, Lagos. Not only was the dinner celebrating an ageless actor, it also served as the perfect opportunity for Johnnie Walker to unveil Brand Ambassador, RMD, as its Whisky Connoisseur..

Set Up

Despite his early success as a writer, RMD kept his wheel of personal progress moving. That pioneering spirit saw him change the game in movie acting and film production before heeding the call of his homeland by taking up a role in public service in his native Delta State. Indeed, Richard Mofe-Damijo continues to Keep Walking.

Ambiance

The gastronomic experience featured a carefully curated three course meal; each course paired with Johnnie Walker Gold, Platinum and Blue Labels respectively. Each course was elegantly balanced by the rich flavor profile of world’s bestselling super deluxe whisky. Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, was lavish in his praise of RMD, praising his influence across multiple fields spanning several decades. Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Don Jazzy, AY Makun, Kate Henshaw, Emeka Mba and a host of industry giants and top shots made up the fabulous guest list.

Meanwhile, Richard Mofe-Damijo is set to star in a Johnnie Walker series tagged Whisky Tales. The online video series will spotlight RMD’s love for whisky as he shares his expert knowledge of a drink he has experienced his entire adult life with.

Adenike Adebola- Marketing Director, Guinness & Spirits Portfolio

Sholaye Jeremi

Bodam Taiwo

Charles Tudor & RMD

Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan & Dere Otubu

RMD & Victoria Uwadoka

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & RMD

Toluwalashe Ogunyemi, Osato Walter-Wong, Bodam Taiwo & Ufuoma L. Udjoh

Dele Momodu

Emeka Mba

Chike Ogeah

Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

RMD, Mo Abudu & Ayo Makun

Emeka Mba, RMD & Charles Jenarius

RMD & the Ndegwas

Patrick Osu, Aigbeme Okonkwo, RMD, Adenike Adebola & Mena Ajakpovi

Michelle Dede, RMD & Ugoma Adegoke

Marian Omatsone, Ruth Osime, Mo Abudu & RMD

